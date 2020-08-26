Connect with us
nairametrics
UBA ads

Financial Services

CBN urges banks to ‘support’ media, aviation industries to avert growing job losses

The media and aviation sectors are among the hardest hit by the pandemic, hence CBN’s call.

Published

5 hours ago

on

Implications of CBN's latest devaluation and FX unification, current account deficit, IMF, COVID-19, CBN OMO ban could give stocks a much-needed boost , CBN’s N132.56 billion T-bills auction records oversubscription by 327% , Nigeria pays $1.09 billion to service external debt in 9 months , Implications of the new CBN stance on treasury bill sale to individuals, Digital technology and blockchain altering conventional banking models - Emefiele  , Increasing food prices might erase chances of CBN cutting interest rate   , Customer complaint against excess/unauthorized charges hits 1, 612 - CBN , CBN moves to reduce cassava derivatives import worth $600 million  , Invest in infrastructural development - CBN Governor admonishes investors , Credit to government declines, as Credit to private sector hits N25.8 trillion, CBN sets N10 billion minimum capital for Mortgage firms, CBN sets N10 billion minimum capital for Mortgage firms , Why you should be worried about the latest drop in external reserves, CBN, Alert: CBN issues N847.4 billion treasury bills for Q1 2020 , PMI: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector gains momentum in November, CBN warns high foreign credits could collapse Nigeria’s economy, predicts high poverty, MPC Member, BVN, Fitch, Foreign excchange (Forex), Overnight rates crash after CBN’s N1.4 trillion deduction, Nigeria’s foreign reserves hit $36.57 billion; Emefiele keeps his word on defending the naira, CBN to support maize farmers, projects 12.5 million metric tons in 18 months

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has advised Nigerian banks to support the media and aviation sectors through loan disbursements.

This is in view of the lingering Coronavirus pandemic which has wrought major economic havoc across different sectors, leading to revenue declines and multiple job losses.

In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday night via CBN’s official Twitter handle, it was disclosed that Emefiele asked the banks to help avert the spate of job losses already being recorded amongst journalists and aviation workers.

READ: Sterling Bank reveals N215 billion sequestered by CBN as CRR Debits

GTBank 728 x 90

Understanding COVID-19’s devastating impact on the media industry

The media and aviation sectors are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. An earlier report by Nairametrics uncovered how most print media organisations have had to slash salaries by 50% whilst laying off many staff, even as the current pandemic-induced economic climate continues to make it harder to operate.

As you may well know, the media industry mostly relies on advertising revenue to thrive. However, inasmuch as advertising is critical for most companies and organisations, they tend to drastically cut down on their advertising budgets during a recession. Unfortunately, Nigeria is in a recession, no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Banks reduce dollar spending limit on naira debit cards to $100 

Meanwhile, the pandemic grounded planes and dried up airlines’ revenues

Earlier this month, Nigeria’s Air Peace announced that it had sacked about 70 of its pilots and reduced staff salaries by as much as 40%. The sad decision was, of course, taken to protect the company against the adverse effects of COVID-19.

In a similar development, the management of Bristow Helicopters Limited also announced the sack of about 100 pilots and engineers. Bristow’s announcement came barely 24 hours after Air Peace’s announcement.

Bristow Helicopters, which provides auxiliary services to the oil and gas industry, also blamed COVID-19 for the decision to lay off the pilots.

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: Facebook rivals TikTok with launch of video-sharing product inside instagram

For more than two months, local and international flights were suspended, as planes were grounded in a bid to curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. This move, though necessary, understandably affected airlines’ revenues; hence the layoffs.

Local flights only just resumed earlier this month, with international flights expected to follow suit later this week.

Coronation ads

Now, as planes resume flights, CBN’s Emefiele wants banks to do all that they can to avail airlines the financial support they need to bounce back.

READ: World Bank hopes to cut down debts of poor countries rather than delay payments

Lending amidst the uncertainties

Nigeria’s apex bank has always encouraged banks to lend. In late 2019, it carried out an upward review of the Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) from 60% to 65%, and directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to comply.

app

Interestingly, the CBN’s stance on loans has been yielding results. Last week, Nairametrics reported that the value of loans given by banks to the private sector increased from N16.251 trillion in June 2019 to N18.632 trillion as at the end of May 2020. This represents a 21.53% (or N3.5 trillion) increase within a 1-year period.

Get economic data from Nairametrics on Nairalytics

Despite the progress, banks are being careful about who they lend to and how they lend. This is because they must guard against any possiblity of bad/non-performing loans.

Speaking of non-performing loans, CBN Deputy Governor, Kingsley Obiora, while commenting on the recent increase in banks’ lending to the private sector, also noted that “non-performing loans (NPLs) decreased to 6.4% at the end of June 2020, compared to 9.4% in the corresponding period of 2019, reflecting recoveries, write-offs and disposals.”

It should be noted that the CBN had recently averted major bad loans by encouraging banks to restructure as much as 41% of their loans to customers. Nairametrics quoted Governor Emefiele, who explained why this became imperative.

app

“If the CBN did not ask the banks to grant these forbearances to their customers, the loans will go bad immediately by our prudential ratios,” he said at the end of last month’s MPC meeting.

Related Topics:

Emmanuel is a professional writer and business journalist, with interests covering Banking & Finance, Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate Profiles, Brand Communication, Fintech, and MSMEs. He initially joined Nairametrics as an all-round Business Analyst, but later began focusing on and covering the financial services sector. He has also held various leadership roles, including Senior Editor, QAQC Lead, and Deputy Managing Editor. Emmanuel holds an M.Sc in International Relations from the University of Ibadan, graduating with Distinction. He also graduated with a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) from the Department of Philosophy & Logic, University of Ibadan. If you have a scoop for him, you may contact him via his email- [email protected] You may also contact him through various social media platforms, preferably LinkedIn and Twitter.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

FEATURED

Banks reduce dollar spending limit on naira debit cards to $100 

Some banks have reduced their monthly spending limits to as low as $100. 

Published

1 week ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Banks reduce dollar spending limit on naira debit cards to $100 

Nigerian banks are sending notices to customers about a reduction in the spending limits for their naira denominated debit cards used for paying for transactions abroad. Most of the messages relate to debit cards powered by Master Card. 

One of such notices seen by Nairametrics reads: “Dear Customer effective 16 August 2020, your Naira Mastercard International will be reduced from $500 to $300 monthly.” 

Note that some  bank have also reduced their monthly spending limits to as low as $100. 

READ MORE: Pay-as-you-view: Startimes, Multichoice in a tussle for the Nigerian market

Nigerians rely on their debit cards to pay for online transactions that are billed in US dollars. The banks debit their naira account with the prevailing exchange rate.  

GTBank 728 x 90

Nigeria is experiencing currency shortages as official forex sales to the BDC segment remain suspended.

Forex transactions in the I&E Window has plummeted to under $1 billion monthly. The parallel market has been the go-to market for price guidance and transaction for companies looking to sell at a price higher than the official market rate.  

What this means: Limits to debit cards have been synonymous with forex scarcity, with the 2016 being most recent. The lower the forex available to banks, the more difficult it is for them to meet their dollar commitments, particularly for debit card usage.  

Forex liquidity within the banking sector has been largely impacted by reduction in foreign remittances from Nigerians in diaspora due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Persistent dollar scarcity could lead to further reduction in spending limits, except the CBN intervenes.  

Continue Reading

Financial Services

A higher profile for the DFIs under COVID-19

The DFIs have become active in what the industry terms “non-technical support”.

Published

1 week ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

A higher profile for the DFIs under COVID-19

Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) do not get the best press. When the markets are in good shape, they tend to be taken for granted and their efforts are reported in the shadow of hedge funds and Wall Street investment banks. When those markets tank under the pressure of shocks such as  COVID-19, they come into their own because they do not cut and run. Being policy vehicles of governments in advanced economies, their mandate is to maintain their programmes and presence wherever possible.

This was one of our observations after listening on Wednesday (29 July) to a webinar on ‘Development Finance Institutions: Regenerating Resilient Finance post-COVID’. It was one of a very useful series put together by a prominent London-based business platform for the continent.

Franziska Hollman, Director for Africa at Germany’s DEG, said that her company provided grants for 25 consultancies at a total cost of €7m to support their clients in the early days of COVID-19 and carried out 200 quick assessments for the same on restructuring needs in the face of COVID, if any. The DFIs have become active in what the industry terms “non-technical support”.

At the outset, there were some challenges for regional DFIs. Micheal Awori, chief operating officer at TDB (Trade and Development Bank, formerly the PTA Bank), noted that some global correspondent banks pulled back from financing Africa trade. His company had to make alternative arrangements to plug the gap.

READ MORE: Covid-19: WHO to start widespread vaccination mid next year

GTBank 728 x 90

Mohan Vivekanandan, a senior executive at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), recalled how he had been told in March that a large increase in non-payments and a tightening of liquidity in the rand market were coming.  The bank was able to tap liquidity available at KfW, the German state-owned development bank and parent company of DEG, and its French counterpart. We should note that the DBSA is not a small operation since it disburses about US$1bn annually for long-term infrastructure projects in southern Africa, of which about 40 per cent is outside South Africa itself.

The cause of digital, and IT generally, has been advanced by COVID-19. Awori said that trade finance, which he described as “very paper-heavy”, had been slowed because of the many restrictions imposed by governments. In his view, regulators needed to be prodded to allow a greater digital input into trade finance. He noted that TDB had been the first bank in Africa to use blockchain to execute trade finance in 2019 and that its use had greatly increased due to COVID-19.

Sanjeev Gupta, executive director at the Lagos-based Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), lamented the dearth of domestic savings in most African markets and the resulting dependence on global capital. As an example, he cited the corporation’s recent highly successful Eurobond issue, which raised US$700m in June with a coupon of 3.125%. The issue was three times oversubscribed, demonstrating appetite for emerging-market issues with a strong rating (A) if not a fat return.

Gupta highlighted a broader issue highlighted by COVID-19, namely the folly of depending on a single supply chain. Devotees of smartphones will have heard that the launch of a new Apple product has been delayed as a result of such dependence. There are numerous other examples of this short-sightedness on the part of multinationals. Africa could benefit from new, more diverse supply chains. The industrial parks of Ethiopia and Rwanda would be strong contenders, but we could cite many strong alternatives such as Vietnam, Bangladesh and the Philippines. We are not convinced that most African governments have built adequate infrastructure and are flexible and rapid enough in their decision-taking to see much of this new action.

Gregory Kronsten is Head Macroeconomic and Fixed Income Research, FBNQuest

GTBank 728 x 90
Continue Reading

FEATURED

Banks’ loans to private sector increase by N3.50 trillion in one year – CBN

The document stated that the credit was stimulated by the policy on Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR).

Published

1 week ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Exchange Rate Unification: CBN devalues official rate to N380/$1, Nigerian banks have written off N1.9 trillion impaired loans in past 4 years, CBN sandbox operations, Stirling Trust Company Limited

The value of loans given to the private sector by Nigerian banks increased by N3.5 trillion –from N16.251 trillion in June 2019 to N18.632 trillion as at the end of May 2020.

This is according to data obtained by Nairametrics from the Central Bank of Nigeria. According to the data, this growth represents an increase of 21.53%.

READ ALSO: Why Warren Buffett’s company is buying shares of a gold mining company

Breakdown of loans

At the end of June 2019, a total of  N15.13 trillion was given to the private sector. The figure increased to N15.61 trillion by the end of July 2019 before dropping to N15.56 trillion at the end of August 2019.

[READ ALSO: Banks’ loan to private sector increases by N3.47 trillion in 2019]

GTBank 728 x 90
  • Out of the total N18.63 trillion credit to the private sector in May 2020, the Oil and Gas industry (downstream, natural gas and crude oil refining) attracted N3.60 trillion.
  • This was followed by the Manufacturing sector which attracted N1.99 trillion within the same period.
  • The General Services segment also attracted N1.60 trillion in May 2020.
  • The Finance, Insurance and Capital market segment followed with a N1.32 trillion credit.
  • The Oil and Gas sector (upstream oil and gas services) attracted N1.29 trillion in May 2020.
  • Trade and General Commerce attracted N1.25 trillion.
  • During the year, credit to the private sector hit the highest in May 2020 at N18.53 trillion.
  • On the other hand, credit to the government rose to the highest at N1.55 trillion in January 2020.
  • A closer look shows that credit to government was at its lowest at N1,21 trillion by August 2019.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Banks issue N3.3 trillion in new loans in June 2020

Drivers of the credit

In the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting communique, which included the personal statements of members of the apex bank’s MPC, Kingsley Obiora, Deputy Governor, CBN, stated that the credits were driven especially by demands from the manufacturing sector, consumer credit, general commerce, information and communication, and agriculture, among others. He said:

“Under the circumstances, the financial system has maintained a sound and stable position, following effective interventions by the CBN.

Download the Nairametrics News App

“Short-term interest rates continue to suggest some surfeit in the system with average Open Buy Back (OBB) and inter-bank call rates rising to 5.75 and 11.31% in June 2020, from 5.22 and 5.80% in May 2020, respectively.

“Non-performing loans (NPLs) decreased to 6.4% at the end of June 2020, compared to 9.4% in the corresponding period of 2019, reflecting recoveries, write-offs and disposals.”

GTBank 728 x 90

READ ALSO: No trophy for International Breweries after bland Q2 results

An expert’s perspective  

All things being equal, the total loans given by banks to the private sector should be more than the figures stated above. But all things are not equal, even as some  credit experts have raised concerns about current realities of financial constraints faced by Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

Coronation ads

While speaking recently during a webinar by the Development Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank’s Group Head of Emerging Business, Ayodele Olojode, explained that MSMEs do not have regular and sustained access to finance at high-interest rates. This problem is coupled with lack of tangible collateral and economic conditions, which hamper their access to finance. She said:

“Risk-sharing facilities will help increase access to finance which helps MSMEs grow, increases employment and output in the economy.”

She further noted that the credit guarantee industry in Nigeria is still at a nascent stage, where the volume of guarantees and the size of the industry contributions to SMEs remain low compared to peers in other economies.

Note that a credit guarantee scheme provides third-party credit risk mitigation to lenders through the absorption of a portion of the lender’s losses on the loans made to MSMEs in case of default, typically in return for a fee.

app

In all, Credit Guarantee is the future because it will compensate for insufficient collateral, provide regulatory capital relief for banks, growth for MSMEs, increased economic GDP, and job creation.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
ikeja electric
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
ccitraders
Advertisement
Heritage bank
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement