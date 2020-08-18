Connect with us
Biggest IPO by an African company in America is underway

IHS: It is the largest mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East by tower count.

33 mins ago

IHS sets for the biggest African IPO in U.S

Wireless towers operator, IHS Holding Ltd., is considering a potential initial public offering in America. Wendel SE, a shareholder in the company, disclosed this today, whilst noting that the deal could become the biggest listing ever by an African company in the United States.

IHS Holding Ltd had earlier paused the listing, explaining that the timing, the number of equities to be offered, and the price range of the shares not yet been concluded.

IHS Holding Ltd major shareholders;

Besides Wendel SE, a French private equity firm which is the majority shareholder in IHS, other owners include  America’s Investment powerhouse Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Africa’s largest carrier MTN Group Ltd.

Recall Nairametrics broke the news some months ago that the tower operator was in preference of a U.S. listing to London because some of the largest tower companies such as American Tower Corp. and Crown Holdings Inc. are all based in U.S. and trade at higher valuation multiples.

With a $7 billion valuation, it is going to be the biggest listing by an African company in the U.S, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

IHS Holding Ltd started reviving work on a stock sale late last year after dropping the plan in 2018 due to political uncertainty surrounding the presidential election in Nigeria, its major market.

The IPO is one of at least two big tower offerings that are in the works. Vodafone Group Plc had disclosed in July that it will list its mobile masts business in Frankfurt next year.

About IHS: It is the largest mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East by tower count and the third-largest independent multinational tower company globally. Founded by Sam Darwish in Lagos, in 2001, the company specializes in building towers and managing sites for mobile network operators. It has operations in Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Zambia, and Rwanda.

Following the recent acquisitions of tower portfolios of MTN and Etisalat in Nigeria, IHS owns and manages over 23,000 towers in Africa.

Business

Amaechi says 150 Nigerians being trained as engineers in China

Amaechi said that 560 Chinese and 20,000 Nigerians were hired to work in the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan rail.

3 hours ago

August 18, 2020

Nigeria concludes plan with Russia to modernize railway infrastructure, FG announces Ibadan–Kano Rail Project would begin First Quarter 2020 

Nigeria’s Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, said that 150 Nigerian engineers are currently being trained in China to operate the Lagos-Ibadan railway.

This was announced by Presidential Media Aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, in a statement released on Twitter, yesterday.

According to the statement, the Minister also clarified that only 560 Chinese were hired to work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail, out of the 20,000 workers currently engaged in the project. In other words, majority of those working on the project are Nigerians.

“We have over 150 Nigerians being trained as Engineers in China. The Chinese are also building two training institutions for us, one at Idu (Abuja) and the other one is the Transportation University in Daura, Katsina state,”  Amaechi said.

Recall that Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will begin skeletal operations on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail line from the middle of September with 16 trips every day.

Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, said, “We will start by the middle of September from Yaba to Ibadan while the other construction finishing will continue. We already have 24 coaches and a set of DMUs (Diesel Multiple Units) made of eight coaches. With that, we intend to have 16 trips a day,”

Business

CBN to set up $39.4 billion infrastructure development company with AFC, NSIA

This entity will be co-owned by the CBN, AFC and the NSIA.

6 hours ago

August 18, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has secured the Federal Government’s approval to set up a $39.4 billion (N15 trillion) infrastructure development company in collaboration with the Sovereign Wealth Fund, to invest in the country’s critical transport network.

The venture, which is expected to leverage local and international funds, are projected to cover an initial 5-year period.

The disclosure is part of the statement made by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, during the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on July 20, 2020.

READ MORE: FX utilization fell to its worst on record in April

This entity, which will be wholly focused on Nigeria and Nigerians alone, will be co-owned by the CBN, African Finance Corporation (AFC), and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

However, it will be exclusively managed by an Independent Infrastructure Fund Manager (IIFM) that will mobilize local and foreign capital to support the Federal Government in building the transport infrastructure required to move agriculture and other products to processors, raw materials to factories, and finished goods to market.

READ ALSO: CBN says 22 banks to restructure over 35,000 loans due to COVID-19

The MPC also noted, albeit with satisfaction, the CBN’s immediate work on the updates and timelines for the establishment of this much-needed entity.

Experts have pointed out that the poor state of infrastructure and the huge infrastructure deficit seriously puts at risk, the current administration’s plans to industrialize the country and establish a vibrant agricultural sector to encourage economic growth.

READ MORE: FEC reviews Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas project contract, approves $2.571 billion

This initiative is to help fix the nation’s dilapidating road network and railway lines to tackle decades of decay that has stunted economic growth and made it difficult to move agricultural products from the rural areas or farms to processing plants and finished goods to the markets.

Appointments

MRS Oil appoints Samson Adejonwo as Chief Finance Officer

Adejonwo, until his appointment as the CFO, was the Finance Manager of MRS Oil and Gas Limited.

20 hours ago

August 17, 2020

MRS Oil appoints Samson Adejonwo as Chief Finance Officer

Oil marketing giant, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, has announced the appointment of Mr Samson Adejonwo as its new Chief Finance Officer (CFO). The appointment follows the resignation of Mr Charles Agutu who formerly occupied the position.

The development was announced through a public disclosure which was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, and signed by MRS Oil’s Company Secretary O.M. Jafojo.

Mr Charles Agutu, whose resignation is with immediate effect, was commended by the board and management of the oil firm for his financial proficiency, which influenced the growth of the Company during his tenure. Part of the statement by MRS reads:

“The Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc hereby informs the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the appointment of Mr Samson Adejonwo as the new Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Company. He replaces Mr Charles Agutu as the Chief Finance Officer (CFO).’’

READ: UBA denies N41 billion NITEL fraud allegations

Mr Samson Adejonwo, who until his appointment as the CFO, was the Finance Manager of MRS Oil and Gas Limited, has over 12 years’ experience in Accounting and Management. He has held several positions in some organizations such as Summit Finance Company, ALM Consulting Limited before joining MRS Holdings Limited.

He has an MBA degree in International Business Management from Lagos State University and is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria.

His appointment takes effect from August 17, 2020.

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc is a Nigerian oil marketing company with headquarters in Lagos. It previously traded under the name of Texaco Nigeria Plc and has 3 business units namely sale of petroleum products at retail outlets or to industries, sale of aviation fuel and blending of lubricants.

