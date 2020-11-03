Macro-Economic News
Nigeria generates N424.71 billion VAT in Q3 2020
The sectoral distribution of VAT data increased from N327.20 billion in the Second quarter of 2020 to N424.71 billion by the end of Q3 2020.
Nigeria’s value-added tax (VAT) collection increased from N327.2 billion recorded in Q2 2020 to N424.71 billion in Q3 2020, as other manufacturing sector led the pack with N47.07 billion remittance.
This was disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Sectoral Distribution of Value Added Tax Q3 2020 report released on Monday.
VAT Collections in the quarter indicates a 29.8% increase as against N327.2 billion recorded in the previous quarter and 54.37% increase compared to N275.12 billion generated in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
Key highlights
- Other manufacturing, generated the highest amount of VAT with N47.07 billion and closely followed by Professional Services, which generated a sum of N44.01 billion.
- Commercial and Trading generated N21.18 billion while Mining, Textile and Garment industry generated the least with N63.5 million and N346.27 million respectively.
- Out of the total amount generated in Q3 2020, N214.66 billion was collected locally as Non-Import VAT while N115.34 billion was collected as Non-Import VAT for foreign.
- The balance of N94.70billion was generated as NCS-Import VAT.
- Out of the 28 sectors, 24 of them recorded improved VAT remittances during the period, compared to Q2 2020 while 4 of them recorded decline.
The N424.7 billion generated in Q3 2020, brings the total VAT collections year-to-date to N1.08 trillion, which is 22.87% higher than N876.1 billion generated as at the same period in 2019.
Reasons for Increment
Since manufacturing sector is the biggest contributor to VAT during the quarter, the increase can mainly be attributed to the increase in manufacturing activities.
However, it is worth noting that offshore operations recorded the highest growth of 193% in VAT remittances during the period.
Who benefits?
The increase in VAT will grow government revenue base especially in a time when oil revenue is dwindling, this could in turn be invested in infrastructure, other developmental projects, etc.; thereby, stimulating the nation’s economic growth.
Bottom line
The rise in VAT is a welcome development to the Nigerian government in their bid to diversify the economy and widen their revenue base from a fiscal point of view.
Consumers expect Nigerian economy to improve in Q4′ 2020 – CBN
Consumers’ confidence in the Nigerian economy in the 4th quarter has increased with indices of 10.1 points.
The Central Bank of Nigeria stated that the Consumers’ confidence in the Nigerian economy in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the next 12 months has increased with indices of 10.1 and 30.5 points respectively.
This was disclosed by the Statistics Department of the apex bank in its Consumer expectations survey’ report for September, which was released on Friday.
According to the report, consumers were optimistic in their outlook for the next quarter and the next 12 months.
This positive outlook could be attributed to the expected increase in net household income, and anticipated improvement in Nigeria’s economic conditions and expectations, to save a bit and/or have plenty over savings in the next quarter and the next 12 months.
It stated, “Most respondents expected prices of goods and services to rise in the next 12 months, with an index of 36.2 points.
“The major drivers were savings, purchase of car/motor vehicle, purchase of appliances/ durables, education, food & other household needs, and purchase of houses.
“Overall buying intention index in the next 12 months stood at 29.7 index points, indicating that most consumers did not intend to buy big-ticket items in the next 12 months.”
It added that the buying intention indices for consumer durables, motor vehicles, and houses were below 50 points, which showed that respondents had no plans to make these purchases in the next 12 months.
However, the consumers’ overall confidence outlook dipped in Q3 2020, as consumers were pessimistic in their outlook.
It stated, “The index at -21.2 point was 25.0 points lower than the index in the corresponding period of 2019.
“Respondents attributed this unfavorable outlook to declining economic conditions, family financial situation, and declining family income.”
What you should know
The Overall consumer confidence index is computed as the average of the three indices, namely: Economic Condition, Family Financial Situation, and Family Income.
- Economic Condition refers to the perception of the respondent regarding the general economic condition of the country.
- Family Financial Situation refers to the level of savings, investments, other assets including cash at hand and outstanding debts.
- The report said consumers were however optimistic in their outlook for the next quarter and next 12 months with indices of 10.1 and 30.5 points respectively.
- This positive outlook could be attributed to the expected increase in net household income, anticipated improvement in Nigeria’s economic conditions, and expectations to save a bit and/or have plenty over savings in the next quarter and the next 12 months.
- Most respondents expected prices of goods and services to rise in the next 12 months, with an index of 36.2 points.
- The major drivers were savings, purchase of car/motor vehicle, purchase of appliances/ durables, education, food & other household needs, and purchase of houses.
- The overall buying intention index in the next 12 months stood at 29.7 index points, indicating that most consumers did not intend to buy big-ticket items in the next 12 months.
- The buying intention indices for consumer durables, motor vehicles, and houses were below 50 points, which showed that respondents had no plans to make these purchases in the next 12 months.
Nigeria’s food Inflation rises by 110.5% in five years
Nigeria’s Food Inflation has risen by 110.5% between September 2015 and September 2020.
Nigeria’s food inflation has risen by 110.5% in 5 years, between September 2015 and September 2020.
A comparison of the Composite Food Index within the period under review indicated that food inflation rose from 181.8 index points to 382.7 index points.
This means that the price of food items has not only increased, but more than doubled in the last five years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
Similarly, the All Items Index rose by 92.4% during the same period.
Food items that have witnessed significant increases
Data obtained from Nairalytics, the research arm of Nairametrics, revealed that:
- Foreign rice (Caprice) which sold for an average of N14,500 as of May 2019 is now sold for an average of N30,000.
- A 50kg bag of Ijebu garri that sold for N7,200 in May 2019, now costs N13,700.
- A 25-litre keg of vegetable oil sold for N9,750 in May 2019, now sells for N14,625.
- A piece of frozen fish which cost N417 in May 2019, now sells for N625.
Why are the figures going up?
The hike in the cost of staple food items could be attributed to the border closure directive of the federal government that was announced in August 2019.
It is projected to hit 20% by the first quarter of 2021, when the effects of the increase in petrol and electricity prices are accounted for.
Also, yield per hectare for most farming is well below global standards, driving up the cost of whatever is left to be sold to Nigerians.
Farmers also face insecurity, flooding, and sometimes famine affecting their ability to plant and harvest. Even after harvesting, supply chain challenges still persist, leaving farmers to contend with middlemen, transportation, and storage. The result is far less farm produce reaching the final consumer.
What they are saying
Prof. Steve Hanke, an American Applied Economist at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of Buhari’s administration.
According to him, the Federal Government could do more than what it is doing; he described the administration as a failure over security of its citizens, unemployment, and inflation.
He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari has failed. Nigeria is in the grip of chaos. Bandits control major highways.
“The government can’t protect its own citizens from Boko Haram or the corrupt Police. Unemployment stands at 27.1%, and Inflation, which I accurately measure every day and that soars at 30.37%/yr.”
.@MBuhari has failed. #Nigeria is in the grip of chaos. Bandits control major highways. The government can’t protect its own citizens from #BokoHaram or the #Corrupt police. #Unemployment stands at 27.1%, and #Inflation – which I accurately measure every day – soars at 30.37%/yr. pic.twitter.com/LZOzHWkiau
— Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) October 28, 2020
What you should know
- On October 15, 2020, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 13.71% (year-on-year) in September 2020, indicating 0.49% point higher than 13.22% recorded in August 2020. This was contained in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) about two weeks ago.
- According to the report, Nigeria has endured persistent increase in inflationary rate —growing from 12.13% in January to 13.71% in September—the highest recorded in 30 months.
- A closely watched component of the food inflation index rose by 16.66% in September 2020 — a 0.66% increase compared to 16% recorded in the previous month.
- On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index rose by 1.88% compared to 1.67% recorded in August 2020.
- Meanwhile, the rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fish, fruits, and oils and fats.
Consumers overall confidence index dipped by 25.0% Y-o-Y- CBN
According to the latest Consumer Expectations Survey Report for Q3, 2020, consumers’ overall confidence index dipped to -21.2 points.
The consumers’ overall confidence index dipped to -21.2 points as at the third quarters of 2020(Q3,2020), down by 25.0%, from 3.8 points it recorded in the corresponding period last year. This is according to the latest Consumer Expectations Survey Report for Q3, 2020
What this means: The slip in outlook indicates that consumers were pessimistic in their outlook for Q3 2020. Respondents attributed this unfavourable outlook to declining economic conditions, family financial situation and declining family income.
Why this matter: The pandemic negatively impacted consumers’ income and businesses. Hence, the CBN wanted to gauge the impact of this pandemic on their confidence and outlook, both in the past and going forward, through their quarterly survey.
Other Key Highlights:
- The unemployment index for the next 12 months remained positive at 35.4 points in Q3 2020, indicating that consumers generally expect the unemployment rate to rise in the next one year.
- With indices of 20.8 and 5.3 points, consumers expect the borrowing rate to rise and anticipate the naira to appreciate in the next 12 months.
- Overall buying intention index in the next twelve months stood at 29.7 index points, indicating that most consumers do not intend to buy big-ticket items in the next 12 months. The buying intention indices for consumer durables, motor vehicles and house & lot were below 50 points, which shows that respondents have no plans to make these purchases in the next twelve months.
What you should know
The Overall consumer confidence index is computed as the average of the three indices, namely: Economic Condition, Family Financial Situation and Family Income.
a. Economic Condition refers to the perception of the respondent regarding the general economic condition of the country.
b. Family Financial Situation refers to the level of savings, investments, other assets including cash at hand and outstanding debts.
c. Family Income includes primary income and receipts from other sources received by all family members as participants in any economic activity or as recipients of transfers, pensions, grants, and the like