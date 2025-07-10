The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to roll out four new visa categories effective August 10, 2025, as part of efforts to attract global talent, support emerging sectors, and boost tourism.

The visas are targeted at artificial intelligence (AI) professionals, event attendees, individuals in commercial gaming, and tourists arriving by sea.

According to travelbiz, the move is seen as a continuation of the UAE’s broader reforms to ease entry for professionals and specialized travellers to position itself as a global hub for innovation, business, and tourism, following earlier visa reforms such as the Golden Visa, Green Visa, and multiple-entry tourist permits.

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Professionals Visa

The new AI Professionals Visa targets foreign experts in the field of artificial intelligence. This multiple-entry visa permits stays of either 60 or 90 days, with the possibility of extensions to 120 or 180 days.

The UAE aims to attract AI researchers, developers, and consultants who can contribute to national innovation efforts and work on short-term technology projects.

2. UAE Event Visa

The Event Visa is aimed at individuals attending economic, cultural, religious, educational, or sports-related events in the UAE. The single-entry visa is valid for 30 or 60 days, with an option to extend to 120 or 180 days.

The visa will benefit individuals travelling to the UAE for expos, conferences, festivals, or other organized gatherings across various sectors, removing traditional entry barriers.

3. Visa for Commercial Gaming Activities

In a surprising development, the UAE is also introducing a visa targeting individuals involved in commercial gaming. Though the definition of qualifying gaming activities is yet to be detailed, the single-entry visa will permit a 30-day stay, renewable once.

The visa targets individuals working in the gaming industry, including developers, operators, and investors exploring the UAE’s potential gaming market.

4. Cruise Tourist and Leisure Boat Visa

Maritime tourism is getting a boost with a multiple-entry tourist visa tailored for those arriving by cruise ships or leisure boats. The visa is valid for 30 days, with an option for an additional 30-day extension.

Temporary suspension of Freelance Visas

In contrast to the visa expansion, UAE authorities have temporarily suspended new freelance visa applications, affecting remote workers and self-employed professionals seeking to relocate to the country.

Although existing freelance visa holders can renew their permits, the temporary freeze raises questions about the future of the UAE’s freelance work environment.