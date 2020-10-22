LCC confirms perimiter cameras were not removed from Lekki Toll

Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat addressed reports surrounding the removal of the Lekki Toll Gate Cameras and as well as switching off the electricity while protesters remained at the toll gate.

In a tweet published 7 am on Thursday, October 22nd, Hamzat revealed that “the press release by the Lekki Concession Company should provide some feedback about a lot of stories we have seen on social media about the Lekki toll gate. It is important to understand all the factors at play as we continue to investigate. Perimeter CCTV was not removed.”

According to excerpts of the Press Release, “as the protest progressed, our tolling equipment were being looted. We covered items daily with the help of some of the protesters. Such items included air conditioners, violation of alarm bells, monitors, keyboards, etc.”

“On the 20th of October, we received feedback that some of the tolling equipment were being pulled off, hence we went into the lanes to recover more items including analogue Bosch Tolling device used to monitor transactions carried out in the toll lanes. The perimeter closed-circuit television system (CCTV) are Mobotiz Digital cameras. They were not removed and are still installed. in the lanes even now.”

“There was no instruction from ANYONE to remove the perimeter CCTV cameras. Removing them will require the use of machinery to reach the heights that they have been installed and are still installed.”



“LCC receives power from the IPP grid, the power albeit stable is taken off from time to time. At such times, LCC relies on the backup generators for power supply, however, following the declaration of the curfew by the state govern°, LCC withdrew ALL her staff from the office locations. This is the reason why the lights could not be restored when the mains from IPP went off temporarily. This is verifiable.”



“We sincerely regret this unfortunate incident and Working Together To Make Tne Difference.”

Here is the Press release