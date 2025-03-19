Residents of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states have expressed deep concern over the recent hikes in electricity and telecommunication tariffs, urging the government, service providers, and relevant authorities to urgently review and reduce the rates.

The consumers expressed disappointment over persistent poor service delivery despite the increased costs, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

A civil servant in Sokoto, Malam Isma’ila Umar, described the tariff hike as a source of punishment, adding that middle-income earners can no longer afford basic needs due to rising expenses.

He stressed that electricity and telecommunication services are essential, making the additional costs an unbearable burden. Umar urged the government to take immediate steps to alleviate the hardship faced by citizens.

A community activist, Mr. Sanusi Sarki, lamented the sharp rise in data costs, revealing his monthly data expenses increased from N6,000 monthly to N28,000 despite unreliable service.

Journalist Suleiman Nasir decried the poor network quality amid rising telecom tariffs stating his usual N3,000 plan now costs N9,000, yet remains unreliable.

He cited areas in the Sokoto metropolis, including Dambua, Offa Road, and Old Airport Road, where residents barely receive 12 hours of electricity daily. Many, he said, have resorted to using generators to meet their power needs. Nasir called on NCC, NERC, and KEDCO to reverse the tariff hikes, provide prepaid meters, and ensure fair billing.

The Commissioner for Energy and Petroleum Resources, Alhaji Sanusi Ibrahim, urged KEDCO to improve the power supply, stating that residents should not be made to pay for darkness.

He advised NERC and KEDCO to engage stakeholders before implementing any tariff increase and focus on better service delivery to boost revenue.

In Gusau, Zamfara state, data and airtime vendor Sufuyanu Dahiru called for urgent action to reverse the tariff hikes and enhance service quality, noting that the current cost does not reflect the poor services rendered.

, a Mass Communication student at Umaru Waziri Federal Polytechnic, described the rising cost of living as overwhelming, especially for students. He said many are struggling to pay tuition, buy food, and cover electricity and data expenses. Ibrahim Ahmad, a businessman in Argungu, noted that high data costs and poor telecom services are undermining the government’s cashless policy and hurting businesses.

He added that epileptic power supply, combined with high electricity tariffs and fuel prices, has forced many rice millers out of business, worsening economic conditions in the region.