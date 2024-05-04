The Federal Government has pledged to expedite the passage of a legislative bill to boost the local automotive industry.

This assurance was given by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, who received a delegation from the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers and the Nigerian Automotive Manufacturers Association on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who is currently abroad, as stated in a State House press release.

The meeting, led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, included top officials from the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and executive directors from Stallion Group, Toyota/CEAO, and NISSAN.

Gbajabiamila affirmed his commitment to accelerating a legislative process after being informed that the bill was under review by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

“According to the spokesperson of one of the associations, the purpose of the visit was to apprise President Tinubu of the efforts being made to start manufacturing vehicle/spare parts in Nigeria. They informed the Chief of Staff to the President that a legislative bill to drive the automotive industry was being drafted and reviewed by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

“They emphasized the need to develop the industry, which would create massive employment for Nigerian youths and ease the burden on the much-needed foreign exchange.

“The Chief of Staff to the President, while thanking the delegation for the visit, assured them of the President’s commitment to Nigeria’s industrialization as evidenced by all of the policies being implemented under his administration.

“He promised to assist in facilitating the speedy passage of the legislative bill,” the statement read in part.

More insights

The statement further noted that the Chief of Staff highlighted the imperative for locally manufactured vehicles to meet the highest quality standards and for supporting the Federal Government’s drive to revitalize the auto industry.

He urged industry associations to ensure vehicles are affordable for all Nigerians, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s upcoming rollout of consumer credit facilities. These credits will allow millions to purchase vehicles and other crucial goods and services.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, during the meeting, highlighted ongoing initiatives to start local manufacturing of vehicles and spare parts. This effort is expected to drive significant advancements in the sector