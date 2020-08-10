Currencies
FX utilization fell to its worst on record in April
Forex Utilization in Nigeria fell by a whopping 80% in April as the economic shuttered in reaction to the covid-19 pandemic.
Forex Utilization in Nigeria fell by a whopping 80% in April as the economic shuttered in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from the central bank, Nigeria’s forex utilization fell to just $1 billion in April, the month where Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, shut down economic activities and movement.
The CBN reports forex utilization in terms of the amount of forex utilized for invisible and visible imports. In April 2020, only $713 million dollars was used for visible imports from major sectors such as Industrials, Mineral, Manufacturing, Agricultural, Oil sector and transport. This compares to about $1 billion in March. The Industrial, Food and Manufacturing sector alone gobbled up $548 million compared to $791 million in March.
Worst hit was the invisible sector, which includes financial services, business services, health and the general services sector in general. it is termed the invisible sector because the forex is utilized for payment of services unlike the visible sectors where forex is utilized for importation of equipment, assets and other physical products.
The invisible sector reported a forex utilization of $361 mullion in April compared to $4.3 billion in March and $3.6 billion in February. This is the worst drop since 2008 the earliest date we have for this dataset. Whilst the drop was recorded across all sectors, the worst hit was the financial services sector. Forex utilization fell from $4.2 billion to just $331 million. The sector constitutes a bulk of forex utilized monthly.
What this means: Forex utilization is a function of how much forex is available for businesses to use for their transactions with counterparties across the world. The economic shutdown in April affected currency markets as forex sales fell across all forex windows.
The impact in April is severe and is probably remained worse throughout May, June and July. The CBN is one of the largest forex suppliers in the country but has staved off any pressure to sell citing limited economic activity in the country and around the world. Pent up demand for forex is thought to be between $1.5 -$5 billion.
Whilst there is a recorded drop in forex utilization as officially recorded, it is likely that some of the demand may have passed through the black market. It is also no surprise that forex utilization also fell between April 2016 and January 2017 as Nigeria faced a currency crisis before it devalued to N307/$1 and launched the NAFEX window.
Currencies
Exchange rate falls across the forex markets as CBN devalues the naira
Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.
Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window depreciated to N386 during last intraday trading on Friday, August 7, 2020. In another development, the exchange rate at the parallel market dropped marginally on Friday as it closed at N475/$1 after exchanging as high as N486/$1.
Market Watch
Parallel Market: At the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira depreciated against the dollar to close at N475/$1 on Friday, according to information from Abokifx, a prominent FX tracking website. This represents a N1 drop when compared to the N474 to a dollar that it exchanged on Thursday, August 6. However, in a deeper drop, Nairametrics forex tracker obtained a price as high as N486/$1 from some traders suggesting market volatility still persists.
NAFEX: The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Friday, closing at N386/$1.
- This represents a 50 kobo drop when compared to the N385.50 rate close that was reported on the last trading day, Thursday, August 6.
- The opening indicative rate was N385.55 to a dollar on Friday. This represents a N1.33 gain when compared to the N386.88 to a dollar that was recorded on Thursday.
- The Naira fell to as high as N390 during intraday trading before strengthening to the closed rate of N386. It also sold for as low as N359/$1 during intraday trading.
Forex is sold at several prices and at different times during the day.
Forex Turnover: Meanwhile, forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window recorded a massive increase on Thursday, August 6, 2020, as it rose by 916.77% day on day.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $10.49 million on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, to $106.66 million on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
- The forex turnover for the day is the highest daily volume recorded in about 3 weeks. The dollar supply which had remained weak improved significantly during the day’s trading.
- The average forex sale for last week was a low volume of about $32 million which is a slight improvement on the $27 million that was recorded the previous week. FX turnover which topped the $100 million mark after weeks of very low volume, still falls short of the over $200 million turnover that was recorded in January.
- Total forex trading at the NAFEX window in the month of July was $937 million compared to $875 million in June.
- The exchange rate disparity between the official NAFEX rate and the black-market rate widened further on Thursday staying as wide as N88.5. Nigeria maintains multiple exchange rates comprising the CBN official rate, the BDC rates, SMIS, and the NAFEX (I&E window).
Exchange rate unification remains on the cards and yet to be implemented weeks after the central bank governor confirmed it will be executed.
COVID-19 Pressures
Nigeria’s airspace remains closed to commercial international flight operations and won’t be open till October 2020. Foreign travel has often been a source of demand for the greenback.
- The recent demand for dollars at the parallel market is thought to be fueled by speculators.
- The parallel market also caters to forex trades through wire transfers especially for buyers who cannot fulfil their dollar demands at the I&E window or the SMIS window.
- The exchange rate for wired transfer is often at a premium to the black market rate.
Forex Challenges: Last few weeks have been most challenging for the foreign exchange market as it witnessed very low liquidity. Although there was some improvement in dollar supply this week, the downward slide of the naira against the greenback and some other major currencies still persists due to tightened liquidity in the system.
- According to a report from FSDH research, forex inflows into the I&E window had dropped significantly in the second quarter of 2020 on the back of lower foreign portfolio inflows.
- Although there was a slight improvement in the month of July, the turnover of $937 million is a far cry from the $3.19 billion, $5.02 billion and $3.7 billion turnover that was recorded in the months of January, February and March respectively before the lockdown which was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
- The low oil prices have constrained the CBN’s capacity to intervene further in the foreign exchange market as dollar inflow still remains very low.
The exchange rate has faced significant pressure in both the NAFEX window and the black market. The pressure stemmed from declining external reserves and low oil price.
Nairametrics had reported that in a move seen as a step towards the unification of the exchange rate, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), devalued the official exchange rate to N380/$1 from N360/$1. The adjustment which was formally done on CBN’s website suggests the CBN may have moved to unify the exchange rate in line with the promise earlier made by the apex bank’s Governor, Godwin Emefiele.
This is the second devaluation of the official rate since the crash of oil prices and the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The first one occurred in March when the official rate was adjusted from N307/$1 to N361/$1.
Currencies
Currency traders relatively neutral on U.S dollar, despite impressive U.S Jobs report
This is the longest losing streak recorded by the safe-haven currency in ten years.
Currency traders were relatively neutral trading the U.S dollar at London’s trading session on Monday, despite an impressive U.S Job report that pushed U.S Treasury yields upward.
The U.S dollar index that is used to track the U.S dollar against major global currency pairs, was down 0.02% to trade at 93.406 as at the time this report was drafted.
Non-Farm U.S payroll data showed it gained by 1.763 million in July, as against the estimated 1.6 million increases. Unemployment also fell to 10.2% in July, compared to June’s reading of 10.5%.
Why currency traders are neutral: In the meantime, doubts over the health of the world’s largest economy remain, with the COVID-19 caseloads surging past five million as of August 10, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Note that this is the longest losing streak recorded by the safe-haven currency in ten years. These have also left a structural gap in the currency market, as well as leaving it fragile to a pullback on any positive news.
Quick fact: The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against other major currencies such as the Japanese yen, British pound sterling, Swedish Krona, the Euro, and more. Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations, via dollar transactions to European countries, and Japan, would need to pay more dollars in meeting such obligations.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics explained why the currency market is relatively quiet. He said:
“The forex market has started the week off on a muted note as traders try to decide which directions to move after a decent reduction on “short “dollar risk due to better than expected US jobs data and escalating US-China tensions, which is creating some haven demand for the Greenback.”
Currencies
Exchange Rate Unification: CBN devalues official rate to N380/$1
The CBN has devalued the official exchange rate for the second time this year.
Information on the website of the central bank reveals the CBN has adjusted the official exchange rate to N380/$1 from N360.1/$1. The adjustment occurred on Thursday August 6th 2020.
This suggest the CBN may have unified the exchange rate in line with the promise made by Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
In the data seen by Nairametrics, the Central Bank priced the official exchange rate as follows;
Current (Previous)
Buy- N379 (N360)
Central – N379.5 (N360.5)
Sell – N380 (N360.1)
There were no official press releases explaining the reason for the devaluation or adjustment as the central bank likes to call it. This is now the second devaluation of the official exchange rate after the rate was adjusted from N307 to N361 on the 20th of March 2020. The CBN has also adjusted the exchange rate for the SMIS window.
Exchange Rate Unification?
In June, the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele assured investors in June that the CBN will unify the exchange rate around the NAFEX rate in line with the conditions of the world bank.
“We will continue to pursue unification around the NAFEX Market”. Emefiele
However, this has taken longer that required and may have resulted in the postponement of a planned world bank meeting where an approval of the initial $3 billion loan from the world bank would have been obtained in September and October for the Federal and State Governments respectively.
One of the conditions for the disbursement of the loan was a unification of the exchange rate which most analysts believe the CBN has dithered on for months.
Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX closed at N386/$1 on Friday a N6 premium from the Central Bank’s buy rate. However, this is closer when compared to the N26 disparity when the exchange rate was N360/$1.
The latest adjustment however indicates this could be the CBN’s biggest move yet at exchange rate unification as the rate is closer to if not the same with the N380/$1 announced in July for the SMIS window.
World Bank debacle
The World Bank committee working on the loan was meant to present to their board on August 6th 2020 but it appears this has now been moved to a latter date. Critics suggest this may have been due to the delay to meet conditions precedent to granting the initial $1.5 billion loan some of which incudes the $1.5 billion loan.
“The amount we are raising in the first instance is $1.5 billion for FG and around September October we are hoping to close out on the facility meant for states and the amount is meant to be $1-1.5 billion.” Ahmed
According to Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance Nigeria was raising “in the first instance is $1.5 billion for FG and around September October we are hoping to close out on the facility meant for states and the amount is meant to be $1-1.5 billion.” The implication of the delay in obtaining the loans suggest states banking on the world bank facility will not have to wait beyond October should the world bank refuse to reconvene next week.