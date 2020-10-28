ENDSARS
House of Reps to make Youths globally competitive
House of Representatives is determined to make the Youths globally competitive.
“Facts don’t lie, a government that has devoted N500bn to youth empowerment every year. There’s Trader Moni, N-Power, and several others, they are all there,” he added.
Gbajabiamila added that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has done a lot about youth empowerment and is ready to do more.
#EndSARS: Police did not shoot protesters – IGP Adamu
The IGP has said that police officers acted professionally and exercised commendable restraints during the #EndSARS protests.
The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has said that officers of the Nigeria Police Force acted professionally and exercised commendable restraints during the protests, in a response to Amnesty International about police firing at protesters.
The IG disclosed this in a statement on Friday morning, saying reports on the shooting of protesters is not true.
ENDSARS PROTESTS: POLICE PERSONNEL WERE PROFESSIONAL AND EXERCISED MAXIMUM RESTRAINTS – IGP TELLS AMNESTY INT’L
•Says Report on Shooting of Protesters by the Police, Not True.
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has affirmed that
What you should know
Amnesty International released a report on the 21st of October, 2020, saying it has confirmed “that the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters yesterday at two locations in Lagos. The killings took place in Lekki and Alausa, where thousands were protesting police brutality as part of the #EndSars movement.”
President Muhammadu Buhari also disclosed last week that 51 civilians, 11 Police officers, and 7 soldiers have been killed in the unrest.
The IGP said today that, “Officers of the Nigeria Police Force acted professionally, exercised commendable restraints and some paid the supreme price for peace during the recent protests and ensuing violence in some parts of the country.
“The Amnesty Int’l report is untrue, misleading, and contrary to all available empirical evidence.
“Even when the protests turned violent in some parts of the country, the officers still maintained utmost restraint and did not use excessive force in managing the situations.”
The IG added that 22 Police personnel were killed by hoodlums, with many more injured and that 205 police stations were attacked.
“Available reports show that twenty-two (22) police personnel were extra-judicially killed by some rampaging protesters and scores injured during the protests. Many of the injured personnel are in life-threatening conditions at the hospital.
“Two hundred and five (205) police stations and formations including other critical private and public infrastructure were also damaged by a section of the protesters,” he said.
The IG said Amnesty International failed to pay tribute to police officers who lost their lives in the violence and accused the organization of “discriminatory tendencies.”
Desmond Elliot apologises for addressing the youths as “Children”
Elliot apologised and allegedly broke down in tears on Live TV for addressing #EndSARS protesters as children.
Desmond Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, apologised and allegedly broke down in tears on live TV for addressing #EndSARS protesters as “Children.”
The lawmaker disclosed this in a statement he issued via his Twitter handle and on a live TV interview on Thursday.
Elliot explained that he was carried away by his emotions, which was the reason he used such a word to describe the protesters on the floor of the house.
He tweeted, “I have read your honest feedback& suggestions& [sic] I sincerely apologize for addressing the youths as ‘Children.’
“I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction&looting [sic] of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency.
“I saw women crying and my constituent members distraught as a result of the damages inflicted on their source of livelihood. I was moved by this while giving my submission on the floor of the House.
“I allowed my emotions get the better of me and for this I apologize to everyone my earlier statements may have hurt.”
1. I have read your honest feedback& suggestions& I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as “Children”
I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction&looting of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency
What you should know
The lawmaker, who is also a film maker, in his submission at the House on Thursday, allegedly pushed for the passing of a social media regulation bill.
His controversial statement received lots of criticisms, as many Nigerian youths attacked him for referring to youths as “children” and for also pushing for the regulation of social media.
#EndSARS: Not everyone who looted is hungry, some are greedy – Adesina
Femi Adesina has insisted that some of the people who were involved in looting were not hungry but mere criminals.
Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media says the looting of Covid-19 palliatives was not only done out of hunger, but out of greed and criminality.
Mr. Adesina made the statement in an interview with Channels TV on Thursday afternoon. The curfew period after the protests recorded nationwide lootings of Covid-19 palliatives, shops and other businesses.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that Lagos State Government disclosed that it will be prosecuting 229 suspects who allegedly took advantage of the #EndSARS protests to vandalize and loot public and private properties in different parts of the state.
The looters even looted the homes of influential politicians. The house of former House of Representative Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, was also looted in Jos, with eye witnesses saying “the invaders moved several items – tricycles, furniture, electronics, and other valuables – out of the house.”
Mr. Adesina disclosed that looters are not hungry because what they did is a crime and crime should not be justified.
“I wouldn’t agree completely with that (that the looters are hungry) because criminality is criminality. Would you justify armed robbery because the man was poor?” he said.
“Just as you can’t justify armed robbery because a man was poor and then he took a gun to rob another person, you can’t also justify the lootings that are going on. It is pure criminality.
“It is not everybody engaged in that looting that is hungry, that is the truth. It is pure greed and criminality,” Adesina said.
He added that if hoodlums did not attack police stations, the lootings would not have happened.
“Therefore, it was a corollary to the mere anarchic situation that came on the country because of the protests. If you didn’t have people burning police stations, killing policemen, burning private and public property, you wouldn’t have this spate of looting,” he said.
