The Federal Government of Nigeria has maintained that the recent decision by the United States Government to revise its visa reciprocity schedule for Nigerian citizens, “places disproportionate burden on Nigerian travellers”.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, on 9th July, 2025.

The reaction comes several hours after the U.S. Department of State revised its visa policy for Nigerian nationals, introducing more restrictive terms for most non-immigrant, non-diplomatic visas.

Nairametrics reports that, effective immediately, most Nigerian citizens seeking to enter the United States will be issued single-entry visas valid for just three months.

The change, as announced by the US government on Monday, marks a significant shift in the U.S. visa reciprocity arrangement with Nigeria and comes as part of a broader effort by the U.S. government to align global visa standards with its immigration and security protocols.

FG Reacts

Reacting to the development, the Foreign Affairs spokesperson, stressed that the Federal Government views this development with concern and keen interest, particularly given the longstanding cordial relations and strong people-to-people ties between our two countries.

“The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to the recent decision by the United States Government to revise its visa reciprocity schedule for Nigerian citizens, limiting the validity of non-immigrant visas, including B1/B2, F and J categories to three months with single entry,” the statement partly reads.

The decision, according to the Ministry, appears misaligned with the principles of reciprocity, equity, and mutual respect that should guide bilateral engagements between friendly nations.

“Nigeria notes that this restriction places a disproportionate burden on Nigerian travellers, students seeking academic opportunities, professionals engaging in legitimate business, families visiting loved ones, and individuals contributing to cultural and educational exchanges,” the official added.

While acknowledging the sovereign right of every country to determine its immigration policies, the Federal Government of Nigeria “respectfully urges the United States to reconsider this decision in the spirit of partnership, cooperation, and shared global responsibilities.”

The Ministry disclosed that diplomatic engagements are ongoing, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains committed to pursuing a resolution that reflects fairness and upholds the values of mutual interest.

What to know

Despite the policy tightening, the State Department emphasized that the U.S.-Nigeria relationship remains strong. “The United States values its longstanding relationship with Nigeria and remains committed to expanding our partnership based on mutual respect, shared security priorities, and economic opportunity,” the department said.

The announcement also served as a reminder to Nigerian travelers: visa holders are expected to comply with all terms of their travel authorizations and ensure the accuracy and authenticity of their documents. Violations could affect future visa eligibility.

The U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong people-to-people ties with Nigeria through educational, business, and cultural exchange programs. Officials pledged to continue engaging with Nigerian authorities to address the remaining challenges to full visa reciprocity.

The most current details on visa requirements and updates are available on the U.S. government’s official visa website, travel.state.gov, where reciprocity schedules for all countries are regularly updated.

This latest move shows the Trump administration’s focus on immigration security and international travel standards, even as it works to maintain diplomatic goodwill with key African partners like Nigeria.