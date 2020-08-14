FEATURED
CBN says 22 banks to restructure over 35,000 loans due to COVID-19
This is seen as part of measures by the apex bank to curb the rise in non-performing loans.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that 22 Nigerian banks submitted requests to restructure 35,639 credit facilities of businesses that were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, as of July 20, 2020.
This represents 41.92% of the total industry loan portfolio and has partly reflected in improved industry risk profile, as non-performing loans ratio declined from 6.6% in April 2020 to 6.4% in June 2020.
The disclosure is part of the personal statement made by the CBN Deputy Governor, Financial System, Aisha Ahmad, during the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on July 20, 2020.
She said that the net interest margin remained quite robust despite lower interest income, due to much lower industry interest expense, as deposit rates continued to decline.
This is seen as part of measures by the apex bank to curb the rise in non-performing loans in the system due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices.
Also, as part of the drive to reduce non-performing loans, Nairametrics reported that the CBN had given approval to banks to debit bank accounts of chronic loan defaulters with other banks. They were given the power to debit loans and accrued interests due from bank accounts of loan defaulters across the banking system.
She also said, “The loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR), Global Standing Instruction, streamlining of access to Open Market Operations securities and other complementary measures have been strong tailwinds which have strengthened intermediation via increased lending to the key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and consumer markets (gross credit grew by an additional N300 billion from N18.6 trillion to N18.9 trillion between end April and end June 2020 respectively) and lower market lending rates, which have insulated the financial system from the worst impact of the pandemic.”
Aisha Ahmad explained that these efforts were supported by various ongoing CBN interventions to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses and households.
Some of these interventions include the N50 billion SME and household facility, out of which N49.195 billion has been disbursed to over 92,000 beneficiaries; the N100 billion healthcare facility, and N1 trillion manufacturing and agricultural interventions alongside other significant interventions.
In her note, she said sustained credit to the real economy, particularly for SMEs and households, would be crucial to economic recovery, therefore maintaining banking industry liquidity would be paramount.
FEATURED
Nigerians borrow N3.34 trillion in one year – CBN
The document stated that the credit was stimulated by the policy on Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR).
The total gross domestic credit in Nigeria increased from N15.56 trillion in May 2019 to N18.90 trillion as at June 2020. This was disclosed by the Central Bank of Nigeria via a communique issued on Thursday.
The document, which included the personal statements of members of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), stated that the credit was stimulated by the policy on Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR).
#CBN Monetary Policy Committee Communique No 131 with Personal Statements of Members…https://t.co/tCpKAsBdWd
— Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) August 13, 2020
Drivers of the credit
Kingsley Obiora, Deputy Governor, CBN, explained that the credits were driven especially by demands from the manufacturing sector, consumer credit, general commerce, information and communication, and agriculture, among others. He said:
“Under the circumstances, the financial system has maintained a sound and stable position, following effective interventions by the CBN.
“Short-term interest rates continue to suggest some surfeit in the system with average Open Buy Back (OBB) and inter-bank call rates rising to 5.75 and 11.31 percent in June 2020, from 5.22 and 5.80% in May 2020, respectively.
“Non-performing loans (NPLs) decreased to 6.4% at the end of June 2020, compared to 9.4 percent in the corresponding period of 2019, reflecting recoveries, write-offs and disposals.”
He, however, added that despite the improvements, the economy continued to face significant headwinds to a robust recovery, as the number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 36,000 cumulatively, and continued to rise.
“The headline inflation rate increased slightly to 12.56% in June from 12.40% in May, with food inflation at 15.18%.
“Furthermore, 87% of households owning non-farm businesses have highlighted difficulties in raising money for their enterprises,” he added.
Obiora stated that it was clear that the economy faced an uncertain path, with long-lasting consequences for the livelihoods of many.
The decisive efforts of governments and central banks across the world have provided a strong foundation for the current recovery. However, it would be remiss to assume that the crisis is now over, especially as there remain many unknowns regarding the virus.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 13th of August 2020, 373 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increase as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 48,116 confirmed cases.
On the 13th of August 2020, 373 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,337 samples across the country.
To date, 48,116 cases have been confirmed, 34,309 cases have been discharged and 966 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 341,421 tests have been carried out as of August 13th, 2020 compared to 338,084 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 13th August 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 48,118
- Total Number Discharged – 34,309
- Total Deaths – 966
- Total Tests Carried out – 341,421
According to the NCDC, the 373 new cases were reported from 20 states- Lagos (69), Osun (41), Kaduna (40), Oyo (40), FCT (35), Plateau (22), Rivers (19), Kano (17), Ondo (17), Ogun (15), Abia (14), Gombe (12), Imo (9), Enugu (7), Kwara (6), Delta (5), Niger (2), Borno (1), Bauchi (1) and Nasarawa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 16,256, followed by Abuja (4,632), Oyo (2,935), Edo (2,399), Rivers (1,991), Kaduna (1,706),Plateau (1,665), Kano (1,661), Delta (1,626), Ogun (1,521), Ondo (1,373), Enugu (976), Ebonyi (908), Kwara (888), Katsina (746), Osun (719), Borno (698), Abia (677), Gombe (647), and Bauchi (580).
Imo State has recorded 494 cases, Benue (430), Nasarawa (372), Bayelsa (346), Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (241), Niger (228), Ekiti (194), Adamawa (185), Anambra (156), Sokoto (154), Kebbi (90), Taraba (78), Zamfara (77), Cross River (73), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
|Date
|Confirmed case
|New cases
|Total deaths
|New deaths
|Total recovery
|Active cases
|Critical cases
|August 13, 2020
|48116
|373
|966
|10
|34309
|12841
|7
|August 12, 2020
|47743
|453
|956
|0
|33943
|12844
|7
|August 11, 2020
|47290
|423
|956
|6
|33609
|12725
|7
|August 10, 2020
|46867
|290
|950
|5
|33346
|12571
|7
|August 9, 2020
|46577
|437
|945
|3
|33186
|12446
|7
|August 8, 2020
|46140
|453
|942
|6
|33044
|12154
|7
|August 7, 2020
|45687
|443
|936
|6
|32637
|12114
|7
|August 6, 2020
|45244
|354
|930
|3
|32430
|11884
|7
|August 5, 2020
|44890
|457
|927
|17
|32165
|11798
|7
|August 4, 2020
|44433
|304
|910
|14
|31851
|11672
|7
|August 3, 2020
|44129
|288
|896
|8
|20663
|22570
|7
|August 2, 2020
|43841
|304
|888
|5
|20308
|22645
|7
|August 1, 2020
|43537
|386
|883
|4
|20287
|22567
|7
|July 31, 2020
|43151
|462
|879
|1
|19565
|22707
|7
|July 30, 2020
|42689
|481
|878
|5
|19270
|22541
|7
|July 29, 2020
|42208
|404
|873
|5
|19004
|22331
|7
|July 28, 2020
|41804
|624
|868
|8
|18764
|22172
|7
|July 27, 2020
|41180
|648
|860
|2
|18203
|22117
|7
|July 26, 2020
|40532
|555
|858
|2
|17374
|22300
|7
|July 25, 2020
|39977
|438
|856
|11
|16948
|22173
|7
|July 24, 2020
|39539
|591
|845
|12
|16559
|22135
|7
|July 23, 2020
|38948
|604
|833
|20
|16061
|22054
|7
|July 22, 2020
|38344
|543
|813
|8
|15815
|21716
|7
|July 21, 2020
|37801
|576
|805
|4
|15677
|21319
|7
|July 20, 2020
|37225
|562
|801
|12
|15333
|21091
|7
|July 19, 2020
|36663
|556
|789
|11
|15105
|20769
|7
|July 18, 2020
|36107
|653
|778
|6
|14938
|20391
|7
|July 17, 2020
|35454
|600
|772
|3
|14633
|20049
|7
|July 16, 2020
|34854
|595
|769
|9
|14292
|19793
|7
|July 15, 2020
|34259
|643
|760
|6
|13999
|19500
|7
|July 14, 2020
|33616
|463
|754
|10
|13792
|19070
|7
|July 13, 2020
|33153
|595
|744
|4
|13671
|18738
|7
|July 12, 2020
|32558
|571
|740
|16
|13447
|18371
|7
|July 11, 2020
|31987
|664
|724
|15
|13103
|18160
|7
|July 10, 2020
|31323
|575
|709
|20
|12795
|17819
|7
|July 9, 2020
|30748
|499
|689
|5
|12546
|17513
|7
|July 8, 2020
|30249
|460
|684
|15
|12373
|17192
|7
|July 7, 2020
|29789
|503
|669
|15
|12108
|17012
|7
|July 6, 2020
|29286
|575
|654
|9
|11828
|16804
|7
|July 5, 2020
|28711
|544
|645
|11
|11665
|16401
|7
|July 4, 2020
|28167
|603
|634
|6
|11462
|16071
|7
|July 3, 2020
|27564
|454
|628
|12
|11069
|15867
|7
|July 2, 2020
|27110
|626
|616
|13
|10801
|15693
|7
|July 1, 2020
|26484
|790
|603
|13
|10152
|15729
|7
|June 30, 2020
|25694
|561
|590
|17
|9746
|15358
|7
|June 29, 2020
|25133
|566
|573
|8
|9402
|15158
|7
|June 28, 2020
|24867
|490
|565
|7
|9007
|14995
|7
|June 27, 2020
|24077
|779
|558
|4
|8625
|14894
|7
|June 26, 2020
|23298
|684
|554
|5
|8253
|14491
|7
|June 25, 2020
|22614
|594
|549
|7
|7822
|14243
|7
|June 24, 2020
|22020
|649
|542
|9
|7613
|13865
|7
|June 23, 2020
|21371
|452
|533
|8
|7338
|13500
|7
|June 22, 2020
|20919
|675
|525
|7
|7109
|13285
|7
|June 21, 2020
|20242
|436
|518
|12
|6879
|12847
|7
|June 20, 2020
|19808
|661
|506
|19
|6718
|12584
|7
|June 19, 2020
|19147
|667
|487
|12
|6581
|12079
|7
|June 18, 2020
|18480
|745
|475
|6
|6307
|11698
|7
|June 17, 2020
|17735
|587
|469
|14
|5967
|11299
|7
|June 16, 2020
|17148
|490
|455
|31
|5623
|11070
|7
|June 15, 2020
|16658
|573
|424
|4
|5349
|10885
|7
|June 14, 2020
|16085
|403
|420
|13
|5220
|10445
|7
|June 13, 2020
|15682
|501
|407
|8
|5101
|10174
|7
|June 12, 2020
|15181
|627
|399
|12
|4891
|9891
|7
|June 11, 2020
|14554
|681
|387
|5
|4494
|9673
|7
|June 10, 2020
|13873
|409
|382
|17
|4351
|9140
|7
|June 9, 2020
|13464
|663
|365
|4
|4206
|8893
|7
|June 8, 2020
|12801
|315
|361
|7
|4040
|8400
|7
|June 7, 2020
|12486
|260
|354
|12
|3959
|8173
|7
|June 6, 2020
|12233
|389
|342
|9
|3826
|8065
|7
|June 5, 2020
|11844
|328
|333
|10
|3696
|7815
|7
|June 4, 2020
|11516
|350
|323
|8
|3535
|7646
|7
|June 3, 2020
|11166
|348
|315
|1
|3329
|7522
|7
|June 2, 2020
|10819
|241
|314
|15
|3239
|7266
|7
|June 1, 2020
|10578
|416
|299
|12
|3122
|7157
|9
|May 31, 2020
|10162
|307
|287
|14
|3007
|6868
|7
|May 30, 2020
|9855
|553
|273
|12
|2856
|6726
|7
|May 29, 2020
|9302
|387
|261
|2
|2697
|6344
|7
|May 28, 2020
|8915
|182
|259
|5
|2592
|6064
|7
|May 27, 2020
|8733
|389
|254
|5
|2501
|5978
|7
|May 26, 2020
|8344
|276
|249
|16
|2385
|5710
|7
|May 25, 2020
|8068
|229
|233
|7
|2311
|5524
|7
|May 24, 2020
|7839
|313
|226
|5
|2263
|5360
|7
|May 23, 2020
|7526
|265
|221
|0
|2174
|5131
|7
|May 22, 2020
|7261
|245
|221
|10
|2007
|5033
|7
|May 21, 2020
|7016
|339
|211
|11
|1907
|4898
|7
|May 20, 2020
|6677
|284
|200
|8
|1840
|4637
|7
|May 19, 2020
|6401
|226
|192
|1
|1734
|4475
|7
|May 18, 2020
|6175
|216
|191
|9
|1644
|4340
|7
|May 17, 2020
|5959
|388
|182
|6
|1594
|4183
|7
|May 16, 2020
|5621
|176
|176
|5
|1472
|3973
|7
|May 15, 2020
|5445
|288
|171
|3
|1320
|3954
|4
|May 14, 2020
|5162
|193
|168
|3
|1180
|3815
|4
|May 13, 2020
|4971
|184
|164
|6
|1070
|3737
|4
|May 12, 2020
|4787
|146
|158
|6
|959
|3670
|4
|May 11, 2020
|4641
|242
|152
|10
|902
|3589
|4
|May 10, 2020
|4399
|248
|142
|17
|778
|3479
|4
|May 9, 2020
|4151
|239
|127
|11
|745
|3278
|4
|May 8, 2020
|3912
|386
|118
|10
|679
|3115
|4
|May 7, 2020
|3526
|381
|108
|4
|601
|2818
|4
|May 6, 2020
|3145
|195
|104
|5
|534
|2507
|1
|May 5, 2020
|2950
|148
|99
|5
|481
|2370
|4
|May 4, 2020
|2802
|245
|94
|6
|417
|2291
|2
|May 3, 2020
|2558
|170
|88
|2
|400
|2070
|2
|May 2, 2020
|2388
|220
|86
|17
|351
|1952
|2
|May 1, 2020
|2170
|238
|69
|10
|351
|1751
|2
|April 30, 2020
|1932
|204
|59
|7
|317
|1556
|2
|April 29, 2020
|1728
|196
|52
|7
|307
|1369
|2
|April 28, 2020
|1532
|195
|45
|4
|255
|1232
|2
|April 27, 2020
|1337
|64
|41
|0
|255
|994
|2
|April 26, 2020
|1273
|91
|41
|5
|239
|994
|2
|April 25, 2020
|1182
|87
|36
|3
|222
|925
|2
|April 24, 2020
|1095
|114
|33
|1
|208
|855
|2
|April 23, 2020
|981
|108
|32
|3
|197
|753
|2
|April 22, 2020
|873
|91
|29
|3
|197
|648
|2
|April 21, 2020
|782
|117
|26
|3
|197
|560
|2
|April 20, 2020
|665
|38
|23
|1
|188
|466
|2
|April 19, 2020
|627
|86
|22
|2
|170
|436
|2
|April 18, 2020
|541
|48
|20
|2
|166
|356
|2
|April 17, 2020
|493
|51
|18
|4
|159
|317
|2
|April 16, 2020
|442
|35
|13
|1
|152
|277
|2
|April 15, 2020
|407
|34
|12
|1
|128
|267
|2
|April 14, 2020
|373
|30
|11
|1
|99
|263
|2
|April 13, 2020
|343
|20
|10
|0
|91
|242
|2
|April 12, 2020
|323
|5
|10
|0
|85
|228
|2
|April 11, 2020
|318
|13
|10
|3
|70
|238
|2
|April 10, 2020
|305
|17
|7
|0
|58
|240
|2
|April 9, 2020
|288
|14
|7
|1
|51
|230
|2
|April 8, 2020
|274
|22
|6
|0
|44
|226
|2
|April 7, 2020
|254
|16
|6
|1
|44
|204
|2
|April 6, 2020
|238
|6
|5
|0
|35
|198
|2
|April 5, 2020
|232
|18
|5
|1
|33
|194
|2
|April 4, 2020
|214
|5
|4
|0
|25
|185
|0
|April 3, 2020
|209
|25
|4
|2
|25
|180
|0
|April 2, 2020
|184
|10
|2
|0
|20
|162
|0
|April 1, 2020
|174
|35
|2
|0
|9
|163
|0
|March 31, 2020
|139
|8
|2
|0
|9
|128
|0
|March 30, 2020
|131
|20
|2
|1
|8
|121
|0
|March 29, 2020
|111
|22
|1
|0
|3
|107
|0
|March 28, 2020
|89
|19
|1
|0
|3
|85
|0
|March 27, 2020
|70
|5
|1
|0
|3
|66
|0
|March 26, 2020
|65
|14
|1
|0
|2
|62
|0
|March 25, 2020
|51
|7
|1
|0
|2
|48
|0
|March 24, 2020
|44
|4
|1
|0
|2
|41
|0
|March 23, 2020
|40
|10
|1
|1
|2
|37
|0
|March 22, 2020
|30
|8
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0
|March 21, 2020
|22
|10
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0
|March 20, 2020
|12
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0
|March 19, 2020
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|March 18, 2020
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|March 17, 2020
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|March 16, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 15, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 14, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 13, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 12, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 11, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 10, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 9, 2020
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 8, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 7, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 6, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 5, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 4, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 3, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 2, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 1, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|February 29, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|February 28, 2020
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Company Results
2020 Q2 Analysis: Conoil Plc, hanging by the thread
Conoil must stay aware and strive in Q3 to maintain a positive net cash position.
A profit decline worth over N600 million within a 1-year period is more than enough to throw any concerned shareholder in a frenzy. Sadly, this is the reality for Conoil Plc, according to its latest unaudited earnings report.
The company’s Q1 2020 result seemed impressive, with about N260 million worth of profit after tax (PAT) reported. Ideally, this ought to have been a sign of good performances for the subsequent quarters of the year. Unfortunately, this hasn’t quite been the case.
The appalling nature of the second quarter (Q2) results was partly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the recent reduction in fuel pump price by the federal government. As you may well know, the virus hit Nigeria at the start of April 2020, thereby ushering Q2 economic activities and operations into a compulsory lockdown. These notwithstanding, no one could have anticipated a revenue plunge 70% deep in the span of 6 months between Q1 and Q2.
Conoil Plc has an impressive reputation as a market leader playing in Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector. Due to the company’s positioning in the downstream sector, it is seldom directly affected by events in the often volatile global oil market… until now.
The Nigeria-based company was also hit hard when the federal government decided to allow market forces to determine the price of the pump in the country. The price was reduced to 125p/ltr from 145 p/ltr in late March this year. This contributed to the derisory N19.3 billion posted as Q2 revenue.
The oil giant is in the business of marketing, distributing, and manufacturing under three business products, representing its operating segments. They market refined petroleum products and manufacture lubricants and household Liquified petroleum gas (LPGs) for domestic and industrial use. The three segments; White products (PMS, DPK, LPFO AGO), Lubricants, and Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), individually and respectively experienced poor turnover in Q2.
Worst quarter
Conoil’s recently released financial statement exposes arguably its worst Q2 figure in a couple of years, with Profit after tax (PAT) standing at a paltry N78.3 million. This pales significantly in comparison to Q1 PAT figure of N260 million representing a colossal 70% negative change and an 88.9% decline when compared to Q2 of 2019 with PAT of N707 million.
Revenue for the H1 peaks at N57.5 billion (although comparatively way below H1 2019 at N72 billion YoY) with Q2 Contributing a meager 16% N19.3 billion. Fundamental analysis of the financials, exposes that the sporadic shrink in turnover for Q2 could be attributable to these two major reasons. Firstly, the general lull in economic activities sponsored by the COVID-19 pandemic. This affected CONOIL’s marketable segment, halving the sales figures for white products by approximately 50% from N36.5 billion to N18 billion in Q1 & Q2 respectively. Manufactured lubricants also experienced a 7.7% dip in Q2 at N1.2 billion from N1.7 billion in Q1. The second cause as hitherto stated was the reduction in fuel pump price N145 to N125, for the first time since 2016.
The impact of such a decline in revenue is humongous. It questions the company’s ability to effectively service its debt obligations in the next quarter as well as providing adequate cover for its cost of sales and other expenses.
Investors are reputed to be ruthless pragmatics who accord more importance to the fine-prints than selling price when making purchasing decisions. Thus they often would place emphasis on the statement of cash flow as opposed to the income statement.
Conoil must stay aware and strive in Q3 to maintain a positive net cash position since Q1 & Q2 bear negative balances of N2billion and N1.2billion respectively. Negative cash flow is always a worrying omen. With current ratio for Q2 at 1.47:1 indicating the Oil giant’s relatively unconvincing ability to comfortably settle its liquidity problems if they arise.