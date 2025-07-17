The Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Thursday, ruled that the international passport of the ex-Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, was not in its custody, to direct its release.

Justice Maryann Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja declared this while ruling on Bello’s application to travel out of Nigeria for medical attention amid opposition by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

Nairametrics previously reported that Bello and his two co-defendants had earlier pleaded not guilty to the alleged N110.4 billion fraud case before Justice Maryann E. Anenih.

His co-defendants are Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu.

Legal Dispute

Nairametrics reports that Bello, Shuaibu Oricha, and Abdulsalami Hudu were accused of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy to commit an offence involving N110.4 billion.

Bello and the co-defendants denied the charges and filed a fresh bail application.

The judge eventually granted Bello bail in the sum of N500 million, with sureties in like sum who must own properties within the court’s jurisdiction, including Maitama, Apo, and Asokoro, paving the way for trial.

Amid the trial, Bello’s legal team, led by Joseph Daudu, SAN, applied for leave for his client to travel out of Nigeria for medical attention.

This application was objected by the EFCC, paving way for ruling.

Court Ruling

At today’s proceedings, the judge held that the court would have considered the application for the release of the defendant’s travel document if it were in its custody.

“A review of the Court’s record revealed that the applicant had previously been ordered to deposit his international passport and other travel documents with the registry of the Court,” the judge said but added that upon further enquiry and search conducted by the Court, it was discovered that the said international passport was not presently in the custody of the Court’s registry but with the Federal High Court.

She stressed that if the request to retrieve the international passport were to be granted, it would be of no effect “since the passport was not in the custody of the FCT High Court but with the Federal High Court, before Justice Emeka Nwite. ”

Justice Anenih subsequently adjourned the case to October 8, 9, and November 13, 2025, for continuation of hearing.

Backstory

Recall that Yahaya Bello was interrogated by EFCC operatives over the alleged fraud case against him during his tenure as governor of Kogi State.

Before his arrest, the EFCC had accused the Kogi State government of using its “immunity” to shield Bello.

After his arraignment before the Federal High Court, Justice Emeka Nwite granted Bello N500 million bail.