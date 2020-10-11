These stocks have gained over 40% since we recommended them less than 6 months ago

Paid Content
Every investor’s wish is to invest in stocks that help them make money. There is a feeling you get, when you buy stocks at a lowly price, only for it to gain a few weeks or months later. It even gets better if the stocks you bought that have gained in appreciation, also pay juicy dividends.
Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter (SSN), was specially designed to help recommend stocks that are undervalued and dividend-paying, helping your portfolio grow. Since we launched in May 2020, we have recommended about 19 stocks, some of which have surpassed our target exit price as high as 40%. Here are some of our big winners.
Stanbic IBTC – Is one of our favorite banking stocks on our list of recommendations, for obvious reasons. The stock has gained a whopping 49%, since we recommended it back in May 2020. It was trading for N28.5 per share at the time and we believed it was highly undervalued and worth at least N35 per share. It closed last week at N42.5 per share, meaning if you bought when we recommended and still held it, you would have gained 49% in 152 days, as against our target exit of 22.8%.
Africa Prudential – We first recommended this stock in May 2020, following solid fundamentals and visionary leadership. Nairametrics founder, Mr. Ugo Obi-Chukwu had an opportunity to speak to the current CEO of the company, Mr. Obong Idong, and remarked that “he appears to be a visionary who is driven towards technology and innovation.” He also suggested that Obong had the support of his boss at pivoting the business into a full-fledged technology company.
When we recommended this stock, it was trading for N3.75 per share and an indicative dividend yield of a whopping 17.95%. Whilst we believed the stock was worth at least N7.35 per share, our target exit price was N4.70, providing a return of 25%. The share price closed at N5.73 on Friday, crossing our target exit price. If you bought this stock when we recommended it, you would have gained 52.8% in 159 days or less than 6 months.
GT Bank Plc – The second of the three banks on our list came highly recommended after it got pummeled, as investors feared the impact of the pandemic. It fell to as low as N16 per share in March, and we bought as much as we could. However, we recommended this stock in May when it was trading for N21 per share. Nevertheless, we had high expectations and placed a target exit price of N25 per share for the stock, which translates to an 18.5% gross return. 159 days after, the stock is trading for N30.4 per share, with a gross return of 44.1%. So, if you subscribed when we recommended this stock, you will be up by a whopping 44.1%.
Lafarge Plc – This is one of our more recent stocks, having been recommended late in July 2020. At the time; we thought the stock was ‘on the cusp of a new era’ after it spun off its South African loss-making subsidiary to focus on Nigeria. Since then, its fundamentals have improved, propelling the stock into one of the best performers this year. When we recommended the stock, it was trading for N11.75 per share, with a target exit price of N15 per share or 27.7%. Well, it is 76 days later, and the stock is now trading for N17 per share, effectively beating our target selling price. The stock is now up 44.7%.
United Capital – Investors who bought this stock when we recommended it for N2.63 per share are holding on to one of the hottest stocks on the exchange. When we recommended this stock, our target return was 35% or N3.5 per share. By Friday, 105 days later, the stock hit our target price and now it’s up 35%.
Surely, these are not the only winners we have in the Stock Select Newsletter. Vitafoam has gained 20% since we recommended it 98 days ago. MTN has gained 31% since we also recommended it, while Axa Mansard has gained 23% (in just 63 days). We also have some recommended stocks that we believe are still undervalued, with the potential to gain over 20%.
Disclaimer – Stock Picking is not a science, and you cannot always be sure of making the right calls. It has not been rosy all the way, as a few of the recommended stocks are performing worse than expected. However, because we post our newsletters weekly, we can frequently evaluate our recommendation, assessing if some of our fundamentals are still as solid as they were when we first selected the stock.
BUA Group, FAVA of Italy sign agreement for supply and installation of a 720tons/day pasta processing plant in Nigeria
… as BUA set to become second largest Pasta producer in Nigeria by 2021; total capacity hits 1440tons per day
Africa’s leading foods and manufacturing conglomerate, BUA Group has today signed an agreement with FAVA of Italy for the supply and installation of a pasta processing plant with a total capacity of 720tons per day of Pasta across 5 lines which, when completed in 2021, will see BUA become the second largest Pasta producer in Nigeria. This new plant will complement BUA Group’s already existing 720tpd pasta processing plant in Port Harcourt, Nigeria bringing BUA’s total installed pasta processing capacity to 1,440tons per day across 10 lines by the end of 2021.
Speaking during the signing, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group said, We are excited to work with FAVA for the supply and installation of our newest 720tons/day pasta processing plant in Port Harcourt, Nigeria to complement the existing 5 lines of the same capacity we have in the same location. “This project will drive our total installed capacity for Pasta Processing to 1,440 tons per day by 2021 to meet increasing demand as well as take advantage of our prime location in Port Harcourt to efficiently supply key markets in Nigeria as well as the immediate regional markets.”
“As the region’s population continues to rise, our continued investments across the agriculture and foods processing value chain will be crucial in helping to enhance food security in Nigeria and the region. Through this and other projects in the pipeline, we expect to become the leading player in the Flour Milling/Pasta Processing industry within a very short period,” Rabiu added.
In his comments, Luigi Fava, Chairman of FAVA thanked BUA Group for the opportunity to work on this project saying that FAVA will bring its unrivalled expertise and wealth of experience to bear in delivering one of the best and most advanced pasta processing plants in the world. He also commended BUA’s commitment to excellence and said FAVA is committed to delivering this project on schedule.
BUA Group is one of the leading players in the Foods, Manufacturing, Mining and Infrastructure Space in Africa. The Group’s investments in agriculture value chain is spread across various industries from Flour/Pasta to Sugar plantations & Refining, Rice, Edible Oils and providing technical assistance.
GroupFarma acquires 1000 hectares of land for cultivation and processing of premium rice
GroupFarma secured massive hectares of land suitable for rice cultivation.
Groupfarma, an Agritech brand owned by Timesellers Limited acquires more hectares of land to expand their rice production.
In further reception of the Groupfarma brand by the people of Imeko, the Onimeko of Imeko recently presided over a meeting where major families signed contract of sale by which Timesellers Limited acquired 1,000 hectares of land suitable for all year rice cultivation. The land, which was acquired through purchase and lease, is altogether in excess of 7,000 hectares in volume.
The community also opened its arms towards Groupfarma for the construction of an end to end processing facility for rice in Imeko. With the high demand for rice, more requests have been received from farmers from that region to join the Groupfarma program.
Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria recently began enforcing strictly the ban on importation of rice into Nigeria, making local cultivation and production of rice more attractive.
Groupfarma has therefore embarked on the task of producing quality rice by cultivating 2,500 hectares of premium rice in Ogun State earlier this year. Food Security, being a cardinal part of the Company’s vision, is the motivation behind the Project
The current rice farm project has gotten to the harvest stage. It’s no wonder Groupfarma has found its foot as one of the leading Agritech Companies in Nigeria.
Paxful strengthens Crypto transactions with the addition of the Naira Token (NGNT)
Users can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using NGNT, a Naira pegged stablecoin.
Global peer-to-peer crypto marketplace Paxful partnered with BuyCoins as part of its localization efforts to add Naira token (NGNT), a Naira pegged stablecoin, as a payment method to the platform. With this partnership, users will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using NGNT.
Built on the world’s leading smart contract platform, the Ethereum blockchain, whose open-source and transparent stablecoin framework allows fiat to interact with smart contracts, gives cryptocurrency dealers the ability to transact with the Naira across the blockchain. NGNT is backed by Naira 1-to-1 meaning that one NGNT can always be redeemed for one Naira, giving the much-needed stability in contrast to usually volatile digital currencies.
“This collaboration with Paxful is an exciting step for the NGNT community. It opens up new opportunities and use cases for NGNT and will help to increase trading activity within the crypto ecosystem in Nigeria,” said Timi Ajiboye, CEO & Co-Founder of BuyCoins.
The addition of NGNT on Paxful will facilitate easy and speedy cross-border transactions while increasing the scope of trading on the platform, “With the Naira Token users can perform fast, publicly-verifiable, borderless transactions with a fiat equivalent, which is important to our users. Nigeria is one of Paxful’s leading markets. We’re excited to partner with BuyCoins to make this payment method available on our platform,” said Ray Youssef, CEO, and co-founder of Paxful.
Nigeria is also becoming one of the fastest-growing crypto markets in the world. With the growing demand for crypto and the national currency’s devaluation, there is a surging demand for stable digital currency to combat the volatility associated with Bitcoin and Naira.
About Paxful
Paxful is a people-powered marketplace for money transfers with anyone, anywhere, at any time. Their mission is to empower the forgotten four billion unbanked and underbanked around the world to have control of their money using peer-to-peer transactions. The company, founded in 2015, has over 4.5 million users globally who you can instantly buy and sell bitcoin with—using over 300 different payment methods.
As part of their mission, Paxful launched #BuiltWithBitcoin, a social good initiative to build 100 schools funded entirely by bitcoin all across emerging markets. Paxful was co-founded in 2015 by Ray Youssef, Chief Executive Officer, and Artur Schaback, Chief Product Officer.
About BuyCoins
BuyCoins is a cryptocurrency exchange for Africans. They create products and platforms that empower Africans to access and use cryptocurrency easily. One of those is an organization in collaboration with other partners called Token Mint, which manages the Naira Token (NGNT).
BuyCoins was founded in 2018 by Timilehin Ajiboye (Chief Executive Officer), Ire Aderinokun (Chief Operations Officer), and Tomiwa Lasebikan (Chief Product Officer).