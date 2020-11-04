Energy
Buhari to support DisCos with funds, to roll out free 1 million meters
Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and Abuja among others.
President Muhammadu Buhari moved to make funding available for DisCos immediately, in a bid to roll out 1,000,000 Meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers.
President Buhari disclosed that his administration in a bid to end estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria has moved to make funding available for DisCos for the purpose.
According to the President, his administration is making all efforts to ensure that it closes the metering gap.
He emphasized that subsequent phases, which are expected to add to the gains of previous mass meter distribution will help the government cover the 6.5 million deficits of meters nationwide.
Under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, we are making funding immediately available for DisCos to roll out 1,000,000 Meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers. Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 4, 2020
What they are saying
Speaking about this development, the President said:
“Under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, we are making funding immediately available for DisCos to roll out 1,000,000 Meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers. Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and Abuja…
Future phases of this Metering Initiative will help us fully meet the 6.5 million deficit of meters nationwide, and will impact an estimated 30 million consumers.
“All meters under this program will be sourced from local manufacturers and in-country stock, to create jobs…
We are committed to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria, and ensuring that Nigerians pay only for the electricity they consume.”
What you should know
CBN in October disclosed that the introduction of the service-based tariff (SBT) in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) effective from 1st September 2020 has increased emphasis on the need to close the metering gap in the NESI.
As the current metering gap (which comprises unmetered customers as well as customers with obsolete meters) in the NESI is over 10 million, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) implementation to deal with this.
Why this matters
The decision of the President to provide mass meters to consumers at no cost is a laudable effort, as the closing of this gap will save consumers from exorbitant estimated billing, and this will enhance the efficiency of revenue collection by Distribution Companies (DisCos) and thereby facilitate meeting their obligations to other upstream market participants.
Energy
Power: Mambilla Power Project not prioritised by Ministry of Power for 2021 Budget – Finance Minister
Ahmed said that the Mambilla Project was not included in the 2021 Budget because it was not prioritised by the Ministry of Power.
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed said the reason the Mambilla Power project was not captured in the 2021 budget is because it was not prioritised by the Ministry of Power.
The Minister disclosed this on Tuesday during the budget defense of her Ministry at the House of Representatives in Abuja. She said that the Mambilla Project was not removed by the Ministry of Finance in the 2021 Budget but was not prioritised by the Ministry of Power.
” The Ministries know what their priorities are, they are the ones to indicate.
“So if the Minister of Power did not have Mambilla in their submission, it is because they did not provide it, we do not provide the programmes that go into the budget for the Ministries. That’s their responsibility,” Ahmed said.
Ahmed explained further that the Ministry of Power exceeded the available envelope for its budget.
The Senate had earlier expressed displeasure when it discovered that the much talked about Mambilla Power Project was not captured by the Federal Government in the 2021 Budget.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari presented a budget of N13.08 trillion to the National Assembly. Buhari disclosed that key power projects under the budget will be the Multiple Rural Electrification Projects, Mambilla Hydro Power Project, Zungeru Hydro Power Project, and others.
Expected to commence operation in 2030, the Mambilla hydropower project is a 3.05GW hydroelectric facility being developed on the Dongo River near Baruf, in Kakara Village of Taraba State.
Nairametrics reported in January that The Federal Government disbursed funds as compensation to the owners of the land and other property affected by the construction of the Mambilla Hydropower Power plant.
In March, no less than N700 million was disbursed to carry out survey works on the project site of 3,050 megawatts Mambilla Hydropower Plant in Taraba.
Energy
NNPC reports explosion at OML 40 facility
The NNPC has reported an explosion at OML 40 facility
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group has reported an explosion at OML 40 facility managed by Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited while undergoing production evacuation at Gbetiokun Early Production facility.
The disclosure was revealed by the group through its verified Twitter page as seen by Nairametrics.
@NNPCgroup reports explosion at OML 40 managed by Elcrest E&P@kennieobateru, #NNPC's Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, in a statement on the explosion, said there were no fatalities or injuries & no significant spill in the incident.
https://t.co/bAiBQympOV
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) November 3, 2020
In the recent press release which was signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, there were no records of fatalities or injuries and no significant spill during the accident.
However, a reputable source informed that there was allegedly significant damage to the marine storage vessel, MT Harcourt, which will impact production by about 10,000 barrels of oil per day.
In lieu of the recent development, NNPC has commenced an investigation to determine the cause and extent of the damage with a view to averting future occurrence.
Energy
FG signs grant agreements to power 5 million homes in 2021
The FG has signed agreements under the Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grant to electrify 4 communities.
The Rural Electrification Agency, under the aegis of the federal government, has signed grant agreements with two mini-grid developers under the Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grant (PBG) to electrify 4 communities.
This disclosure was made by Ahmad Salihijo, the current Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, in a statement issued to the public via his official Twitter account.
The statement partly reads:
“This afternoon, two mini-grid developers were signed up under the Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grant (PBG), under the World Bank and African Development Bank, funded Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP). The plan is to continue to leverage these renewable energy technologies to power communities, under the Nigeria Electrification Project Mini-Grid Component. Today, we signed on Nayo Tropical Technology Ltd and Darway Coast. Using the PBG, these two developers will electrify 4 communities.”
We kicked off a new week with the signing of grant agreements.
This afternoon, two mini-grid developers were signed up under the Mini-Grid Performance Based Grant (PBG), under the @WorldBank and @AfDB_Group funded Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP). pic.twitter.com/T5gCBw7CRd
— Ahmad Salihijo (@modisalihijo) November 2, 2020
Optics
The Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grants (PBG) Program aims to close the viability gap for mini-grids developed on a spontaneous basis. Grants of US$350/connection are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, with a minimum total grant request of US$10,000 per mini-grid.
However, Eligible projects are solar hybrid systems in unserved areas, and the applications for the performance-based grants will be accepted on a rolling basis, once the program is active and until available funds are exhausted.
In case you missed it (ICYMI)
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman disclosed that the Government is set to invest heavily in the deployment of Mini-grid systems that will provide power for 5 million homes in 2021.
This is very important as it is virtually impossible for the national grid to cover every geographical point within Nigeria.
However, the current grant agreements signed with two mini-grid developers under the Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grant (PBG) today, is a huge boost towards deploying Mini-grid systems to power 5 million homes in 2021.
Why this matters
The Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) is a Federal Government initiative that is private sector-driven. This initiative seeks to provide electricity access to households, micro, small and medium enterprises in off-grid communities across the country through renewable power sources.
The objective of the Buhari-led administration is to close the energy gap in Nigeria using these renewable energy technologies.
The grant agreements accepted by the Rural Electrification Agency, and the subsequent ones from mini-grid developers bring the government closer to achieving their targets.