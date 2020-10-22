Vice President Osinbajo finally tweets about Lekki Shootings

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the Federal Government has deployed more security forces to guard public assets and properties in the state.

This is to prevent further destruction of public infrastructure and looting in Lagos State by hoodlums following the #EndSARS protests.

This disclosure was made by Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday morning October 22, 2020, morning during an interview on an Arise TV programme.

While confirming that he has not been able to directly speak with President Buhari on the violent nature of the protest in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu revealed that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, called him on the phone on Wednesday.

He said the two security chiefs asked to deploy more troops to secure public assets and help to maintain law and order in the state.

There has been serious outbreak of violence with the burning and looting of public assets and other private properties in the past few days as hoodlums and criminals have been on rampage.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had announced the imposition of a 24-hour state-wide curfew on Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the unrest in the state.

Hoodlums had taken advantage of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings to wreak havoc and cause mayhem in the state.

It had been reported that banks, local government secretariats, police stations, the Palace of the Oba of Lagos, Shoprite in Ajah and Surulere, Nigerian Ports Authority head office, the governor mother’s house at Akerele, VIO/Federal Road Safety Corps’ offices at Ojodu, magistrates’ courts at Igbosere, TVC station, the Nation Newspapers office, BRT station and buses and so many others have been burnt down in the last 48 hours.

The situation was further escalated when soldiers, in a bid to disperse the unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate, opened fire on the youths with reported several casualties.