The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila has countered the claim that the sum of N10 billion was allocated for the renovation of his residence, adding that such publication is from merchants of fake news.

The chief of Staff stated that no such allocation was included in the 2024 appropriation bill for his residence, adding that he lives in his private apartment.

Gbajabiamila, who took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to make the clarification, said the allocation was meant for the Presidential Quarters in Dodan Barracks and the Vice President’s Lodge in Lagos.

“I have seen social media commentary regarding the 2024 Appropriation Bill, particularly the provisions under the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

“Owing to the erroneous nature of these reports, it has become necessary to clarify that there is no provision in the 2024 Appropriation Bill for the renovation of any residence for the Chief of Staff to the President. I live in my private residence.

“The sums mischievously quoted by online bloggers and fake news merchants are for renovating the Presidential Quarters in Dodan Barracks and the Vice President’s Lodge in Lagos, to overhaul the information management and communications facilities in the Presidency to meet modern standards and to provide vehicles for the staff of the Presidency,” he said.

Speaking further, the former speaker of the house of representatives noted that the government encourages public debate of the budgetary allocation, emphasizing that it is the reason why the budget document is made public for citizens’ assessment.

However, he stressed that the such debates has to be based on facts, and not falsehood. He added that such insinuation does not promote healthy debate and accountability.

“This administration welcomes and encourages scrutiny of government expenditure; this is why the Budget proposal is publicly available. However, healthy public debate about government actions requires us to be responsible with our utterances and engage based on facts rather than insinuations and falsehoods,” he added.

Backstory

Earlier, an online publication reported that the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, gets N10 billion for the renovation of his official residence in Abuja in the 2024 budget.

The report also added that an extra N10.1 billion was allocated for computer software for the office of the Chief of Staff.

Responding to the claim, Gbajabiamila said the allocation was made to the renovation of the president and vice president lodge at the Dodan Barrack in Lagos, and not his personal expenses. He emphasized that he lives in his private residence.

“The sums proposed for these projects are clearly stated in the budget proposal and bear no resemblance to the deceptive online commentary,” he said.