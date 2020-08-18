FEATURED
Banks’ loans to private sector increase by N3.50 trillion in one year – CBN
The document stated that the credit was stimulated by the policy on Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR).
The value of loans given to the private sector by Nigerian banks increased by N3.5 trillion –from N16.251 trillion in June 2019 to N18.632 trillion as at the end of May 2020.
This is according to data obtained by Nairametrics from the Central Bank of Nigeria. According to the data, this growth represents an increase of 21.53%.
Breakdown of loans
At the end of June 2019, a total of N15.13 trillion was given to the private sector. The figure increased to N15.61 trillion by the end of July 2019 before dropping to N15.56 trillion at the end of August 2019.
[READ ALSO: Banks’ loan to private sector increases by N3.47 trillion in 2019]
- Out of the total N18.63 trillion credit to the private sector in May 2020, the Oil and Gas industry (downstream, natural gas and crude oil refining) attracted N3.60 trillion.
- This was followed by the Manufacturing sector which attracted N1.99 trillion within the same period.
- The General Services segment also attracted N1.60 trillion in May 2020.
- The Finance, Insurance and Capital market segment followed with a N1.32 trillion credit.
- The Oil and Gas sector (upstream oil and gas services) attracted N1.29 trillion in May 2020.
- Trade and General Commerce attracted N1.25 trillion.
- During the year, credit to the private sector hit the highest in May 2020 at N18.53 trillion.
- On the other hand, credit to the government rose to the highest at N1.55 trillion in January 2020.
- A closer look shows that credit to government was at its lowest at N1,21 trillion by August 2019.
Drivers of the credit
In the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting communique, which included the personal statements of members of the apex bank’s MPC, Kingsley Obiora, Deputy Governor, CBN, stated that the credits were driven especially by demands from the manufacturing sector, consumer credit, general commerce, information and communication, and agriculture, among others. He said:
“Under the circumstances, the financial system has maintained a sound and stable position, following effective interventions by the CBN.
“Short-term interest rates continue to suggest some surfeit in the system with average Open Buy Back (OBB) and inter-bank call rates rising to 5.75 and 11.31% in June 2020, from 5.22 and 5.80% in May 2020, respectively.
“Non-performing loans (NPLs) decreased to 6.4% at the end of June 2020, compared to 9.4% in the corresponding period of 2019, reflecting recoveries, write-offs and disposals.”
READ ALSO: No trophy for International Breweries after bland Q2 results
An expert’s perspective
All things being equal, the total loans given by banks to the private sector should be more than the figures stated above. But all things are not equal, even as some credit experts have raised concerns about current realities of financial constraints faced by Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.
While speaking recently during a webinar by the Development Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank’s Group Head of Emerging Business, Ayodele Olojode, explained that MSMEs do not have regular and sustained access to finance at high-interest rates. This problem is coupled with lack of tangible collateral and economic conditions, which hamper their access to finance. She said:
“Risk-sharing facilities will help increase access to finance which helps MSMEs grow, increases employment and output in the economy.”
She further noted that the credit guarantee industry in Nigeria is still at a nascent stage, where the volume of guarantees and the size of the industry contributions to SMEs remain low compared to peers in other economies.
Note that a credit guarantee scheme provides third-party credit risk mitigation to lenders through the absorption of a portion of the lender’s losses on the loans made to MSMEs in case of default, typically in return for a fee.
In all, Credit Guarantee is the future because it will compensate for insufficient collateral, provide regulatory capital relief for banks, growth for MSMEs, increased economic GDP, and job creation.
FEATURED
How hackers break into your WhatsApp account, and how to avoid them
Never make payment, or give out a loan to any contact based on a WhatsApp message.
Have you ever received a message from any of your contacts that reads something like this; “Hello, I’m having trouble and asked WhatsApp to send you my sms code”?
Well, if you have received such from a friend, his/her line had most likely been hacked, and the hackers were trying to do same to yours.
A recent research conducted in Australia showed that in 2019 alone, Australians have lost almost $90 million. The figures rose by 62% during the period the COVID-19 lockdown lastes, with one in every 6 social media user falling victim.
According to the research conducted by software security provider, NortonLifeLock, this was common across WhatsApp, TikTok and Instagram, getting even more young people who considered themselves too smart to be scanned.
How is this possible?
WhatsApp is a messaging application linked to your mobile phone number. The app is designed to be used on one device at a time, with an advanced end-to-end encryption that only allows sender and receiver to see the messages.
Any attempt to log in from another device requires a 6-digit verification code that only the owner of the sim card has access to.
When the hacker tries to access your WhatsApp account from another device, the app prompts for the 6-digit verification code.
Now, this is where you have to be alert. The hackers will try to get the six-digit verification code by any means.
They could claim to be calling for any reason, and then request the code to verify that you really own the sim card. Or they could claim that you are the beneficiary of some windfall, and they need the code to confirm.
The sad part of it is that as soon as you fall victim, all your contacts become potential victims as well, because they now utilise the access to send a WhatsApp message to them.
The message could also be asking them for their verification code, personal or financial details, or it could start out as romance or online dating where the victim is roped into believing that he is in some sort of romantic tryst.
Worse still ask them to make payment for some product or service they would never receive, or offer juicy deals where they claim to double the victim’s supposed investment.
Quick tip here; Never make payment, or give out a loan to any contact based on a WhatsApp message. No matter how stranded the person claims to be; insist on a voice or video call before sending money into any account.
Personal details, pins and codes should be a no-no. Any verification code, token or pin sent to your sim card is not meant to be divulged to anyone else. Giving it out allows the hackers to impersonate you.
So what if you discover you have been deceived into giving out your details?
Quickly try to change your passwords and deactivate all online transactions on your accounts. If you can reach your bank, place a hold on transactions of any kind and freeze your cards. This authorises your bank to disregard any request to move out funds from your account, until you say otherwise.
This can only work if you discover really fast, but as advised, it is a situation best avoided.
What to look out for?
According to Cybersecurity expert Mark Gorrie, the first red flag to look out for is “spelling mistakes or poor grammar”. Fortunately, the scammers are not that ‘smart’ and they make errors which they keep sending to their potential victims repeatedly.
Once you find that your contact (friend or client) is sending you a message containing spelling errors, don’t ignore it. Place a call across and find out what is going on. Scammers almost never take such calls and if they do, you will figure out that you have the wrong person.
Another thing to beware of is generic greetings or URLs that don’t match the company in the message. Often, such urls could take you to sites where you are then asked to fill in personal and sensitive data.
Importantly, if the offer looks too good to be true, it most likely is.
Currencies
Exchange rate gains marginally at the NAFEX window despite worsening forex liquidity
Forex is sold at several prices and at different times during the day.
Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window appreciated closing at N385.78 during intraday trading on Monday, August 17, 2020. In another development, the exchange rate at the parallel market remained stable for the sixth consecutive trading day as it closed at N475/$1.
Market Watch
Parallel Market: At the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira remained stable again for the sixth straight day against the dollar to close at N475/$1 on Monday, according to information from Abokifx, a prominent FX tracking website. This was the same rate that it exchanged on Friday, August 14.
READ MORE: Why the $1.5 billion World Bank loan to Nigeria is being delayed
NAFEX: The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Monday, closing at N385.78/$1.
- This represents a 22 kobo gain when compared to the N386 rate close that was reported on the last trading day, Friday, August 14.
- The opening indicative rate was N386.10 to a dollar on Monday. This represents a 22 kobo gain when compared to the N386.33 to a dollar that was recorded on Friday.
- The N386 to a dollar is the highest rate during intraday trading before it later closed at N385.78/$1. It also sold for as low as N380/$1 during intraday trading.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Forex is sold at several prices and at different times during the day.
Forex Turnover: Meanwhile, forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window recorded a decline for a second consecutive day on Monday, August 17, 2020, as it dropped marginally by 3.9% a day on day.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover dropped from $21.09 million on Friday, August 14, 2020, to $20.27 million on Monday, August 17, 2020.
- The continuous drop in forex turnover for the day reinforces the volatility of the foreign exchange market and the scarcity of the greenback. This is just as dollar supply has continued to remain very weak.
- The average daily forex sale for last week was about $24 million which represents a significant drop from the $50.6 million that was recorded the previous week. FX turnover which hit some record low figures in the week is still a far cry from the over $200 million turnover that was recorded in January.
- Total forex trading at the NAFEX window in the month of July was $937 million compared to $875 million in June.
- The exchange rate disparity between the official NAFEX rate and the black-market rate is still as wide as N89.22. Nigeria maintains multiple exchange rates comprising the CBN official rate, the BDC rates, SMIS, and the NAFEX (I&E window). The wide disparity between the 2 rates has created huge arbitrage opportunities for some highly connected individuals.
READ: DASHBOARD: The most important economic numbers in Nigeria today
The central bank moved towards exchange rate unification two weeks ago after it devalues the official rate to N380/$1.
FEATURED
What happens after the expiration of the 99 years lease term for land?
Buyers can only lease land and are required to apply for a renewal after the lease expires.
According to Section 1 of the Land Use Act of 1978, the law vests the ownership of all land in the country to the State Government and that power is held by the governor. Under the Act, the nature of interests in real property is leasehold for terms not exceeding 99 years.
This means that “buyers” can only lease land and are required to apply for a renewal after the lease expires. The procedure for a renewal or extension of the term of a Certificate of Occupancy involves the following stages:
- A formal application to the Executive Secretary, Land Use and Allocation Committee, Lands Bureau Lagos.
- The application will include relevant documents such as the Certified True Copy of the title document, evidence of payment of Land Use Charges and any other documents required by the agency.
- Upon receipt of the application, it is processed and forwarded to the Governor Lagos State for approval. We note that the renewal of the term is at the discretion of the Governor.
- Though only just commencing, the government renews lease terms for up to 50 years for most commercial land. However, based on recent case studies and transactions concluded over the past few years, Broll Nigeria has noted that the number of years may vary when dealing with industrial land.
If the renewal is approved, the applicant will pay a renewal fee to the State Government. The tentative cost estimates for the renewal are as follows:
- A Premium: This is the cost of the land as outlined in State Governments’ Books.
- Other Standard Property Registration Fees such as Capital Development Levy, Ground rent, Stamp Duty, Registration, Administration fee and Survey Fees.
What challenges could applicants face?
- Renewal is not automatic or as a right of the shareholder. The right of a further term is discretional.
- Delays are typically noted due to bureaucracy and uncertain policies.
What are the effects of unexpired terms on property valuations?
Land and Property is valued based on the unexpired term. The longer the term, the higher the valuation and vice versa. In many cases, prospective buyers of land and property (who are actually prospective lessee’s of the land or property) do not take the renewal of a lease term into consideration despite the possibility of the government not granting a renewal after the lease term expires.
It is essential for buyers of land and property to be aware of the unexpired lease term of their prospective land or property to prevent any unforeseen circumstances where the government does not grant a renewal after a few years of ownership.
Estate Intel provides insight into land prices in over 120 areas in 5 countries. This service is useful for real estate participants such as Agents and Valuers to get accurate price points of land for verification and valuation respectively or Developers looking to embark on JV agreements and even retail purchasers looking to buy land privately. Check it out here