MicroStrategy, a publicly traded company in the US valued at over $1.2 billion, disclosed via an official statement that it would be adopting the world’s most valuable crypto as a “primary treasury reserve asset”.

“Since its inception over a decade ago, Bitcoin has emerged as a significant addition to the global financial system, with characteristics that are useful to both individuals and institutions. MicroStrategy has recognized Bitcoin as a legitimate investment asset that can be superior to cash and accordingly has made Bitcoin the principal holding in its treasury reserve strategy,” MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor said. He also acknowledged that Bitcoin could potentially become superior to cash.

Data from Coin360 showed the flagship crypto-asset was trading above $11,700 with a market valuation above $216 billion and a daily trading volume of about $9.6 billion. This was as at the time this report was being drafted.

Why Bitcoin might be rising

What’s driving the most valuable crypto and its usage as an investment asset lately?

Well, many financial experts believe the sudden rise of crypto assets’ value might be due to the weakness in the US dollar.

The American dollar has fallen in recent months, on expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates near zero for the long term as a result of the financial disruption caused by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Quick fact: BTC holds a maximum supply of about 21 million digital coins of which there are about 18.5 million in circulation, while over 4 million BTCs have already been lost forever. These show that its definite supply protects it asset against value dilution.

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, on his Twitter feed commented on the reasons companies are investing in cryptos. He said:

“Smart publicly listed company buys $250,000,000 worth of bitcoin, as a safe haven asset. Stimulus money flowing from Wall Street into bitcoin. Are you in front of or behind them?”