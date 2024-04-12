A high court in Ikeja, Lagos, has granted a N50 million bail to the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Judge Rahmon Oshodi ruled on the bail application, granting Emefiele bail with the condition of providing two sureties for the same amount.

The former governor of the CBN is on trial facing 26 charges related to accusations of office misuse.

EFCC had earlier arraigned Emefiele and Henry Omole, his co-defendant, on Monday before justice Rahmon Oshodi.

Both defendants entered a not-guilty plea to the twenty-six charges levied against them.

The charge was marked ID/23787c/2024 and dated April 3, 2024

The trial was initially adjourned till April 11, but due to an extension of the public holiday, Emefiele was brought before the court on Friday, April 12.

This is a developing story…