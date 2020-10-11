Energy
NERC says Discos will compensate electricity consumers for power delivery failure
Discos have been warned to compensate consumers should they fail to supply them the required amount of electricity in the new tariff regulation.
The Federal Government has warned power distribution companies (Discos) that they will compensate affected consumers for defaulting in service delivery if they fail to supply the required quantum of electricity under the new service reflective tariff regime.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by Sanusi Garba, the Vice Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), who doubles as a commissioner at the commission, in Abuja. He said that NERC had deployed a mechanism to monitor the Discos.
NERC had revealed that all Discos committed to delivering agreed quantum of power to customers in various categories beginning from September 1, 2020, when the new service reflective tariff regime started. The commission is expected to start monitoring the Discos on a monthly basis to ensure compliance by the power firms in terms of meeting the agreement.
He said the service reflective tariff, which took effect on September 1, 2020, before it was suspended for 14 days after an agreement between the Federal Government and labour unions, would ensure that customers of distribution companies paid for what they consumed.
Garba said, “The commission has come forward to say tariffs will be service-based, meaning that you will pay your rates in correlation with the level of service you get. Now, obviously, the commission has its own mechanism for monitoring the performance of the Discos. This is because if a Disco says you are in Band C, it means the Disco is committed to giving you between 12 to 16 hours as a minimum.
“So the role of the commission is to monitor and at the end of the month to determine which Disco has complied with their service commitment or not. And consumers will be compensated for failure to deliver on that service. We do not expect consumers to start putting gadgets to monitor electricity.”
He explained that the monitoring was on the basis of clusters, as the commission would monitor all consumers in a particular area, for instance, those on Bands A, B or C.
He admitted that NERC would not expect consumers to be the ones to monitor compliance by Discos. He said that consumers are to follow the normal processes of complaining so that the commission will step in to resolve the issue if they believe that there has been service failure.
When told that many consumers do not have the required meters to make the right tariff payments, Garba said the government was working towards providing funding for meters.
He said, “On the issue of metering and the concern that consumers don’t have meters, I’m sure you are aware that the commission issued an order capping the amount of energy that an unmetered customer should be billed. That was designed to make all Discos to expedite the process of providing meters to all consumers because that is the way the electricity business is designed to run.”
Garba said the commission was now looking at the timelines, the rates, installation rates, specifications, etc, in order to make the story of estimated billing a thing of the past.
Energy
FG estimates that alternative petrol, CNG would cost N97 per litre
FG, following its estimation claims alternatives to petrol, could be much cheaper.
The Federal Government has estimated that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will cost N97 per litre, as it had promised to provide alternatives to the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, for poor Nigerians.
According to a report from The Nation, the disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, while carrying out an inspection of the Autogas Dispensing Station and conversion exercise in Abuja.
READ: DPR reveals 4 major areas of focus for downstream operations of oil and gas sector
The criticism and protest that greeted the sharp increase in the pump price of petroleum products in September prompted the Federal Government to announce its plans for calibrating vehicles and power generating plants for gas fueling free of charge in October.
This is also in line with the promise of intensifying efforts to provide Nigerians with Autogas to reduce the impact of rising cost of petrol, and conforms with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to introducing gas as a better fuel for Nigerians.
READ: General Electric rehabilitates 3 gas turbines at NDPHC power plants
The Executive Secretary of Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Abdulkadir Saidu in a statement, said the Autogas Dispensing Station and Conversion Inspection Exercise took place at the NNPC Autogas Dispensing facility Jahi and Autolady Garage in Abuja, where some government official vehicles were being converted from petrol use.
The Minister expressed his satisfaction with the conversion process so far and charged conversion centers to make vehicle and user safety a priority during the process. He added that his vehicles and some in the President’s fleet would soon be converted as well.
Mr. Abdulkadir Saidu stated that the government would ensure that autogas would soon be made available to people all over the country.
READ: FG directs 9,000 filling stations to install gas facilities
He said, “Nigerians can rest assured of the Government’s undying commitment to providing a cheaper and cleaner alternative to PMS, as prices have been on an upward climb in recent months following the deregulation of the downstream sector.
“Aside from the fact that autogas is cheaper, we are also concerned about making the conversion of cars affordable so that Nigerians can indeed reap the advantage of this new policy.”
The PPPRA boss, after the inspections, also disclosed that some filling stations across the country were already keying in to the plan by adding Autogas dispensers to their stations.
READ: Nigeria @ 60: The Aviation sector and its travails
He urged Nigerians to embrace Autogas, as gas-powered vehicles are cheaper and more environmentally friendly than any other fuel available on the market today.
He also noted that the majority of vehicles built in the last two decades are well suited to conversion for dual-fuel applications, therefore it is safe for all Nigerians willing to convert their vehicles.
Energy
DPR to enforce safety standards in tank farm operations
DPR boss revealed that tank farm operators will be forced to comply with the safety regulations of the agency.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has promised to enforce safety practices in tank farms operating in the country, and will not allow it to be compromised.
The disclosure was made by DPR’s Zonal Operations Controller, in Port Harcourt, Mr. Bassey Nkanga, during a tour of tank farms with the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee, on the relocation of tank farms from residential areas.
He said, “DPR will continue to improve, we talk safety and safety is our watchword. The oil and gas industry knows that our vision on safety, cannot be compromised. But in the event of lapses, we allow room for correction until the required compliance level is met in terms of minimum safety requirements.”
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the DPR boss revealed that tank farm operators that are within his jurisdiction, are aware of the safety regulations of the agency.
Nkanga said, “So far, what we saw today is quite commendable, the few lapses detected could be improved upon and I believe that affected companies will also make necessary improvements soon.”
On his own part, the Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Mr. Sergius Age, said that there was a need for collaboration amongst the relevant government agencies.
He said, “When we started this task some months back, the various agencies were actually at each other’s throats. But today, there is better cooperation among them. I believe that by the time we shall be presenting our reports, they will all be working in synergy. Our emphasis has always been on safety compliance. We look forward to having a breakdown on collaboration among relevant agencies, such as the Federal Fire Service, the Nigerian Ports Authority, Federal Ministry of Environment, NIMASA, and others. We are determined to also ensure that operating tank farms, conform to operational guidelines of the DPR. From our findings today, one of the facilities we inspected, we saw about 24 storage tanks sited at close range, we observed issues with their offset that is too close. This simply means that all storage tanks are exposed to possible danger if there is an incident of a fire outbreak. For others, the water sprinkles were not optimally functional and the hydrants were not also as forceful as we expected.”
The Ad-hoc committee chairman pointed out that that tank farm operators should put mechanisms in place to effectively manage some accidents that can occur after official hours.
Energy
General Electric rehabilitates 3 gas turbines at NDPHC power plants
The project at NDPHC involved GE rehabilitating three 9E.03 gas turbines at NDPHC’s power plants in Sapele and Calabar.
General Electric company has announced the successful completion of a gas turbine rehabilitation project at Niger Delta Power Holding Company’s (NDPHC) power plants located in Nigeria. Financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.
This disclosure was made public by General Electric, in a notification sent to the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, which was seen by Nairametrics.
READ: GenCos to shut down over NBET’s administrative charge
The project at NDPHC involved General Electric rehabilitating three 9E.03 gas turbines at NDPHC’s power plants in Sapele and Calabar, Nigeria. The company’s experts collaborated with the counterparts of its field services execution company, FieldCore, for stage three-bucket change-outs on three gas turbines, apart from additional combustion check-up.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic Data
Backstory: In July 2018, The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), with the aim to facilitate greater use of its power plants by improving transmission and distribution infrastructure, signed a letter of intent with General Electric, for the provision of an end-to-end power intervention program.
It is worth noting that NDPHC is the major producer of electricity in Nigeria, with an overall installed capacity of 4.0-gigawatts. Currently, the company carries around 35% of the total generating capacity in the country.
READ: NDDC probe: House of Reps to sue Akpabio for perjury
Why this matters
The completion of the project will help NDPHC in minimizing the unplanned downtime risk of these power plants; thus, boosting the efficiency and reliability of the facilities in producing electricity. This will help in securing and restoring the supply of up to 360MW of electricity, which is sufficient for supplying power to around 2 million houses.
However, the rehabilitation project is expected to help unlock the 2.5GW of additional generation capacity, to be sold to industrial and commercial hubs in the country.
READ: TCN, NNPC partner to boost gas availability, increase power supply
In the same regard, the successful rehabilitation of the power generation assets at Calabar and Sapele plants will help increase the 9E gas turbines’ efficiency, while lowering emissions and providing essential power for industrialization, healthcare facilities, homes, schools, and businesses.
GE has been collaborating with energy stakeholders to deploy innovative technologies tailored to respond to the needs in the region since the 1950s, with reliable baseload and flexible emergency power. In 2018, the company celebrated its 100th power plant in Sub-Saharan Africa; today, up to 17 GW of gas power generation on the grid runs on GE gas turbines.