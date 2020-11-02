Connect with us
Oyigbo: Soldiers allegedly shooting residents – Amnesty International

Amnesty International has raised alarm over alleged killings of civilians by soldiers in Oyigbo, Rivers State.

Published

6 mins ago

on

Amnesty International announced that it has received disturbing information that Nigerian soldiers have engaged in alleged extra-judicial killings in Oyigbo, Rivers State and has called on the Army to stop the killings.

This was announced by the organization on Sunday evening after news of the Oyigbo killings went viral on social media.

“Amnesty International is receiving disturbing information from Oyigbo, Rivers State.

“Despite the existing curfew, soldiers are allegedly invading homes. —Some residents reported seeing dead bodies on the street, allegedly shot by soldiers.

We are calling on the military authorities to exercise restraint and stop the killings,” the organisation tweeted.

What you should know

On October 21st, 2020. The Rivers State Governor declared a 24-hour curfew in Oyigbo, after a police station and other facilities were attacked by hoodlums. The Governor added that Rivers won’t allow troublemakers to take laws into their own hands and use the protest period to commit anarchy.

Wike also declared a N50 million bounty for a leader of the pro-Biafra group, IPOB, in Rivers State, Stanley Mgbere. Wike accused Mgbere of “leading members of the banned IPOB to cause the recent violence and destruction of lives and property in Oyigbo Local Government Area (of the state).”

Business

Over 1 million have applied for the N75 billion Youth Investment Fund – Buhari

Over a million applications have been received for the N5 billion NYIF since the scheme was launched in October.

Published

1 min ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

FG disburses MSMEs Survival Fund in Lagos, Kano, FCT and 9 other states, Buhari gives reason for silence on Lekki Tollgate shooting, President Buhari approves N10 billion for National Census

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that over a million applications have been received for the N5 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) since the scheme was launched in October.

The President disclosed this in a statement on Sunday evening via his official Twitter handle.

Over a million applications have already been received since the 75 billion Naira Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Portal went live on Oct 12, 2020.

“This Fund will invest in the innovative ideas, skills, and talents of young Nigerians,” Buhari said.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, flagged off the application for the N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) recently approved by the Federal Government.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said that the loan, provided under the NYIF, has an interest rate of 5% per annum and a tenor of 5 years with a moratorium of up to 12 months.

The CBN stated that the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (N-YIF) would be funded through the NIRSAL MFB window – with an initial take-off seed capital of N12.5 billion.

The N-YIF aims to financially empower Nigerian youths to generate at least 500,000 jobs between 2020 and 2023.

Business

WAEC to release 2020 SSCE results on Monday, November 2

WAEC has announced that the results of the 2020 SSCE would be released on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

CBN visit Government secondary schools, Global Money Week, Financial Literate Week, Aisha Ahmed

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the results of the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) would be released on Monday, November 2, 2020.

This was disclosed in a tweet post by the West African Examination Council on Sunday, November 1, 2020, on their official Twitter handle.

According to media reports, the results which were meant to have been released earlier was postponed due to the outbreak of violence and arson across the country by hoodlums and miscreants during the #EndSARS protests

WAEC had said the unrest in the country affected some of its offices and operations nationwide.

The statement from WAEC reads, “This is to inform candidates that sat West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020 that the results of that exam will be released by WAEC Nigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020, by 10.30 am.’’

Details later…

 

Business

The real reason ASUU and FG meetings have stalled

ASUU said there was no way workers whose salaries have been withheld for months could return to work without being paid.

Published

12 hours ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

FG's directive on IPPIS does not affect us - ASUU

The recent meeting between ASUU and the Federal Government to end the lingering strike action was stalled because the Federal government unilaterally refused to pay the withheld salaries through other legitimate means than Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

From the onset, ASUU had vehemently opposed the use of IPPIS which was approved by the government. During the meeting with the FG, represented by the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, there was deadlock on reaching a mutual agreement on how to pay the outstanding salaries owed the lecturers, as most lecturers are yet to be on the IPPIS platform.

According to the National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, there was no way workers whose salaries have been withheld for months could be convinced to return to work without being paid. In his words,

“The first step to resolving the impasse is for the government to pay the withheld salaries of our members. It is between four and eight months. You cannot tell a person whose salaries have been seized unjustifiably to go back to work. Moreover, the salaries must be paid through the normal channel,”

As most members of the ASUU members are not yet on the IPPIS platform, the ASUU boss said the government should know better how to handle them.

According to him, “Doing that would help in resolving other issues and make things return to normal. But for the government to insist on IPPIS, there may be trouble still. They are yet to enroll over 70 percent of our members on IPPIS.

“It will take them between three to six months to do so. They are setting a booby trap saying we should enroll on IPPIS first and then they will migrate us to our own University Transparency and Accountability System – UTAS; that is even uneconomical when UTAS can be used to enroll us in a very short time”

What you should know

ASUU has been on strike since March 2020 over some issues such as:

  • Payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAE).
  • Revitalization of the university system
  • setting up Visitation Panels to universities.
  • Fulfilling conditions included in the 2004 agreement reached between the two sides amongst others.

ASUU and the FG have held several meetings which have always been deadlocked, as a result of disagreement over the payment channel for the ASUU members.

It is believed that the large turn-out witnessed at the hijacked #EndSARS protests across the country was made possible as a result of the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

