GDP: Expert speculates when economy will recover
GDP contraction to continue in second half of 2020 (2H20); FX shortages will continue to weigh on economic activity.
Following the plunge of Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 6.1%, the chances of an economic recovery have been crippled by some factors.
According to some economic experts, Forex shortages, limited fiscal space and absence of structural reforms are examples of such factors.
While some experts have envisaged economic activity picking up from Q2’s depressed levels as COVID-19 lockdown ease up, Mohamed Abu Basha, Head of Macro Economy, EFG Hermes, explained that the ‘recovery‘ remains crippled by the factors.
Back story: Nairametrics had reported, on Monday, when Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by 6.10% (year-on-year) in Q2 2020, thereby ending the 3-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession.
According to the numbers contained in the GDP report, the performance recorded in Q2 2020 represents a drop of 8.22% points when compared to Q2 2019 (2.12%), and 7.97% points decline when compared to Q1 2020 (1.87%).
Apparently, the significant drop reflects the negative impacts of the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil price on the Nigerian economy.
Road to recovery
Basha said, “We expect GDP contraction to continue in second half of 2020 (2H20); FX shortages will continue to weigh on economic activity, a pressure that has been magnified by limited fiscal support amidst depressed oil prices.
“Moreover, rising inflation is also leading to additional pressure on consumer incomes; inflation accelerated to more than a two-year high in July to 12.8% as a weaker currency and supply bottlenecks drove food prices higher.
“We maintain our forecast of a GDP contraction of 4.5% in 2020 before a weak recovery sets in 2021.”
Forex shortages
Basha said that there was no end in sight for FX shortages in the country.
According to him, the shortages are likely to continue amidst low oil prices, but also because further support from international financial institutions has been delayed due to Nigerian authorities’ limited willingness to tackle the economy’s key challenges.
“The local press recently reported that the approval of a $1.5billion loan from the World Bank has been delayed at least until October; the loan was part of the $6.9billion package Nigeria sought to boost its foreign reserves, of which only the IMF’s $3.4bn has been received so far.
“The delay in the World Bank’s loan comes amidst the authorities’ reluctance to unify the various exchange rates, push for an increase in power tariffs and liberalise fuel prices,” he added.
In this context, the nation has seen the CBN conserving its foreign reserves, which have changed little since it received the $3.4billion loan from the IMF. This is leading to a significant widening in the Naira parallel market rate and a backlog of $2-3billion for portfolio investors.
Minister says DSO in broadcasting will transition to a private-sector-driven enterprise
FG wants to ensure a self-sustaining model of the DSO project and seeks funds to pay outstanding debts.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the Digital Switch Over (DSO) in broadcasting will need to transition to a private-sector-driven enterprise.
According to him, this is the only way to ensure that the planned settlement of outstanding debts from the project is sustainable.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by Segun Adeyemi, a Special Assistant to the President on Media, and released to the public on Tuesday after the Minister held a meeting with stakeholders of the DSO project.
Note that Digital Switch Over is a process which converts analogue television broadcasting to digital television.
Lai Mohammed said that the FG wants to ensure a self-sustaining model for the project, even as it continues to seek funds to pay outstanding debts to restart the process.
“I want to put it on record here that we will be pursuing a full private-sector-driven DSO and there will be no more subsidies, either of Set Top Boxes or of Signal carriage,” he said.
The Minister added that he is working with the Finance Ministry, Budget and National Planning and Federal Executive Council to secure funds to restart Nigeria’s Digital Switch Over, a process that has been paused since the 2018 rollout in Osogbo, Osun State.
The project commenced in Jos, Plateau State in April 2016, and has been rolled out in Abuja, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, and Osogbo.
The Minister said lack of funds to continue the process has hindered progress in the project, the project is critical to the rebound of the Nigerian creative industry. The DSO is expected to deliver the benefits of Digital Television and stimulate Nigeria’s digital economy.
“Ladies and gentlemen, going forward, the bottom line is that we need to think out of the box if we are to complete this process. Nigerians have waited far too long to enjoy the benefits of Digital Television. The Analogue to Digital Switch Over must not be delayed any longer than absolutely necessary,” Alhaji Mohammed said.
Youth Investment Fund: Ministry of Finance, CBN to make provision for funds
The Loan aims to meet 500, 000 youths from 2020-2023, with an approval range from N250, 000 to N50m.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has disclosed that the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria will both make provision for funds towards the launch of the N75 billion National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).
The Minister made the disclosure in a tweet shared on his personal Twitter handle on Tuesday evening.
According to him, the Ministerial Technical Committee had already deliberated on the NYIF’s preliminary report. Following the deliberations, “the Ministry of Finance and CBN will take the lead in the provision of start off fund for the NYIF. Final details of how, where, when to apply and other relevant information out soon,” he said.
The Preliminary report of the Ministerial Technical Committee was deliberated upon extensively. The Ministry of Finance and CBN will take the lead in the provision of start off fund for the NYIF. Final details of how, where, when to apply and other relevant information out soon
Earlier on Monday, Dare revealed that the Steering Committee of the NYIF had concluded a meeting for the quick implementation of the fund for the benefit of Nigerian youths.
Nairametrics reported last month that the fund is meant to cater to the investment needs of those between 18-35. Both individuals and groups can apply for the loan.
The Loan which is aimed at meeting 500, 000 youths from 2020-2023, will range from N250, 000 to N50 million with a spread across group applications, individual applications, working capital loan set as one year, and term loan set at three years with a single-digit interest rate of 5%.
A minimum of N25 billion each year in the next 3 years, totaling N75 billion, will be required to ring-fence the NYIF. For the remaining parts of 2020, N12.5 billion will be needed to kick start the NYIF. It is expected that successive governments will keep the fund alive.
The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (MFBNP) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will provide the financing to kick-start the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).
Potential beneficiaries of the fund must be a citizen of Nigeria, have legal identification and registered business and also provide a fundable business idea.
Nigeria’s telecom sector posts double digit growth of 18.1%, manufacturing, others contract
According to the GDP report, the telecommunication sector grew by 18.1% in real terms during the second quarter of 2020.
Nigeria’s telecommunication sector has proven to be one of the biggest gainers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The sector recorded an 18.10% growth in Q2 2020. This is according to the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
According to the GDP report, the telecommunication sector grew by 18.1% in real terms during the second quarter of 2020, compared to 11.34% recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019, and 9.71% in the previous quarter (Q1 2020).
The COVID-19 induced lockdown significantly disrupted the Nigerian economy in the second quarter of 2020. However, the telecommunication sector came out resilient, driven by increased demand for data usage and growth in the number of mobile subscribers.
Nigeria’s telecom sector posts biggest growth in 6 quarters
Broadly, the Information and Communication sector is comprised of the four activities of Telecommunications and Information Services, Publishing, Motion Picture, Sound Recording, and Music Production; and Broadcasting.
Information and Communication (ICT), as a broad sector, grew by 15.1% and contributed 17.87% to the total value of real GDP (N15.9 trillion) in the quarter.
In Q2 2020, the telecommunication sector grew by 18.1% year-on-year, while it grew by 24.8% quarter-on-quarter. This is the biggest growth the telecom sector would record since Q4 2018, when the telecom sector posted a GDP growth of c.19%.
Meanwhile, the agric sector slowed, while manufacturing, trade, and others shrunk
Nigeria’s agricultural sector slowed down in Q2 2020, with a growth of 1.58% growth (year-on-year), from 1.7% in Q2 2019 and 2.2% in the previous quarter (Q1 2020).
The report showed that other critical sectors of the economy such as manufacturing, transportation, construction, accommodation and food service, education, real estate, and trade also recorded significant contractions in the quarter under review. See the indicators below:
- Nigeria’s Manufacturing sector contracted by 8.78% in Q2 2020, from -0.13% and 0.43 recorded in Q2 2019 and Q1 2020.
- Oil refining, a component of the manufacturing sector, dipped by 67.7% (year-on-year).
- Transportation and storage sector contracted in real terms by 49.23% (year-on-year).
- Accommodation and food services contracted by 40.19%.
- Construction sector shrinks by 31.8%.
- Education sector down by 24.1%.
- Other sectors with significant contractions include; Real Estate (21.99%), Trade (16.59%), Professional & Technical services (15.41%), other services (15.07%).
Key Takeaways
The Nigerian economy, during the quarter, witnessed the ripple effects of the twin shocks — weakened global oil price which led to a decline in Nigeria’s oil revenue, and the COVID-19 induced lockdown which almost grounded the economy to a standstill.
The telecom sector has remained resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic given the surge in the demand for data usage and increase in total mobile subscribers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are adjusting to digital workspace, a new normal which is expected to increase data services, and further enhances growth in the sector in the short to medium term
While most sectors recorded negative growth in Q2, the trend may subsist in subsequent quarters of the year as concerns about emergence of second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may distort the recovery trajectory of critical sectors