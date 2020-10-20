Business
#EndSARS: Police to launch nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit
The Police has deployed anti-riot unit to maintain law and order after hoodlums attacked several hot spots.
The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), over attacks on police facilities by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests.
This was disclosed in a statement by the NPF on Tuesday afternoon. The IGP also ordered the unit to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country.
ATTACKS ON POLICE FACILITIES, OTHERS – IGP ORDERS DEPLOYMENT OF ANTI-RIOT POLICE OFFICERS
· Charges Officers To Protect Lives And Defend Critical Infrastructure
— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 20, 2020
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported that a police station in Orile-Iganmu, Lagos was set on fire today by suspected thugs in Lagos.
Eyewitnesses say the hoodlums set the station on fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a policeman attached to the station shot 2 people.
The statement by the Police said;
“The IGP has also ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen the security around Correctional facilities nationwide.
“The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities, as recorded in some states of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
“The IGP notes that twelve (12) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on Police Stations in Benin, Edo State. Five (5) AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalized Police Stations have also been recovered.”
The IGP urged parents to prevail on their wards to steer clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on the lives and property of citizens.
BREAKING: Mass shooting at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki toll gate
Soldiers have reportedly shot at #EndSARS protesters gathered at the Lekki toll gate.
Protesters who gathered at the Lekki toll gate have been reportedly shot at by the Nigerian army, as the protesters expressed resolve against the curfew declared by the Lagos State Governor.
Eyewitnesses have tweeted video evidence via their Twitter handles to corroborate this new development. At the time of writing this, Nairametrics can not confirm if there were any casualties.
Lekki VI toll gate !!! Wtf !! Country is finished pic.twitter.com/iWcZlTOpwf
— Davido (@davido) October 20, 2020
THEYRE CURRENTLY SHOOTING AT THE PROTESTERS IN LEKKI TOLL GATE OOO #ThisIsWhyWeProtest #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/OJPt4KxPZw
— ABDUL BAAQI (@Baaqs_) October 20, 2020
Lekki toll gate as been attack by military men, we need help #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/DSppEe7JWg
— bhello adhams (@bello_adams) October 20, 2020
The videos show protesters defiant as several rounds were being shot. The shooting came on the back of the protesters refusing to leave the Lekki toll gate after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared a 24 hours curfew in the state from 4pm today.
BREAKING: #EndSARS: Lagos extends curfew to 9pm today
Gov. Sanwo-Olu has directed the enforcement of the 24hour curfew in the State should not start until 9pm.
Lagos State Government has extended the enforcement of its 24hour curfew from 4pm today to 9pm to enable residents stuck in traffic get to their destinations.
This was disclosed by the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday via the state’s Twitter handle.
It tweeted, “State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that enforcement of the 24hour curfew in the State should not start until 9pm to enable people stuck in traffic get to their destinations.”
Update!
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that enforcement of the 24hour curfew in the State should not start until 9pm to enable people stuck in traffic get to their destinations.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat #LASG #ForAGreaterLagos #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/De8QJLyCi7
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) October 20, 2020
Details soon …
#EndSARS: We will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest – Makinde
Governor Makinde has assured #EndSARS protesters of their safety as he deploys members of the State’s Operation Burst to contain order.
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, says that the state government’s Operation Burst will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest, as nobody should be brutalized for protesting.
The Governor announced this in a statement on Tuesday afternoon, a few hours after the Lagos State Government announced a curfew over violence caused by hoodlums clashing with protesters and the police.
We are deploying members of Operation Burst to various hotspots in Ibadan to arrest the situation and restore normalcy. The members of the team will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest.
Full video https://t.co/Gu4gWtgBog pic.twitter.com/GUQdcl38x7
— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) October 20, 2020
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported last week, that Makinde questioned why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers and don’t have the necessary powers to control police force due to rising cases of police brutality on protesters.
In today’s statement, the Governor said, “Peaceful protests are an important part of our democratic processes and no one should be aroused or brutalized for protesting. For this reason, we deployed members of Operation Burst to protect protesters and we are happy to report that there have been no cases of disruptions of protest grounds in Oyo State since they started work.”
The Governor added that some thugs are also forcing people to close their shops. He disclosed that the state government knows these are criminal elements and insists the state will protect its citizens by deploying more members of Operation Burst to various hotspots in Ibadan to restore order.
Makinde said the team will continue to protect genuine protesters and remain committed to meeting the demands of the protesters, while also announcing the release of arrested #EndSARS protesters, and informing residents of the setting up of a platform for reporting past and present cases of police brutality.