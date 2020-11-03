EndSARS: Families of slain policemen to be part of N500 million victims fund – Gov. Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has announced that the families of policemen killed in the post-protests riots in Oyo state would also be beneficiaries of the N500 million victims fund set up by the state.

The Governor disclosed on Monday while speaking at the Oyo State Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, Eleyele, Ibadan.

READ:

What you should know

Nairametrics reported on the 27th of October, that Governor Makinde approved N500 million as compensation for victims of police brutality and injustice. This fund is to encourage anyone who has suffered any form of injustice in the past or as a result of the #EndSARS protests.

“I have directed that N500 million MSME fund be set up. This fund will be disbursed to youths who have bright entrepreneurial ideas that will provide further employment and improve the economic landscape in Oyo State,” Makinde said.

READ:

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also announced compensation for the families of policemen killed during the post-protest riots that erupted in Lagos and pledged to rebuild destroyed police stations.

“The most important request is to offer scholarships to the children of officers that died. I have directed the Lagos State Scholarship Board under the Special Adviser on Education to immediately award scholarships to the children of the slain officers,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Seyi Makinde told the Policemen that the initial Victims Compensation Fund would include families of policemen in Oyo state that were killed by hoodlums.

READ:

“I announced that the government has set up an initial N500m Victim Compensation Fund. I made the announcement last week and I want to say that the families of the policemen in Oyo State who were extrajudicially killed will be part of those to be compensated in the fund. And I also want to say that may the souls of the departed colleagues rest in peace,” he said.

The Governor added that the Police are an important part of society and that he hopes the situation will get better in the State.

“The Police are a very important part of our community. My prayer is that things will get better with our country, state, and the Nigerian Police Force.

READ:

“Things will get better with Oyo State Police Command and it will get better with us as individuals. I can stand before you to say that not every member of the Police is bad. So, the government and the people of Oyo State are with you,” he said.

He urged citizens in the state to work towards creating a better society by working together with the police and arresting perpetrators who caused the violence after the protests.

“If we work together to create a better society, you also are coming to enjoy that better society. We must all join hands to make our society better.

READ:

“It is time to put everything that has happened behind us and work towards nation-building. That I said I support the protest does not mean I am against you. I am for the protection of everyone’s rights including the right of the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

“So, we need your cooperation to ensure that arsonists and anarchists are brought to book. And I am here to work with you to make the burden you are carrying very light,” he added.