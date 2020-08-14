Ethereum on rampage, surges to a 2-year high of $430

The second most valuable crypto surged past its two-year high. Just a day after reaching a two-month low in address activity amid fears of soaring fees, ETH has defied short-term fundamental concerns and soared to a 2-year high of $430.

According to Santiment Research Company’s Twitter feed, Ethereum traders were also elated about sky-high social volume levels.

What’s next?

The two-year high record band is now the new barrier to overcome as ETH sits above $400 per token. If the cryptocurrency manages to stay above $425, Nairametrics could soon see ETH breaking the strong resistance level of $450, in the nearest future.

But not everything is all smooth in the second most valuable crypto market. The growing popularity of Ethereum-based networks and the use of DeFi protocols are both a blessing and a curse.

The Ethereum network is presently close to reaching its technical limits, as DeFi and Tether are essentially responsible for as many transactions as the network can handle at the moment.

Quick fact: Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.

Like with many other crypto assets, speculating with Ethereum can be highly profitable and has had a good history of giving its investors huge returns. However, there are also many other options to make income from cryptocurrency. These include Ethereum mining, Ethereum faucets, and Ethereum staking.