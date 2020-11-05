Power: Distribution of meters resumes in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and others

The smart metering programme has been launched nationwide by electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), with Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) announcing that it has started the distribution of smart meters to customers in Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Godwin Idemudia, on Wednesday, following a previous announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari that the Federal Government plans to distribute 1 million meters to customers with the partnership with DISCOs.

What you should know

President Buhari announced the funding for DISCOs, in a bid to roll out 1,000,000 meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers.

“Under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, we are making funding immediately available for DISCOs to roll out 1,000,000 Meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers. Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and Abuja.

“Future phases of this Metering Initiative will help us fully meet the 6.5 million deficit of meters nationwide and will impact an estimated 30 million consumers.

“All meters under this program will be sourced from local manufacturers and in-country stock, to create jobs. We are committed to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria, and ensuring that Nigerians pay only for the electricity they consume” Buhari said.

What they are saying

The National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) is a joint venture between the DISCOs and the FG to improve metering count in Nigeria’s Power sector, which would boost revenues and accountability for the DISCOs.

“Under the new arrangement, distribution companies are expected to go from location to location with their respective Meter Asset Providers (MAP) to provide and install meters for their customers,” EKEDC said.

The meters would be manufactured by indigenous companies including Mojec International Limited and Momas Meter manufacturing company and EKEDC said over 100,000 would be distributed in the first phase.