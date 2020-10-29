Electricity: Nigeria now has an installed generation capacity of 13,000MW – Minister of Power

The Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman, has disclosed that Nigeria’s installed grid power generation capacity has grown from 8,000mw to 13,000mw under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement was issued by the Office of the Minister of Power via its official Twitter handle.

Yesterday, during the 2021 budget defense before the House of Representatives Committee on Power in Abuja, Engr. Sale Mamman said that under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the capacity of the installed power generation grid has grown from 8,000mw to 13,000mw.

However, members of the committee raised concerns about the power supply to their various constituencies, urging the minister to ensure adequate supply. The Minister explained that the distribution system had the capacity to evacuate 5,500mw of power, which is a significant improvement from 4,500mw in 2015, and better performance should be expected in the near term.

Engr. Aliyu Magaji (APC-Jigawa), the Chairman of the Committee, asked the Minister to mete out stiffer sanctions to the distribution companies (DISCOs), to enable them to sit up and provide the desired services to the Nigerian people.

Magaji said that if the minister ensured the sanction of the DisCos, he would become the darling of lawmakers and the entire Nigerians.

What they are saying

Speaking on the performance of the Ministry since 2015, Engineer Sale Mamman said, “Under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the country’s grid power capacity has increased significantly from the time this administration took over in 2015 to date.”

He explained further that, “during the period between 2015 to date, the sector recorded successes and has faced challenges. In order to deliver this administration’s promise of providing stable and affordable power to Nigerians, a way forward was defined and supported by Mr. President’s political will.”