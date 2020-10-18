EndSARS: Protesters launch helpline centre, online radio platform, ‘Soro Soke’

The #EndSARS protesters calling for a total reform of the Nigerian Police Force have established a helpline centre and an online radio platform named ‘Soro Soke’

According to The Nation, the protesters said the helpline number is 01 700 1755.

A tweet from @fkabudu, a frontline protester, says, “For the users, these are the prompt numbers: Press 1 for medical. Press 2 for legal. Press 3 for food and supplies. Press 4, 5, or 6 for mental health emergencies.’’

It was learnt that the online radio platform that was launched by the protesters is to aid coordination of the #EndSARS protests nationwide through effective and timely communication.

The online radio, which is accessible via https://s4.radio.co/s99d55c85b/listen, has programmes and live reports of missing and found #EndSARS protesters, and other updates on the protests across the country.

“Soro Soke,” a Yoruba phrase, which translates as ‘Speak Up,’ has become a slogan for End SARS campaign in the past few days, after protesters in Lagos State urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ‘soro soke’ while he was addressing the youths. It asks Nigerians to speak up against bad governance and resist corruption.

The Twitter handle of the station, @Sorosoke247, reads, “24/7 update on all things protest. We are for a better nation powered by value for life and good governance.”

It was learnt that songs calling for a reformed Nigeria were also heard on the radio station.

Publisher of Ovations Dele Momodu and former Minister for Education, Oby Ezekwesili, and some other prominent Nigerians have shown support for the initiatives.

Oby Ezekwesili tweeted, “I heard our innovative young ones of the #EndSARS protests have just launched an online radio station? Wow! These ones na real Generation! #GenerationIncredibles.’

Backstory: The Nigerian youths have been carrying out #EndSARS protests across the country to press for the disbandment of the special anti-robbery squad, following human rights abuses, corruption and extra-judicial killings. They are also asking for a comprehensive reform of the Nigerian Police Force.

Despite government’s efforts in agreeing to their 5 points demand, which includes the disbandment of SARS and the setting up of a judicial commission of enquiry into some of these atrocities, the protesters still insist on going ahead with their action due to perceived lack of seriousness of the government and lack of trust.

What this means: This action shows the resolve of the protesters not to back down anytime soon as they hope to sustain this protest until they are assured of the government’s commitment to meeting their demands.