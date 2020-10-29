EndSARS: Lagos awards scholarships to children of killed policemen

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said he will compensate the families of policemen killed during the hijacked #EndSARS protests that erupted in Lagos and pledge to rebuild destroyed police stations.

This was announced in a statement by the Lagos State Government on Wednesday.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported last week that a police station in the Orile-Iganmu area was set on fire by suspected thugs in Lagos, amid other vandalized police stations across the state.

In his latest statement, the Governor directed the Lagos State Scholarship Board to award scholarship to the children of the slain officers, up to the university level.

“The State Police Command bore huge loss in personnel, armory, and properties in the violence.”

“Twenty-nine Divisional Police Stations and 17 Police Posts were razed by hoodlums disguising as protesters. Also, six police officers were lynched, 36 critically injured, while 71 police operational vehicles were torched.”

The Governor said the state will address the issues to improve the morale of the officers after their stations were burnt down. He announced the launch of a Trust, replacing equipment and scholarships for killed Policemen.

“Commissioner of Police has come forward with a number of requests, which we will need to address to boost the morale of officers, after the last week’s event. As your Governor, I have come here to take full responsibility for the loss you have suffered in terms of logistics. From tomorrow (Thursday), we will start implementing these requests.

“Through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), we will be replacing the police operational vehicles burnt in the violence. We have a bigger plan for all the police stations burnt down. We will look for the funds and build befitting stations that will set the standard of what police stations should be.

“The most important request is to offer scholarships to the children of officers that died. I have directed the Lagos State Scholarship Board under the Special Adviser on Education to immediately award scholarships to the children of the slain officers.”

The Governor added that the State will upgrade the Police Cottage Hospital in Ikeja, directing the Commissioner for Health to inspect the facility for the required upgrade and also donate two 150KVA generating set to the police, and the facility will be connected to the State’s Independent Power Project (IPP) for constant power supply.

Bottomline

With reports on social media that there has been reduced Police presence in the state, the attacks on their facilities by hoodlums may have contributed in hurting the “morale” of the Policemen.

The donation of a Trust Fund could also be a boost in Police Reforms, as Protesters demanded better welfare packages for Policemen.