Champion Breweries Plc has disclosed that it is seeking shareholder approval to issue up to 5 billion additional ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, either in the Nigerian or international capital markets.

The company revealed this in a filing submitted to the NGX dated July 8, 2025, which also includes other board proposals requiring shareholder approval.

According to the company, the additional shares may be raised through public offerings, rights issues, or other methods, with pricing to be set through book building or other valuation approaches approved by the board and regulators.

The board is also seeking approval to accept any oversubscription that may result from the capital raise and to increase the company’s share capital by the exact number of shares issued in connection with the exercise.

This move updates an earlier resolution passed on December 4, 2024, in which shareholders approved the issuance of 1,579,058,099 ordinary shares.

Debt capital

As part of its broader funding strategy, Champion Breweries’ directors are also seeking shareholder approval to raise up to N45 billion in capital through debt instruments.

According to the board, the proposed capital will be raised “either directly or indirectly, through the issuance of securities comprising convertible and/or non-convertible instruments, in the Nigerian and/or international capital markets.”

The board further explained that the debt may be raised through standalone issuances or via a special purpose vehicle (SPV), and could include instruments such as notes, green bonds, hybrid securities, or a mix of these, depending on what the board considers appropriate.

If approved, the subscription to these debt and equity instruments might enhance the market performance of the company’s shares on the Nigerian Exchange.

Market trend

Champion Breweries has recorded a solid run on the Nigerian stock market in 2025, posting a half-year gain of 162.5%.

The performance places it among the top 10 best-performing stocks in both the consumer goods sector and the overall market during the first half of the year.

Starting at N3.81 in January, the stock climbed steadily to reach N10.00 by the end of June, with trading volume exceeding 907 million shares.

The sharpest gains came in May and June, as the price broke above N6 and rallied quickly toward the N10 mark.

Momentum has continued into the second half of the year, with the stock up over 50% in July alone, trading at N14.95 as of the close on July 8, 2025.