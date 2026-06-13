Dangote Petroleum Refinery's growing appetite for Nigerian crude oil is helping to support the country's oil market, lifting the premiums of key crude grades and cushioning demand amid uncertainty in global energy markets.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s growing appetite for Nigerian crude oil is helping support the country’s oil market, lifting premiums on key crude grades and cushioning demand amid uncertainty in global energy markets.

According to a Bloomberg report, the refinery’s increased crude purchases have strengthened the pricing of Nigerian oil grades relative to those from Angola, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to reshape global crude trade flows.

The development highlights the refinery’s growing influence on Nigeria’s oil sector and its emerging role in supporting domestic crude demand.

What the report is saying

Bloomberg reported that Dangote Refinery’s increased crude intake has tightened the Nigerian crude market and strengthened premiums for several export grades.

Nigerian Bonga, Escravos and Bonny Light crude for July loading are being offered at premiums of between $5.50 and $7 per barrel above the Dated Brent benchmark.

The premiums are as much as $2 per barrel higher than those recorded for June cargoes.

Traders told Bloomberg that crude prices would be significantly lower without the refinery’s buying activity helping to absorb available supplies.

Dangote Refinery processed more than 16 million barrels of Nigerian crude in June, according to tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

The refinery’s crude intake translates to about 526,000 barrels per day, accounting for a substantial portion of its recently expanded 700,000 barrels per day processing capacity.

Context

The refinery’s increased demand comes at a time when Nigeria’s crude market is benefiting from stronger domestic consumption while some competing African producers face weaker international demand.

Nigeria typically exports and trades about 50 million barrels of crude oil each month.

Dangote’s purchases accounted for almost one-third of that monthly volume.

Angola, Nigeria’s main regional competitor, has faced weaker demand from its largest customer, China.

China’s crude oil imports declined to their lowest level in more than eight years as rising global prices and geopolitical uncertainty weighed on buying decisions.

The contrasting market dynamics have created divergent pricing trends for Nigerian and Angolan crude grades.

Get up to speed

The ongoing conflict involving Iran has introduced fresh uncertainty into global oil markets, influencing trading patterns and crude pricing across major exporting regions.

According to the Bloomberg report, Angola’s state-owned oil company, Sonangol, recently offered its Dalia crude at a discount of $1.80 per barrel to the Dated Brent benchmark.

This represents a significant reversal from last month, when the same grade was offered at a premium of $3.50 per barrel, and well below the peak premium of $10.60 per barrel recorded in mid-April.

By contrast, Nigeria’s crude grades have continued to command stronger premiums, supported partly by robust domestic demand from Dangote Refinery.

What you should know

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has steadily increased crude processing volumes since commencing fuel production in 2024 and recently raised its processing capacity to 700,000 barrels per day.

The refinery has become one of the largest buyers of Nigerian crude oil.

Increased domestic refining has reduced Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products.

The facility exports refined products to several African and international markets, including Europe and the Americas.