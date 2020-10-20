Business
#EndSARS: Hoodlums burn down police station in Lagos
Hoodlums in Lagos have hijacked the #EndSARS protest, burning down a police station in Orile-Iganmu.
A police station in the Orile-Iganmu was set on fire today by suspected thugs in Lagos as the #EndSARS protests continue.
Eyewitnesses say the hoodlums set the station on fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning. It is not clear if and how officers made it out of the fire.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a 4-hour curfew in all parts of the state as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020.
” I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society,” he said.
The Nigerian Police is yet to announce a statement over the burning of the station.
BREAKING: #EndSARS: Lagos extends curfew to 9pm today
Gov. Sanwo-Olu has directed the enforcement of the 24hour curfew in the State should not start until 9pm.
Lagos State Government has extended the enforcement of its 24hour curfew from 4pm today to 9pm to enable residents stuck in traffic get to their destinations.
This was disclosed by the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday via the state’s Twitter handle.
It tweeted, “State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that enforcement of the 24hour curfew in the State should not start until 9pm to enable people stuck in traffic get to their destinations.”
Update!
#EndSARS: Police to launch nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit
The Police has deployed anti-riot unit to maintain law and order after hoodlums attacked several hot spots.
The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), over the attacks of police facilities by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Nigerian police on Tuesday afternoon. The IGP also ordered the unit to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country.
Recall that Nairametrics reported that a police station in the Orile-Iganmu, Lagos was set on fire today by suspected thugs in Lagos as the #EndSARS protests continue.
Eyewitnesses say the hoodlums set the station on fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning. It is not clear if and how officers made it out of the fire.
The statement by the Police said;
” The IGP has also ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen security around Correctional facilities nationwide.
” The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
” The IGP notes that twelve (12) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on Police Stations in Benin, Edo State. Five (5) AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalized Police Stations have also been recovered.”
The IGP urged parents to prevail on their wards to steer clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.
#EndSARS: We will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest – Makinde
Governor Makinde has assured #EndSARS protesters of their safety as he deploys members of the State’s Operation Burst to contain order.
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, says that the state government’s Operation Burst will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest, as nobody should be brutalized for protesting.
The Governor announced this in a statement on Tuesday afternoon, a few hours after the Lagos State Government announced a curfew over violence caused by hoodlums clashing with protesters and the police.
We are deploying members of Operation Burst to various hotspots in Ibadan to arrest the situation and restore normalcy. The members of the team will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest.
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported last week, that Makinde questioned why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers and don’t have the necessary powers to control police force due to rising cases of police brutality on protesters.
In today’s statement, the Governor said, “Peaceful protests are an important part of our democratic processes and no one should be aroused or brutalized for protesting. For this reason, we deployed members of Operation Burst to protect protesters and we are happy to report that there have been no cases of disruptions of protest grounds in Oyo State since they started work.”
The Governor added that some thugs are also forcing people to close their shops. He disclosed that the state government knows these are criminal elements and insists the state will protect its citizens by deploying more members of Operation Burst to various hotspots in Ibadan to restore order.
Makinde said the team will continue to protect genuine protesters and remain committed to meeting the demands of the protesters, while also announcing the release of arrested #EndSARS protesters, and informing residents of the setting up of a platform for reporting past and present cases of police brutality.
Anonymous
October 20, 2020 at 4:33 pm
Even if what the youth are demanding was right it has now come to a thing where by we stayed in our houses and fearing of thieves etc this afternoon at cele bus stop along mile2 express way they attacks people taking there phones from them is it protesting or stealing what is the difference between police and street boys ole ni gbogbo won