When the cookie crumbles: Phasing out third-party cookies
In today’s Ads ecosystem, marketers are inclined to depend on third-party cookies.
…This will have impacts on Data Analytics & Digital Marketing as brands will have less of a need to rely on cookies to track potential customers.
Summary of the situation:
In January 2020, Google announced that it would phase out third-party cookies on its chrome internet browser over the next two years, joining other internet platforms like (Safari by Apple, and Firefox by Mozilla) in this direction since 2013. This development comes amidst the growing agitation for stronger user privacy and security on the internet. As quoted by Justin Schuh, Director of Chrome Engineering at Google, in a post, “Users are demanding greater privacy-including transparency, choice and control over how their data is used-and it’s clear the web ecosystem needs to evolve to meet these increasing demands.”
It is important to note that Google’s browser app – Chrome, constitutes 60%+ of the total users of internet browsers as of Q2-2020 (source StatCounter), making this the most impactful in the Digital Advertising space by any web browser. Marketers and advertisers alike have become weary as to what the future of targeted advertising holds for them given the domino effect this will have on their business.
Background & Evolution of Cookies:
“Cookies” were first introduced in 1994 by Lou Montulli, a founding Engineer at Netscape Communications. They are small pieces of data stored on the web user’s computer/device and enable the domain/webpage to store information and preferences about that user in order to facilitate smoother user interactions. Simply put – it helps the domain to remember the key information like your password, and what scope of attributes your interests are to keep the interaction up and relevant to you.
You might wonder why cookies? – Think of it this way; without cookies, the interaction between web users and web domains would be very inefficient, and every detail has to be repeated over and again for each page interaction. It simply means for example, that for every subpage within Facebook or Jumia that a user clicks after the initial log-in, you still have to re-enter your log-in credential to interact with the domain. – (this underlines the major inefficiency that exists without cookies), because there would be no identification information stored with which to interact with you. That being said, other useful information tailored to the user, like the kind of resources he visits, his preferred language settings, or his sectoral interest are also stored on the user’s system.
It is vital at this point, to note that there are two kinds of cookies – (the first-party cookies, and the third-party cookies). Although they are similar in terms of technicality – what they essentially do, they differ in terms of the deployment and usage. The first-party cookies are created by the domain/website to store user information for better interaction. It can only be used by that specific domain page based on the unique identification it has on the cookie. The third-party cookies on the other hand, are created by advertisers for the capability to learn about a user’s overall online behaviour, with the goal to advertise and re-target more to a more precise audience across multiple sites. This means it is capable of multi-domain utilization of users information, hence giving rise to questions around user privacy and data security.
Google claims that this big decision to phase out third-party cookies from its Chrome is driven by the increasing user demand to strengthen privacy protection, hence the need for the web ecosystem to also adapt to the market needs.
As it impacts Data Analytics & Digital Marketing:
In today’s Ads ecosystem, marketers are inclined to depend on third-party cookies in order to design and execute marketing strategies for Ads-retargeting, Pop-up Advertising, and laser-focused user campaigns to enhance efficient marketing resource utilization of the advertisers.
We are led to wonder at this point how marketers who depend heavily on third-party cookies for Ads retargeting to drive their top-line would cope with the new development. This phase-out is extremely significant in the digital advertising industry for all stakeholders especially because Google remains the overwhelming market leader in the web browser segment, hence, everyone from the advertisers who depend on the marketer’s ability to track and execute user-tailored Ads, to the publisher who enjoys the monetization of their platform, and the marketer who derive their major revenue sources will all have to adjust to the new reality.
Google has made it known that their alternative to the third-party cookies will be “Privacy Sandbox” – which it claims would enhance user privacy and actually be a fine balance between user privacy and tracking. The major element in the privacy sandbox is Google’s plan to migrate the user’s data into Google chrome where it will be stored and processed. – In essence, marketers and advertisers will inevitably become more dependent on Google for advertising, or find ways to better leverage the first-party cookies instead.
What next?:
Right now the key stakeholders in the digital advertising ecosystem will have to stay close to the coming updates with regards to this development as it unfolds. It protends a market that will be controlled by leading global technology platforms, such as Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft and a few others.
This is also a wake-up call, for marketers and advertisers locally, more specifically in Africa to be open to other innovative ways in knowing who their customer is, engaging with them, executing advertising initiatives, which make them less-dependent on third party cookies. There is now an urgent need to build internal capabilities to make them more agile/better responsive to the risk of regulatory/monopolistic policies that might radically affect their businesses like this in the future.
Conclusively, COVID-19 has enforced an acceleration of digital capabilities across several industries. The outcome will be an increasingly low touch business environment where brands will need to rely more heavily on digital channels.
Therefore, a number of questions; how can brands have more control over reaching their customers? Can the technology that enables communication be customizable to local market realities? In what ways can brands identify and segment audiences in ways that are compliant to privacy, security and also transparent?
This article is a contribution from Elo Umeh, Founder/CEO of Terragon. Terragon is Africa’s fastest-growing enterprise marketing technology company.
Read more here www.terragongroup.com
How hackers break into your WhatsApp account, and how to avoid them
Never make payment, or give out a loan to any contact based on a WhatsApp message.
Have you ever received a message from any of your contacts that reads something like this; “Hello, I’m having trouble and asked WhatsApp to send you my sms code”?
Well, if you have received such from a friend, his/her line had most likely been hacked, and the hackers were trying to do same to yours.
A recent research conducted in Australia showed that in 2019 alone, Australians have lost almost $90 million. The figures rose by 62% during the period the COVID-19 lockdown lastes, with one in every 6 social media user falling victim.
According to the research conducted by software security provider, NortonLifeLock, this was common across WhatsApp, TikTok and Instagram, getting even more young people who considered themselves too smart to be scanned.
How is this possible?
WhatsApp is a messaging application linked to your mobile phone number. The app is designed to be used on one device at a time, with an advanced end-to-end encryption that only allows sender and receiver to see the messages.
Any attempt to log in from another device requires a 6-digit verification code that only the owner of the sim card has access to.
When the hacker tries to access your WhatsApp account from another device, the app prompts for the 6-digit verification code.
Now, this is where you have to be alert. The hackers will try to get the six-digit verification code by any means.
They could claim to be calling for any reason, and then request the code to verify that you really own the sim card. Or they could claim that you are the beneficiary of some windfall, and they need the code to confirm.
The sad part of it is that as soon as you fall victim, all your contacts become potential victims as well, because they now utilise the access to send a WhatsApp message to them.
The message could also be asking them for their verification code, personal or financial details, or it could start out as romance or online dating where the victim is roped into believing that he is in some sort of romantic tryst.
Worse still ask them to make payment for some product or service they would never receive, or offer juicy deals where they claim to double the victim’s supposed investment.
Quick tip here; Never make payment, or give out a loan to any contact based on a WhatsApp message. No matter how stranded the person claims to be; insist on a voice or video call before sending money into any account.
Personal details, pins and codes should be a no-no. Any verification code, token or pin sent to your sim card is not meant to be divulged to anyone else. Giving it out allows the hackers to impersonate you.
So what if you discover you have been deceived into giving out your details?
Quickly try to change your passwords and deactivate all online transactions on your accounts. If you can reach your bank, place a hold on transactions of any kind and freeze your cards. This authorises your bank to disregard any request to move out funds from your account, until you say otherwise.
This can only work if you discover really fast, but as advised, it is a situation best avoided.
What to look out for?
According to Cybersecurity expert Mark Gorrie, the first red flag to look out for is “spelling mistakes or poor grammar”. Fortunately, the scammers are not that ‘smart’ and they make errors which they keep sending to their potential victims repeatedly.
Once you find that your contact (friend or client) is sending you a message containing spelling errors, don’t ignore it. Place a call across and find out what is going on. Scammers almost never take such calls and if they do, you will figure out that you have the wrong person.
Another thing to beware of is generic greetings or URLs that don’t match the company in the message. Often, such urls could take you to sites where you are then asked to fill in personal and sensitive data.
Importantly, if the offer looks too good to be true, it most likely is.
Jumia sees competition from startups in growing African e-commerce market
Investors have experienced a couple of twists and turn since the stock debuted in New York.
One of Africa’s leading e-commerce firms, Jumia Technologies AG, is facing a new set of competition from startups in the Africa e-commerce and logistics market, after the coronavirus pandemic increased the demand for online deliveries.
The Co-Chief Executive Officer of Jumia, Sacha Poignonnec revealed that the restrictions and lockdown, which were implemented by various countries as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, have attracted more entrepreneurs into the e-commerce business. He, however, demonstrated good sportsmanship, saying:
“Greater competition is to be welcomed, given there are still so few people in the region that transact online. I would rather grow the market than just try to take everything.’’
Nairametrics had reported that Jumia reported a loss after tax of 37.6 million euros (N17 billion) in the second quarter of 2020. E-commerce firms were expected to be one of the major beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic as consumers, during the lockdown, moved towards online transactions to meet their essential needs.
However, the losses were an improvement on the 66.7 million euros that was reported for the corresponding period in 2019. Apparently, the firm is trying to dig itself out of a massive loss hole.
The Lagos-based online market place, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, was one of the pioneers of internet trading in sub-Saharan Africa. Unfortunately, the company’s performance falls behind that of its peers around the world due to various challenges ranging from poor internet connection to now competition.
Jumia investors have experienced a couple of twists and turns since the stock debuted in New York last year. Allegations of corruption, persistent losses in the Nigerian business and a damning short-seller report contributed to an initial share-price slump. But the coronavirus outbreak has helped to greatly increase market value this year.
It was reported earlier that one of the early investors in Jumia, MTN Group Ltd, was considering selling its stake in the business. Reacting to this, Poignonnec disclosed that Jumia may offer MTN’s shares as part of a potential new equity offer within the next 3 years if the Johannesburg-based firm decides to sell.
He also revealed that expanding into food delivery business has helped to increase Jumia’s sales and footprint in its African markets, which are led by Nigeria. This includes grocery and pharmacy orders as well as restaurants takeaways.
The logistics business unit of Jumai is another revenue stream as it is also now open to third parties who wish to use the firm’s network of drivers to deliver packages.
Jumia confirms COVID-19 lockdowns did not help e-commerce revenues
Africa’s leading e-commerce firm Jumia released its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday showing it incurred a loss of Eur 37.6 million (N17.1 billion) in the second quarter of 2020 despite the rampaging effect of COVID-19.
According to Jumia, it did not experience any “meaningful change in consumer behavior” following the COVID-19 induced shutdown.
Contemporary views suggest e-commerce firms were one of the winners in the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown. However, the company reported significant challenges to its operations. Here is how Jumia responded;
- In Nigeria and South Africa, we faced significant disruption as a result of movement restriction.
- This disruption persisted during the early part of the second quarter of 2020, before gradually easing towards the later part of the quarter.
- Our food delivery business, Jumia Food, which was negatively impacted by restaurant shutdowns starting mid-March, resumed normal operations in late May/early June in most cities where we operate the service.
- Across the majority of our addressable market, we experienced no meaningful change in consumer behavior, aside from increased demand for essential and every-day products and reduced appetite for higher ticket size, discretionary purchases.
- The nature of lockdown measures put in place consisted mostly of localized restrictions of movement and partial curfews rather than nationwide lockdowns, with the former leading to less drastic changes in consumer lifestyles and behavior than all-encompassing, nationwide lockdowns.
What this means
Jumia’s revelations confirm fears that the COVID-19 lockdowns may not have positively impacted on the e-commerce sector whose business model requires that their gross merchandise volumes increase for them to improve margins.
However, by confirming that Nigerians focussed more on essentials, the negative impact of the COVID-19 appears to be more severe than even expected.
Nigerians are perhaps also cautious about their spending, avoiding expenditures that do not speak to their immediate need such as food supplies, medicare, and utilities.