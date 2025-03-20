Flutterwave, a leading African payments technology firm, has joined forces with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to streamline tax payments across Nigeria.

The initiative aims to simplify tax compliance by offering multiple payment options, real-time reporting, and offline capabilities for those with limited internet access.

Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola emphasized the company’s commitment to using technology to enhance efficiency, transparency, and economic growth by digitizing government tax collections.

“At Flutterwave, we are committed to leveraging technology to drive efficiency and economic growth. By making tax payments easier and more transparent, we are helping to digitize government collections and support national development which is in line with our mission,” he said

The partnership enables businesses and individuals to pay taxes, levies, and other statutory fees through Flutterwave’s secure and efficient digital infrastructure.

Driving transparency and accessibility

The integration introduces several enhancements, including

Real-time tracking and reporting of tax payments.

A variety of digital and mobile payment options.

Secure, seamless tax payment for Nigerians both locally and in the diaspora.

Flutterwave’s Senior VP, Olufunmilayo Olaniyi, highlighted the importance of public sector collaboration in advancing digital payments, fostering trust, and driving innovation in Nigeria.

“Working with the public sector is pivotal to shaping the future of digital payments in Nigeria. This underscores our commitment to delivering solutions that serve Nigerians better, foster trust, and drive impactful innovation through strategic collaboration.”

What you should know

The Nigerian government has been implementing several measures to enhance tax compliance and efficiency, including digital reporting and e-invoicing systems. In line with these efforts, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is set to pilot its “e-Invoice” platform in July 2025 to streamline invoice management and improve real-time visibility into business transactions.

Additionally, ongoing reforms target the taxation of digital services and assets, reflecting a global push to capture revenue from the expanding digital economy.

Amid these regulatory shifts, Flutterwave has been strengthening its presence in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem through strategic collaborations. Beyond facilitating tax payments, the company has expanded its role in digital innovation and security. It recently partnered with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Alami to drive digital transformation and empower SMEs in the tech and creative industries.

Also in 2024, Flutterwave deepened its commitment to financial security by partnering with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to establish a Cybercrime Research Center at the EFCC Academy.