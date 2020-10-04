Residents and workers on Industry and Harbour Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, are still in shock after the explosion that rocked a flour mill factory owned by Chagoury Group on Friday.

The officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Rivers State Fire Service, who responded to the distress call, had a hectic time putting out the fire.

READ:

Thomas Bariere, the State Commissioner for Special Duties, disclosed that no casualty was recorded.

He said, “The explosion wreaked havoc on the facility and affected the buildings and firms in the area, but there were no human casualties.”

READ:

Back story: Reports gathered from residents and eyewitnesses suggests that there was an explosion at a flour mill factory in Port Harcourt, allegedly owned by Chagoury Group. The explosion was said to have happened at 11 am on Friday morning.

While some residents explained that the flour mills facility has been non-functional for over a year before the explosion, others disclosed that the incident occurred during grain processing, as barley was being transferred into the storage tanks.

READ:

The explosion wreaked havoc on the facility and affected the buildings and firms in the area, but there were no human casualties.

As of the time of this report, the area had been evacuated, while an investigation into the possible cause of the explosion has commenced.

(READ MORE:

The Flour Mills is a combined grain terminal and flour mill. The storage silo at the grain terminal serves Port Harcourt Mill and the Niger Delta Flour Mills in Onitsha.

The Rivers State and the Bayelsa State governments jointly own the facility. Operation of the Mill was taken over by the Chagoury Group in 1976 when production stood at 280 metric tonnes per day.

Following a substantial investment and restructuring, the Chagoury group has increased production to 650 metric tons per day. Port Harcourt was the first Nigerian mill in the Chagoury Group.

The company produces wheat flour, wheat bran, noodle flour, and semolina. There are two mills at the plant, both of which handle wheat and their combined milling capacity is 650 metric tons per day.