EndSARS: Hoodlums set fire on Abuja police station 

Suspected miscreants and arsonists have torched down the Dutse Makaranta police station in Kubwa area of Abuja. This is sequel to a clash between policemen and #EndSARS protesters in the area where a protester, one Anthony Onome was stabbed on Saturday.

According to findings by TheCable, the mob was said to have set the station on fire after a policeman reportedly opened fire while trying to disperse the crowd that converged outside the station. A bullet reportedly hit one of the persons at the scene, resulting in pandemonium. The victim was said to have died on the spot.

The recent mob action is one out of the growing number of mob attacks since the break out of the EndSARS protest, in which at least five police stations have been burnt down across the country on Tuesday alone.

In a similar story, youth also set the Ojoo police station in Ibadan, Oyo state capital on fire after a clash between protesters and security operatives.

In Lagos, three cases of mob attacks on police stations were recorded in Layeni, Orile Iganmu and Amukoko police stations.

Responding to the growing number of anarchies currently ongoing, Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police, has since stationed anti-riot mobile policemen across the country to curtail the rising menace.