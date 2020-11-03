EndSARS: IPOB killed six soldiers and four policemen, burnt police stations – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike says that the stories of a massacre in Oyigbo are false and that the troubles started when IPOB suddenly killed six soldiers and four policemen.

Wike disclosed this in a social media statement on Monday evening.

#AITInterview 1/7 Rivers state was very peaceful before IPOB suddenly killed six Soldiers and four Policemen. Destroyed all the Police stations and burnt all the courts in Oyigbo. We all know when you kill a security operative particularly the army they — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) November 2, 2020

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier that Amnesty International announced they received disturbing information that Nigerian soldiers have engaged in alleged extra-judicial killings in Oyigbo, Rivers State and has called on the Army to stop the killings.

“Despite the existing curfew, soldiers are allegedly invading homes. Some residents reported seeing dead bodies on the street, allegedly shot by soldiers,” AI said.

Wike disclosed in his statement that IPOB started the attacks, by assaulting security operatives and destroying court documents in Oyigbo.

“Rivers state was very peaceful before IPOB suddenly killed six Soldiers and four Policemen. Destroyed all the Police stations and burnt all the courts in Oyigbo.

“We all know when you kill a security operative particularly the army they wouldn’t let you go,” he said.

He also claimed IPOB attempted to rename communities around the area, put up flags and attacked the Hausa community in Rivers.

“They didn’t stop there but started renaming communities in Rivers State and put up flags in some places. IPOB went on to attack the Hausas and I called for the curfew when it was degenerating into a tribal conflict with the Hausas.”

Wike said he did not send the military to the area as he is also a big critic of Nigeria’s security forces, however, he won’t support anyone attacking the armed forces.

“Everybody knows if there is one person the military doesn’t like it is me but that the army doesn’t like me doesn’t mean I shouldn’t speak the truth. Nobody has criticized the Police or Army more than me but you don’t go and kill them and expect me to tell you well done.

“Saying I sent soldiers to Oyigbo to kill Igbo people is nonsense because I have no relationship with the Army and can’t command the Army, I can’t even command the Police much more to direct the army,” he said.

Wike said the reports of killings were false and he has ordered a Security Council meeting to review the security situation in Oyigbo.