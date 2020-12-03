Buhari moves against DISCOs that collect money for prepaid meters

President Muhammadu Buhari said he will enforce tough measures against any electricity distribution company (Discos) or their agents selling prepaid meters to their consumers, against the directive that they should be distributed free.

According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Ahmed Rufai Zakar, who represented President Buhari at the FGN/NLC-TUC ad-hoc committee on electricity tariff stakeholders engagement in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

He said the President understands the plight of Nigerians on issues surrounding electricity and is determined to deal with bad elements.

What they are saying

He said, “We have made it very clear through the regulator’s direct order, as well as intervention from the Ministry of Power that the meters are to be provided to Nigerians at no cost. Even for meters that were paid for, there is the directive from the regulator to the discos that they would need to find a way to reimburse those citizens over time.

“In cases where we find any disco or disco representatives selling the meters or exploiting Nigerians to be able to get meters by paying, we would take the full measures of the law. The President has mandated that these meters must be free. We have also said that they must come from local manufacturers. This would create jobs and revive our industry.”

What you should know