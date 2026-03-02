The naira ended February 2026 at N1,368.5/$ in the official market, up from N1,384.5/$ at the start of the month, reflecting a modest month-on-month appreciation.

Data from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that despite late-month volatility, the currency maintained a firmer position relative to January.

In the final week of February, however, the naira faced renewed pressure.

It opened the week on Monday at N1,353.5/$ and depreciated steadily across subsequent trading sessions, eventually closing at N1,368.5/$ by Friday — marking a consistent weakening throughout the week.

What the data is saying

The naira’s performance shows signs of gradual improvement compared to the previous month. Key indicators underline this trend:

The naira opened January 2026 at N1,431/$ and closed at N1,391/$.

February’s opening rate was N1,384.5/$, with a closing rate of N1,368.5/$.

Gross external reserves rose to approximately $50 billion at the end of February, up from $46.59 billion at the start of the month.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, confirmed reserves had reached $50.45 billion as of February 16, 2026.

The $50.45 billion reserve level is the highest recorded in 13 years.

The data indicates that despite short-term volatility, the naira strengthened overall month-on-month, supported by robust reserves.

More Insights

Monetary policy decisions also shaped market sentiment in February:

The Central Bank’s 304th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 26.5 per cent from 27 per cent.

The Cash Reserve Ratio was maintained at 45.0 per cent for commercial banks and 16.0 per cent for merchant banks.

The Liquidity Ratio remained at 30.0 per cent, while the Standing Facilities Corridor stayed at +50/-450 basis points around the MPR.

Nairametrics reports that Nigeria’s exchange reserves have climbed to $48.5 billion, their highest level since mid-May 2013.

Within the first 22 days of January alone, reserve levels rose by about $509 million, highlighting sustained inflows and strengthening foreign exchange liquidity conditions.

Reserves crossed the $46 billion mark in January for the first time in about eight years and moved above $47 billion by February 11, also the first time in roughly eight years.

The rebuilding phase can be traced to late December 2025, when reserves increased from approximately $44.8 billion to $45 billion, then considered a six-year high.

These monetary adjustments, combined with stronger foreign reserves, provide a cushion against prolonged exchange rate pressures.

What you should know

During the month, headline inflation declined for the eleventh consecutive month to 15.1 per cent in January 2026.

The year-on-year improvement is even more pronounced. Compared to January 2025, when inflation stood at 27.61 percent, the rate has fallen by 12.51 percentage points, reflecting a significant moderation in overall price growth across the country.