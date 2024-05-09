The National Labour Congress (NLC) has instructed its members across the country to picket the offices of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the power distribution companies (DisCos) on Monday due to the recent hike in electricity tariffs for Band A customers.

In a letter dated May 7 and signed by the general secretary of the union, Chris Uyot, NLC directed all its state councils in the country to stage protests in the following offices.

According to the statement, the nationwide protest is slated for Monday, May 13, 2024.

Uyot noted that this is in sync with the directive of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the union.

“In line with the directive of the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on 30th April 2024, I have been directed to inform you to commence preparation to picket the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Disco offices in your state. “The nationwide picketing is slated for Monday, 13th May 2024. “While we look forward to a successful action, kindly accept our goodwill and highest regards,” the letter stated.

Backstory

In April, Nairametrics reported that the federal government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), approved a hike in the electricity rates for consumers categorized under Band A.

This is contained in a press statement by the Vice Chairman of NERC Musliu Oseni.

Oseni, the Vice Chairman of NERC, stated that the tariff hike would result in customers paying N225 per kilowatt hour, up from the existing N66.

He mentioned that these customers account for 15% of the 12 million electricity consumers in the nation.

However, on Monday, the commission confirmed the approval of an 8.1% electricity tariff rate cut for customers under Band A category for all power distribution companies in the country (DisCos).

The tariff cut from 225/kWh to 206.8/kWh, which represents approximately an 8.1% reduction, is attributed to the relative appreciation of the Naira in the official foreign exchange window.

NERC said that the revision of the 2024 MYTO for Band A customers led to a reduction in tariffs for all discos.

Public outcry over tariff

Meanwhile, since the announcement of the increase in electricity tariff, there have been public outrage from different quarters across the country.

For instance, Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, passed a vote of ‘no confidence’ in the Federal Government, saying that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has failed Nigerians.

The rights activist also claimed that the move is a policy imposed on the Nigerian government by the International Monetary Funds and the World Bank.

In addition, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives labeled the increase in electricity tariffs by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as insensitive, inhuman, and absolutely unnecessary.

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, expressed these sentiments in a statement issued in Abuja.

He pointed out that the population is dealing with rapid inflation, escalating unemployment, and insufficient access to essential services.

On his part, however, Adelabu explained that the action would not affect everyone using electricity as only Band A customers who get about 20 hours of electricity are affected by the hike.

He also said the increase was necessary to attract the overdue investment in the electricity sector.