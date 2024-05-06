The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IE) announced that it has incorporated 19 new Band A feeders into its network following the recent decrease in electricity rates from 225/kWh to 206.80/kWh.

This is contained in a statement signed by the management of the company on Monday.

According to the statement from IE, this additional feeders of Band A to its network is driven by the firm’s capability to maintain at least 20 hours of daily availability during a performance evaluation period overseen by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The regions Incorporated into Band A of Disco’s network are classified under the 11KV and 133KV Band A category, covering areas in Ikorodu, Magodo, Maryland, Magodo, Ilupeju, Ejigbo, and additional locations.

IE further noted that the approved Band A feeders are now stands at 104.

“Premised on our demonstrated ability to consistently provide a minimum of 20 hours of daily availability during a performance evaluation period monitored by the Regulator, we are pleased to announce that we have obtained approval to add 19 additional Band A feeders to our network,” the statement reads.

In case you missed it

Earlier on Monday, Nairametrics reported that IE reduced its electricity tariff for customers in Band A from N225/kWh to N206.80/kWh.

According to a circular signed by the company’s management, IE stated that these customers will now pay N206.80/kWh instead of the N225/kWh previously mandated by the NERC.

The statement also assured that IE would deliver 20 to 24 hours of electricity daily to customers in this band, while maintaining the same tariffs for users in other categories.

Backstory

In March, Nairametrics reported that IE incorporated an additional 34 new Band A feeders to its network with a view to increasing power supply to customers.

This development took place after a meticulous monitoring and evaluation by NERC.

Following the hike in electricity tariffs for Band A customers on April 3, 2024, who enjoy at least 20 hours of electricity daily, the NERC mandated Discos to ensure those in the category receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily.

The regulator also stated that when Discos fail to provide such, it should publish the reason for the failure on its platforms the next day.

The NERC also mandated Discos to open a portal where customers can check their locations and band feeders to prevent inappropriate billing.

The Federal Government increased the tariff for Disco earlier this month from about N68/KWh to N225/KWh as a measure of attracting investment to the power sector and reduce the electricity subsidy burden on its books.