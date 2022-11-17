The African Union, in a bid to promote and defend African common positions on issues of interest to the continent and its peoples, is awarding Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) involved in Youth, Women, Peace, and Security.

The award seeks to recognize the significant contribution that civil society makes to the implementation of the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda.

This initiative is also consistent with the African Union’s goal of creating a people-centered community and achieving Agenda 2063 for shared prosperity and well-being, unity and integration, and one continent of free citizens and horizons where the potential of women and young people is fully realized.

Six (6) winners who have made a significant contribution to the implementation of the WPS and YPS agenda in their community or country will be chosen. Candidates must demonstrate that they have made significant contributions in the following areas by completing extraordinary projects/activities:

The prevention of sexual and gender-based violence as well as the protection of women and young people in conflict situations;

Processes of conflict prevention, transformation, resolution, and consolidation of gender mainstreaming peace;

An inclusive process of conflict prevention, conflict resolution, and peacebuilding;

Strengthening effective and meaningful inclusion of women and young people in the process of peace;

Inclusive stabilization and peacebuilding, including reconciliation, natural resource management, economic recovery, improved livelihoods, reintegration of warring factions, etc.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligible applicants will be assessed based on specific criteria including, nominees who have made an extraordinary contribution to furthering the WPS or JPS agenda via collaboration, leadership, or innovation. The chosen winners have inspired others with their courage and dedication.

Community: Nominees have been involved in their communities, and their accomplishments have aided peace and security efforts as well as decision-making processes.

The CSO:

Must be an African civil society organization working in the field of youth/women and peace and security in Africa;

Must be in operation for at least 3 years and be registered in one of the 55 states AU members

Must provide evidence of its main achievements in implementing activities related to the WPS/YPS agenda;

Shall not be investigated for fraud, or other wrongdoing;

Must have the capacity to collaborate with the African Union as well as various stakeholders

Selection Process

CSOs eligible for this award are:

Civil society organizations working on WPS and YPS agenda issues

Gender-related civil society organizations

Networks run by or for women

Networks led by or for youth

Field/proximity organizations

Think tanks and research institutes focusing on WPS and JPS issues

Find more from the African Union (AU) website