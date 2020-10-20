EndSARS: Hoodlums burn down police station in Lagos

The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), over the attacks of police facilities by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Nigerian police on Tuesday afternoon. The IGP also ordered the unit to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country.

ATTACKS ON POLICE FACILITIES, OTHERS – IGP ORDERS DEPLOYMENT OF ANTI-RIOT POLICE OFFICERS · Charges Officers To Protect Lives And Defend Critical Infrastructure — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 20, 2020

Recall that Nairametrics reported that a police station in the Orile-Iganmu, Lagos was set on fire today by suspected thugs in Lagos as the #EndSARS protests continue.

Eyewitnesses say the hoodlums set the station on fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning. It is not clear if and how officers made it out of the fire.

The statement by the Police said;

” The IGP has also ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen security around Correctional facilities nationwide.

” The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

” The IGP notes that twelve (12) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on Police Stations in Benin, Edo State. Five (5) AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalized Police Stations have also been recovered.”

The IGP urged parents to prevail on their wards to steer clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.