An Abuja division of the Federal High Court has discontinued a suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu against Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), and another.

This was made known in a Twitter post by Kanu’s special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor on Thursday.

The suit, which was before Justice Inyang Ekwo, sought to challenge the manner in which Kanu was arrested in Kenya.

Ejimakor told Nairametrics that the suit was discontinued for strategic reasons that would be inappropriate and unprofessional to disclose publicly.

Backstory: On September 23, Mr. Kanu filed the suit through Mr. Ejimakor seeking, among other reliefs, an order of the court directing the defendants to pay him the sum of N20 billion being general and exemplary damages.

While the AGF was the first defendant in the suit, the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar is the 2nd defendant.

A declaration that the defendant’s arrest and imprisonment of the plaintiff (Kanu) at a location in Kenya and the subsequent imprisonment of the plaintiff in the aircraft that conveyed him from Kenya to Nigeria amounted to false arrest and false imprisonment. A declaration of this Honourable court that the defendants acted in bad faith and/or abused their public offices in falsely arresting and falsely imprisoning the plaintiff at the said location in Kenya and said aircraft..;

An order of this honourable court directing the defendants to, jointly and severally, pay to the plaintiff the sum of N20,000,000,000.00 (twenty billion naira only) being general and exemplary damages.

An order of this honourable court directing the defendants to separately write and deliver to the plaintiff, an unreserved personal letter of apology.

Justice Inyang Ekwo had fixed Friday, November 18, for the hearing of the matter. However, Kanu’s counsel announced today that the suit has been discontinued.

