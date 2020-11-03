ENDSARS
#EndSARS: There’s a possibility that hoodlums shot Lekki protesters – Malami
Malami has said that the possibility of hoodlums being responsible for the shooting of protesters in Lekki should be explored.
The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said there is a possibility that the October 20 shooting of protesters in Lekki was done by hoodlums and not soldiers, and that investigation needs to be carried out to determine who shot the protesters.
Malami disclosed this in a meeting with reporters in Abuja on Monday.
READ: Lekki Tollgate Shooting: Sanwo-Olu insists on 2 deaths, no bloodstains at the scene
What you should know
Nairametrics reported on the 20th of October that several social media accounts revealed peaceful protesters were shot at by the Nigerian military at the Lekki toll gate holdout for the #EndSARS protest.
The Army initially denied saying that the alleged massacre of protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza was untrue, unfounded and aimed at causing anarchy in the country. The Army later stated that their presence was requested by the Lagos State Government to restore normalcy.
READ: #EndSARS: Tinubu says he has no investment in LCC, collects no dime from Lekki Tollgate
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila announced last month that it is unavoidably and painfully clear that there were a number of casualties as a result of gunfire at the Lekki tollgate.
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, earlier disclosed that the Judicial panel set up by the state would include the incident at Lekki toll gate.
READ: LCC confirms perimiter cameras were not removed from Lekki Toll
Malami said on Monday in a news conference that it would be pre-emptive to say that there has even been a shooting and that the possibility the act was done by hoodlums should be considered.
“You cannot rule out the possibility of perhaps hoodlums that set in to create a scene… could equally partake in the process,” Malami said.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: FG denies placing protesters on no-fly list
The Federal Government has dismissed rumours that it placed #EndSARS protesters on a no-fly list.
The Ministry of Interior says it did not generate a ‘no-fly’ list and that reports of #EndSARS protesters getting their passports seized due to a travel ban is fake news.
The Ministry disclosed this on Tuesday morning after a media platform reported that the ministry was making a compilation of #EndSARS protesters on a ‘no-fly’ list.
The Ministry of Interior did not, has not and will not generate any no-fly list.
Ignore fake news please! pic.twitter.com/zR65TK1uiG
— Ministry of Interior (@MinOfInteriorNG) November 3, 2020
What you should know
The online media platform had reported on Tuesday morning that the Ministry of Interior requested from the Department of State Security (DSS) whether or not it had a profile on key supporters of the #EndSARS protests.
The media report claimed that a list has been formally circulated, and six people suspected of taking part in the #EndSARS protests were prevented from travelling last week.
The Ministry of Interior has,however, dismissed the report as fake news using its Twitter handle to reiterate, “The Ministry of Interior did not, has not, and will not generate any no-fly list. Ignore fake news please!”
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Families of slain policemen to be part of N500 million victims fund – Gov. Makinde
Makinde has announced that families of slain policemen will also benefit from the N500m Victim Compensation Fund.
The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has announced that the families of policemen killed in the post-protests riots in Oyo state would also be beneficiaries of the N500 million victims fund set up by the state.
The Governor disclosed on Monday while speaking at the Oyo State Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, Eleyele, Ibadan.
READ: #EndSARS: Protesters launch helpline centre, online radio platform, ‘Soro Soke’
What you should know
Nairametrics reported on the 27th of October, that Governor Makinde approved N500 million as compensation for victims of police brutality and injustice. This fund is to encourage anyone who has suffered any form of injustice in the past or as a result of the #EndSARS protests.
“I have directed that N500 million MSME fund be set up. This fund will be disbursed to youths who have bright entrepreneurial ideas that will provide further employment and improve the economic landscape in Oyo State,” Makinde said.
READ: #EndSARS: Protests may return if panels do not address all issues in 2 weeks – Former Nigerian Minister
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also announced compensation for the families of policemen killed during the post-protest riots that erupted in Lagos and pledged to rebuild destroyed police stations.
“The most important request is to offer scholarships to the children of officers that died. I have directed the Lagos State Scholarship Board under the Special Adviser on Education to immediately award scholarships to the children of the slain officers,” Sanwo-Olu said.
Seyi Makinde told the Policemen that the initial Victims Compensation Fund would include families of policemen in Oyo state that were killed by hoodlums.
READ: House of Reps to make Youths globally competitive
“I announced that the government has set up an initial N500m Victim Compensation Fund. I made the announcement last week and I want to say that the families of the policemen in Oyo State who were extrajudicially killed will be part of those to be compensated in the fund. And I also want to say that may the souls of the departed colleagues rest in peace,” he said.
The Governor added that the Police are an important part of society and that he hopes the situation will get better in the State.
“The Police are a very important part of our community. My prayer is that things will get better with our country, state, and the Nigerian Police Force.
READ: The “EndSARS” protests and the problem of police reform in Nigeria
“Things will get better with Oyo State Police Command and it will get better with us as individuals. I can stand before you to say that not every member of the Police is bad. So, the government and the people of Oyo State are with you,” he said.
He urged citizens in the state to work towards creating a better society by working together with the police and arresting perpetrators who caused the violence after the protests.
“If we work together to create a better society, you also are coming to enjoy that better society. We must all join hands to make our society better.
READ: Oyigbo: Soldiers allegedly shooting residents – Amnesty International
“It is time to put everything that has happened behind us and work towards nation-building. That I said I support the protest does not mean I am against you. I am for the protection of everyone’s rights including the right of the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.
“So, we need your cooperation to ensure that arsonists and anarchists are brought to book. And I am here to work with you to make the burden you are carrying very light,” he added.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: IPOB killed 6 soldiers and 4 policemen, burnt police stations – Wike
Governor Wike has said that trouble in Oyigbo started when residents killed soldiers and policemen and razed down police stations.
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, said that the stories of a massacre in Oyigbo are false and that the troubles started when IPOB suddenly killed six soldiers and four policemen.
Wike disclosed this in a social media statement on Monday evening.
#AITInterview 1/7
Rivers state was very peaceful before IPOB suddenly killed six Soldiers and four Policemen. Destroyed all the Police stations and burnt all the courts in Oyigbo.
We all know when you kill a security operative particularly the army they
— Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) November 2, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier that Amnesty International announced they received disturbing information that Nigerian soldiers have engaged in alleged extra-judicial killings in Oyigbo, Rivers State, and called on the Army to stop the killings.
READ: IGR: States generate N612.9 billion in H1 2020, dips by 11.7%
“Despite the existing curfew, soldiers are allegedly invading homes. Some residents reported seeing dead bodies on the street, allegedly shot by soldiers,” AI said.
Wike disclosed in his statement that IPOB started the attacks, by assaulting security operatives and destroying court documents in Oyigbo.
“Rivers state was very peaceful before IPOB suddenly killed six Soldiers and four Policemen. Destroyed all the Police stations and burnt all the courts in Oyigbo.
READ: #EndSARS: Families of slain policemen to be part of N500 million victims fund – Gov. Makinde
“We all know when you kill a security operative, particularly the army, they wouldn’t let you go,” he said.
He also claimed IPOB attempted to rename communities around the area, put up flags, and attacked the Hausa community in Rivers.
“They didn’t stop there but started renaming communities in Rivers State and put up flags in some places. IPOB went on to attack the Hausas and I called for the curfew when it was degenerating into a tribal conflict with the Hausas.”
READ: #EndSARS: There’s a possibility that hoodlums shot Lekki protesters – Malami
Wike said he did not send the military to the area, as he is also a big critic of Nigeria’s security forces. However, he won’t support anyone attacking the armed forces.
“Everybody knows if there is one person the military doesn’t like, it is me, but that the army doesn’t like me doesn’t mean I shouldn’t speak the truth. Nobody has criticized the Police or Army more than me – but you don’t go and kill them and expect me to tell you well done.
“Saying I sent soldiers to Oyigbo to kill Igbo people is nonsense because I have no relationship with the Army and can’t command the Army. I can’t even command the Police, much more to direct the army,” he said.
Wike said the reports of killings were false and he has ordered a Security Council meeting to review the security situation in Oyigbo.
Anonymous
November 3, 2020 at 10:26 am
Nawaaooo, please I m looking for another country to adopt me ooo.
Peter
November 3, 2020 at 12:25 pm
Pls I want to be inform about the FG ends SARS funds.