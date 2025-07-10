Meta Platforms Inc. has reportedly offered over $200 million in total compensation to Ruoming Pang, a former distinguished engineer who led Apple’s AI models team in one of the most eye-catching deals.

The tech giant is breaking compensation records in Silicon Valley as it aggressively courts top artificial intelligence (AI) talent to fuel its new “superintelligence” division.

According to Bloomberg, the offer, which includes stock incentives spread over several years, was far beyond what Apple was willing to match—even for one of its senior AI leaders.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report noted that Meta’s compensation structure for this elite AI team is rivaling, and in some cases surpassing, the pay packages offered to CEOs at major global banks.

However, most of the reward is performance-based and subject to long-term vesting conditions.

Meta’s superintelligence team

The superintelligence initiative, dubbed the Meta Superintelligence Lab (MSL), is focused on building artificial general intelligence (AGI), systems that can perform intellectual tasks as well as or better than humans.

Meta’s recruitment strategy appears to be working. The team now includes former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, AI entrepreneur Daniel Gross, and Scale AI co-founder Alexandr Wang, who was appointed Meta’s Chief AI Officer through a $14.3 billion deal that saw Meta take a 49% stake in his company.

Much of the allure for new hires lies in the lucrative mix of compensation components. These include hefty base salaries, large signing bonuses—sometimes tailored to offset equity forfeited at previous roles—and Meta stock with strict performance triggers.

In many cases, stock grants exceed the typical four-year vesting window, incentivizing long-term loyalty and alignment with Meta’s growth.

What you should know

Meta’s compensation moves come amid a fierce AI talent war, with companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic competing for a limited pool of elite researchers.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently revealed that Meta has dangled signing bonuses as high as $100 million to lure his staff. While he claimed many chose to stay for cultural reasons, Meta has already managed to attract more than 10 researchers from OpenAI and others from rival firms.

Meta had also recently poached Jack Rae, a principal researcher at Google DeepMind.

Altman and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are expected to cross paths at the Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley this week—possibly providing a moment of face-to-face reflection on the high-stakes recruitment battle reshaping the future of artificial intelligence.