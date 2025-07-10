The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the alarm over a significant rise in financial fraud cases in the country, revealing that fraud surged by 45% within one year, with 70% of the resulting losses traced to digital channels, particularly unregulated virtual asset platforms.

This was disclosed by the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Deputy Governor for Economic Policy, at a public lecture organized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Abuja.

He added that findings from the CBN’s Financial Stability Report 2024 reveal a sharp increase in fraud

“The CBN Financial Stability Report 2024 reveals a 45% surge in financial fraud cases, with 70% of losses linked to digital channels, including unregulated virtual asset platforms. Furthermore, over 30 Ponzi-style investment schemes exploiting digital currency narratives have been flagged by the SEC and other agencies.

“These developments pose major risks, including loss of consumer confidence, weakening of financial integrity and reputational challenges for Nigeria in the global financial system.

“In Nigeria, over $56 billion in crypto-related transactions were recorded between July 2022 and June 2023, making us Africa’s digital transaction leader. But this growth is not without consequences,” Cardoso stated.

Digital innovation fueling fraud

Cardoso noted that while digital innovation has enabled broader financial inclusion, it has also introduced complex regulatory and security challenges.

“The present era of rapid technological transformation has made the adoption of digital financial services in Nigeria, including cryptocurrencies and tokenized investments, increase exponentially.

“The surge in digital innovation has brought benefits, such as greater financial inclusion and also given rise to complex challenges, such as fraud and money laundering,” he stated

Digital scams undermine investor trust

Emomotiti Agama, Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), emphasized the growing risks posed by virtual asset fraud to investor confidence and market integrity.

“Corruption remains a significant impediment to Africa’s economic growth, social development, and investor confidence.

“Today, as digital innovation transforms financial systems, we face new challenges, particularly the rise of virtual asset fraud and sophisticated investment scams, exploiting unsuspecting investors.

“These threats undermine market integrity, erode trust, and divert resources meant for sustainable development,” he said

Agama reiterated the SEC’s dedication to enhancing investor protection through increased education and awareness on how to identify and avoid fraudulent schemes.

He also emphasized the Commission’s efforts to update regulatory frameworks in response to emerging risks in virtual assets and digital investments, while promoting international cooperation to tackle corruption and illicit financial flows.

Call for national value reorientation

Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, commended the EFCC for its efforts in combating financial crimes. He warned that the human cost of fraud extends far beyond the financial system.

“Experience has shown that deception is foundational to fraud, and if its impact goes far deeper, it undermines citizens’ confidence in their country. Every Naira lost to fraud causes far-reaching effects.

It is about a child pulled out of school, a livelihood ruined, and an enterprise destroyed. These crimes are not abstract. They affect people, and our country pays dearly for it.”

He said the NOA had launched a nationwide campaign against the “get rich quick” mentality among Nigerians.

“At the National Orientation Agency, we believe that value orientation is our most powerful tool. That is why we launched a nationwide campaign several months ago against the spread of get-rich-quick syndrome. The initiative is helping all Nigerians, especially young people, to understand that lasting success comes from honesty and hard work, and it takes time.”

The Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, stressed the need for regulators, institutions, and stakeholders to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing emerging threats such as fraud, money laundering, and financial manipulation.

Magaji noted the CAC’s ongoing collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other sector-specific regulators to strengthen corporate governance and enforce compliance, ensuring transparency and accountability within Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.