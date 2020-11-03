live feed
Honeywell reports N300 million pre-tax profits in Q2 2020
Honeywell Flour mills reported impressive H1 2020/2021 results, despite pressures from an increase in the cost of sale.
Honeywell Flour Mills announced its unaudited second quarter (ended September 2020) financial results, showing continued growth. Profit before tax grew by 26.6% to N300 million.
This information is contained in the financial statements which was made available to the investing public today.
Key highlights for 2020 6M (ended Sept. 2020)
- Revenues increased to N56.91 billion, +44.27%.
- Cost of Sales increased to N48.17 billion, +49.63%.
- Gross Profit increased to N8.74 billion, +20.49%.
- Selling and distribution cost increased to N5.16 billion, +19.71%.
- Finance cost increased to N3.35 billion, +20.7%.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N300 million, +26.6%.
- Earnings Per Share increased to 2.57 kobo, +7.08%.
Bottom Line
This impressive performance is on the back of sustained growth in the key business segment of the miller, which was driven by the border closure since August 2019.
The company continues to capitalize on the gains from the border closure due to the strategic placement of its business in the industry.
C&I Leasing Plc records 31.27% decline in 2020 Q3 gross earnings
C&I Leasing Plc recorded declined income in three income-generating units.
C&I Leasing Plc reported revenues of N7.07 billion in 2020 Q3 compared to N10.29 billion in the corresponding period of 2019 – 31.27% decline.
Key highlights for 2020 Q3
- Gross earnings declined to N7.07 billion, -31.27% YoY.
- Lease rental income declined to N4.16 billion, -43.97% YoY.
- Outsourcing income increased to N2.56 billion, +22.86% YoY.
- Tracking income declined to N43.79 million, -23.21% YoY.
- Other operating income declined to N200.80 million, -55.67% YoY.
- Outsourcing expense increased to N2.45 billion, +29.94 YoY.
- Other operating expenses increased to N325.10 million, +74.39% YoY.
- Depreciation expense increased to N1.73 billion +81.00% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N81.44 million, -72.45% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share declined to 10 kobo, -84.06% YoY.
Bottom Line: C&I Leasing Plc recorded declined income in three income-generating units. Profits declined in the third quarter due to declined Other operating income, as well as, rising outsourcing and other operating expenses.
Okomu Oil Plc records 27.01% decline in 2020 Q3 revenues
Okomu Oil Plc recorded declined revenues from its two revenue-generating units.
Okomu Oil Plc reported revenues of N5.09 billion in 2020 Q3 compared to N6.98 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 Q3
- Revenues declined to N5.09 billion, -27.01% YoY.
- Revenues from local sales declined to N4.23 billion, -28.99% YoY.
- Revenues from export sales declined to N866.43 million, -15.48% YoY.
- Finance income declined to N5.28 million, -98.52% YoY.
- Finance cost increased to N139.66 million, +22.58% YoY.
- Cost of sales increased to N1.08 billion, +105.49% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N1.31 billion, -59.75% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share declined to N1.04, -37.35% YoY.
Bottom Line: Okomu Oil Plc recorded declined revenues from its two revenue-generating units. Okomu Oil Plc’s profits also declined in the third quarter due to declined finance income, as well, as the rising cost of sales and finance.
BUA Cement Plc records 39.72% increase in 2020 Q3 revenues
BUA Cement Plc records 39.72% increase in revenues in 2020 Q3.
BUA Cement Plc reported revenues of N55.29 billion in 2020 Q3 compared to N39.57 billion in the corresponding period of 2019 – 39.72% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 Q3
- Revenues increased to N55.29 billion, +39.72% YoY.
- Other income increased to N2.13 billion, +18.99% YoY.
- Selling and distribution cost increased to N3.29 billion, +29.94% YoY.
- Finance cost declined to N1.23 billion, –14.55% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N20.32 billion, +39.86% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to 55 kobo, +48.65% YoY.
Bottom Line: BUA Cement Plc recorded a boost from an increase in cement sales. Profits also increased in the third quarter despite rising expenses, thanks to increased Other income and reduced finance costs.