Okomu Oil Plc records 27.01% decline in 2020 Q3 revenues
Okomu Oil Plc recorded declined revenues from its two revenue-generating units.
Okomu Oil Plc reported revenues of N5.09 billion in 2020 Q3 compared to N6.98 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 Q3
- Revenues declined to N5.09 billion, -27.01% YoY.
- Revenues from local sales declined to N4.23 billion, -28.99% YoY.
- Revenues from export sales declined to N866.43 million, -15.48% YoY.
- Finance income declined to N5.28 million, -98.52% YoY.
- Finance cost increased to N139.66 million, +22.58% YoY.
- Cost of sales increased to N1.08 billion, +105.49% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N1.31 billion, -59.75% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share declined to N1.04, -37.35% YoY.
Bottom Line: Okomu Oil Plc recorded declined revenues from its two revenue-generating units. Okomu Oil Plc’s profits also declined in the third quarter due to declined finance income, as well, as the rising cost of sales and finance.
C&I Leasing Plc records 31.27% decline in 2020 Q3 gross earnings
C&I Leasing Plc recorded declined income in three income-generating units.
C&I Leasing Plc reported revenues of N7.07 billion in 2020 Q3 compared to N10.29 billion in the corresponding period of 2019 – 31.27% decline.
Key highlights for 2020 Q3
- Gross earnings declined to N7.07 billion, -31.27% YoY.
- Lease rental income declined to N4.16 billion, -43.97% YoY.
- Outsourcing income increased to N2.56 billion, +22.86% YoY.
- Tracking income declined to N43.79 million, -23.21% YoY.
- Other operating income declined to N200.80 million, -55.67% YoY.
- Outsourcing expense increased to N2.45 billion, +29.94 YoY.
- Other operating expenses increased to N325.10 million, +74.39% YoY.
- Depreciation expense increased to N1.73 billion +81.00% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N81.44 million, -72.45% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share declined to 10 kobo, -84.06% YoY.
Bottom Line: C&I Leasing Plc recorded declined income in three income-generating units. Profits declined in the third quarter due to declined Other operating income, as well as, rising outsourcing and other operating expenses.
BUA Cement Plc records 39.72% increase in 2020 Q3 revenues
BUA Cement Plc records 39.72% increase in revenues in 2020 Q3.
BUA Cement Plc reported revenues of N55.29 billion in 2020 Q3 compared to N39.57 billion in the corresponding period of 2019 – 39.72% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 Q3
- Revenues increased to N55.29 billion, +39.72% YoY.
- Other income increased to N2.13 billion, +18.99% YoY.
- Selling and distribution cost increased to N3.29 billion, +29.94% YoY.
- Finance cost declined to N1.23 billion, –14.55% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N20.32 billion, +39.86% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to 55 kobo, +48.65% YoY.
Bottom Line: BUA Cement Plc recorded a boost from an increase in cement sales. Profits also increased in the third quarter despite rising expenses, thanks to increased Other income and reduced finance costs.
Nestle Nigeria Plc records 0.66% increase in export sales boost revenues
Nestle Nigeria Plc recorded increased revenues from its two revenue-generating units.
Nestle Nigeria Plc reported revenues of N212.73 billion in 2020 9M compared to N211.35 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenues increased to N212.73 billion, +0.66% YoY.
- Revenues from Nigeria increased to N208.73 billion, +0.40% YoY.
- Revenues from Export sales increased to N4.01 billion, +16.04% YoY.
- The cost of sales increased to N122.71 billion, +6.67% YoY.
- Administrative expenses increased to N8.98 billion, +29.13% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits decreased to N49.26 billion, -12.89% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share decreased to N40.29, –13.32% YoY.
Bottom Line
Nestle Nigeria Plc recorded increased revenues from its two revenue-generating units. Although companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19, Nestle Nigeria Plc was able to grow its revenues. However, pre-tax profits declined in the period under consideration due to rising costs and expenses.