CBN to set up $39.4 billion infrastructure development company with AFC, NSIA
This entity will be co-owned by the CBN, AFC and the NSIA.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has secured the Federal Government’s approval to set up a $39.4 billion (N15 trillion) infrastructure development company in collaboration with the Sovereign Wealth Fund, to invest in the country’s critical transport network.
The venture, which is expected to leverage local and international funds, are projected to cover an initial 5-year period.
The disclosure is part of the statement made by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, during the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on July 20, 2020.
This entity, which will be wholly focused on Nigeria and Nigerians alone, will be co-owned by the CBN, African Finance Corporation (AFC), and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).
However, it will be exclusively managed by an Independent Infrastructure Fund Manager (IIFM) that will mobilize local and foreign capital to support the Federal Government in building the transport infrastructure required to move agriculture and other products to processors, raw materials to factories, and finished goods to market.
The MPC also noted, albeit with satisfaction, the CBN’s immediate work on the updates and timelines for the establishment of this much-needed entity.
Experts have pointed out that the poor state of infrastructure and the huge infrastructure deficit seriously puts at risk, the current administration’s plans to industrialize the country and establish a vibrant agricultural sector to encourage economic growth.
This initiative is to help fix the nation’s dilapidating road network and railway lines to tackle decades of decay that has stunted economic growth and made it difficult to move agricultural products from the rural areas or farms to processing plants and finished goods to the markets.
MRS Oil appoints Samson Adejonwo as Chief Finance Officer
Adejonwo, until his appointment as the CFO, was the Finance Manager of MRS Oil and Gas Limited.
Oil marketing giant, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, has announced the appointment of Mr Samson Adejonwo as its new Chief Finance Officer (CFO). The appointment follows the resignation of Mr Charles Agutu who formerly occupied the position.
The development was announced through a public disclosure which was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, and signed by MRS Oil’s Company Secretary O.M. Jafojo.
Mr Charles Agutu, whose resignation is with immediate effect, was commended by the board and management of the oil firm for his financial proficiency, which influenced the growth of the Company during his tenure. Part of the statement by MRS reads:
“The Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc hereby informs the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the appointment of Mr Samson Adejonwo as the new Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Company. He replaces Mr Charles Agutu as the Chief Finance Officer (CFO).’’
Mr Samson Adejonwo, who until his appointment as the CFO, was the Finance Manager of MRS Oil and Gas Limited, has over 12 years’ experience in Accounting and Management. He has held several positions in some organizations such as Summit Finance Company, ALM Consulting Limited before joining MRS Holdings Limited.
He has an MBA degree in International Business Management from Lagos State University and is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria.
His appointment takes effect from August 17, 2020.
MRS Oil Nigeria Plc is a Nigerian oil marketing company with headquarters in Lagos. It previously traded under the name of Texaco Nigeria Plc and has 3 business units namely sale of petroleum products at retail outlets or to industries, sale of aviation fuel and blending of lubricants.
NIRSAL launches Agro Geo-Cooperative model aimed at creating 16,000 Agro Geo-Cooperatives
NIRSAL would work with individuals, enterprises, corporate bodies and N-Power beneficiaries.
The Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc), has called for enrollment into its Agro Geo-Cooperative model which was created for the purpose of facilitating sustainable farm/field structuring & governance.
A statement released this afternoon through the official Twitter handle of the Federal Government of Nigeria, also noted that the main aims of the initiative are as follows:
- To create 16,000 Agro Cooperatives on 4 million hectares of farmland
- To enrol some 8 million Nigerian farmers whose responsibility it will be to produce about 12 million metric tonnes of Grain Product Equivalent (GPE) annually over the medium to long term.
INFORMATION
Enrollment for NIRSAL AGROGEOCOOP Formation
The statement went further to disclose that NIRSAL would work with individuals, enterprises, corporate bodies and N-Power beneficiaries through the World Bank FADAMA Programme, USAID MARKETS Programme, IFAD Value Chain Development Programme, The World Bank Climate Adaptation and Business Support Programme, AfDB Agric Programmes, the DFID’s Propcom Maikarfi Programme, the SASSAKAWA Global 2000 Programme and other stakeholders that meet requirements to execute the enrollment.
Farmer communities were urged to, “take advantage of this opportunity as a means of employment and a source of income generation through supporting the productive activities of their self-organized Agro Geo-Cooperatives.”
NITDA digital centre will upgrade Nigeria’s cyber security – Pantami
The project is in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria.
The Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, has unveiled the new National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) digital centre, reviewed logo, vision, and mission statements, assuring that the new projects will help to upgrade Nigeria’s cyber security.
Speaking during the Phase III Virtual Commissioning of Digital Economy Projects for a Digital Nigeria, the minister noted that the project is in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria.
“The reason behind changing the agency’s logo is that the world’s IT has changed from ICT to digital economy. It is no longer about IT policy but rather digital economy policy for a digital Nigeria, because the IT policy has become obsolete” Pantami explained.
He noted that before the Coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum had predicted that before 2022, 60% of the world economy would be digitalised. However, the pandemic has fastracked this prediction, making it obvious that the same could be achieved before 2021.
“This has motivated us to double our efforts, so that some of the targets we initially set for 2023 have already been achieved now. In telecoms , for instance, issues like that of the right of way for critical digital infrastructure has been lingering for years, but we have been able to resolve this in our first year,” he stated.
More details: The digital centre unveiled contained a computer emergency response and readiness centre, and digital media studio.
The Computer Emergency Response and Readiness Centre is targeted at upgrading Nigeria’s cybersecurity in line with the administration’s plan to promote security.
“Today there are many challenges with regards to security based on what is happening online, so with the Computer Emergency Response And Readiness team, we will be able to be the watchdog of Federal Government of Nigeria, monitor potential cyber-attacks on our country, come up with policies and strategies to prevent such attacks on our country or at least reduce it,” Pantami said.
He added that such impending attacks will be communicated to the affected institutions on an advisory level, in line with the digital security pillar of the national digital economy policy.
The digital media studio, he said, would aid virtual conference, e-learning, and e-governance, and help the administration promote economic development and better security.
After doing a test run of the digital studio, Pantami commended the NITDA DG for completing the project which was initiated a year ago.
Also present at the virtual event was the Executive Vice Chairman NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta, Chairman, Governing Board of NITDA, Dr Abubakar Saidu, DG of NITDA Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, and the SA on media to President Muhammadu Buhari Bashir Ahmad.
The Backstory: In October 2019, the ministry of communication was re-designated into Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Earlier in the year, the department of digital economy was created under the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).