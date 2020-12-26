Coronavirus
South Africa denies UK’s claim of new strain of coronavirus
South Africa has denied that a new variant of the coronavirus discovered in the country caused the outbreak of the second wave of infections in the UK.
The South African government has denied allegations that a new variant of the coronavirus that was discovered in the country played a huge part in the outbreak of the second wave of infections in the UK, and criticized its decision to impose travel restrictions.
While rejecting the allegation, South Africa’s Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, in a statement, on Thursday, disclosed that a new virus variant that was detected in the UK had a mutation occurring at a site common with the South African strain, known as 501.V2, but they were of two completely independent lineages.
According to a report from Bloomberg, Mkhize said that there was no evidence that 501.V2 caused more severe disease or increased mortality than any other variant that had been sequenced around the world, he said.
The comment from Mkhize follows an announcement from UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, that flights from South Africa would be banned, and that anyone who had stayed there for 2 weeks must quarantine immediately. Several other countries have also barred flights from South Africa.
What the South African Health Minister is saying
Mkhize, while citing ongoing research by the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa, which was launched in June, said the new UK strain was discovered about a month before the South African variant appeared to have developed. He described Hancock’s announcement as unfortunate.
He said, “It is the widely shared view of the scientific community that, given the current circumstantial evidence, the risks of travel bans may outweigh the benefits, and that it is possible to contain the variants while sustaining international travel. We, therefore, maintain that non-pharmaceutical interventions and strict containment measures remain most important to reduce the risk of transmission.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that a few days ago, the UK government announced new travel restrictions on passengers coming from South Africa with effect from 9 am Thursday, December 24, to protect public health due to a reported outbreak of Covid-19, with a variant strain spreading in some provinces.
- The easing of restrictions in South Africa, several months ago, has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, and a second wave is now coinciding with the summer holidays.
Covid-19: Second wave more catastrophic, we lost 20 doctors in one week – NMA
The NMA has disclosed that it lost 20 doctors in one week as it warns that the second wave of coronavirus is more catastrophic.
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has warned that the second wave of coronavirus is more catastrophic, citing that no less than 20 doctors have lost their lives in a week.
This was disclosed by Dr. Enema Amodu, NMA Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in a press briefing with reporters.
Dr. Amodu called on the government to provide more facilities and urged patients with the disease to disclose the truth to doctors, or else risk exposing doctors to the virus.
- “For those of us in the health sector, we have lost quite a number of colleagues in the last one week alone. Across the country, we have lost not less than 20 doctors in the last one week. We also want to use this opportunity to talk to our patients; as you come to us in the hospitals, in the clinics, please oblige us. Wear your mask. Tell us the truth about your past medical condition and don’t hold any information back. We are personnel skilled and trained to handle emergency medical conditions, and are ready for anything that comes.”
He said Nigerian healthcare workers would need more facilities to deal with the virus as the second wave is proving to be catastrophic to the sector.
- “We need things to work with, we need ICUs, we need drugs, we need face masks, we need PPEs, we need hand sanitizers. This second wave is so overwhelming, more catastrophic, and this probably will be because a lot of people have gone back to the ways of doing things, have thought the virus is over, it has come and it has gone and let their guards down.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on December 17, 2020, that Nigeria had entered the second wave of the pandemic after recording 930 Covid-19 cases in a single day.
- The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, stated that Nigeria was ready for its Covid-19 vaccination strategy, revealing that the FG planned to acquire vaccines valued at N400 billion.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 25th of December 2020, 712 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 82,747 confirmed cases.
On the 25th of December 2020, 712 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,258 samples across the country.
To date, 82,747 cases have been confirmed, 70,239 cases have been discharged and 1,246 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 912,114 tests have been carried out as of December 24th, 2020 compared to 903,800 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 25th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 82,747
- Total Number Discharged – 70,239
- Total Deaths – 1,246
- Total Tests Carried out – 912,114
According to the NCDC, the 712 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (388), FCT (77), Kwara (39), Katsina (35), Bauchi (33), Plateau (22), Ogun (18), Akwa Ibom (16), Delta (13), Kaduna (12), Osun (12), Yobe (11), Sokoto (10), Kebbi (8), Enugu (6), Edo (5), Ondo (3), Niger (2), Kano (1), and Oyo (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 28,192, followed by Abuja (10,766), Kaduna (4,804), Plateau (4,459), Oyo (3,878), Rivers (3,328), Edo (2,819), Ogun (2,449), Kano (2,134), Delta (1,868), Ondo (1,798), Katsina (1,570), Enugu (1,382), Kwara (1,379), Gombe (1,248), Ebonyi (1,097), Osun (1,004), Abia (983), Bauchi (945), and Borno (789).
Imo State has recorded 748 cases, Nasarawa (685), Benue (524), Bayelsa (519), Akwa Ibom (429), Ekiti and Niger (409), Jigawa (389), Adamawa (355), Anambra (307), Sokoto (290), Taraba (211), Yobe (187), Cross River (166), Kebbi (163), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Lagos says all international passengers must do Covid-19 tests on 7th day of arrival
Lagos Govt has directed passengers arriving the country through Lagos to subject themselves to Covid-19 test on the 7th day of arrival.
The Lagos State Government has directed that all in-bound international passengers arriving into the country through Lagos must subject themselves to the Covid-19 test on the seventh day of their arrival.
This measure by the state government follows the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe, including Nigeria.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during an interaction with journalists at State House, Marina, Lagos on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
While strongly advising residents to cancel all non-essential travels, regardless of destinations, the governor ordered that all business and social establishments in Lagos must strictly enforce “No Mask, No Entry” policy.
Sanwo-Olu said there was no justification for socializing in the period of public health crisis without exercising caution, warning those who are bent on flouting the State’s regulations that the Government would bring the weight of the laws on them.
He pointed out that the state is seeing infection figures that are surpassing what was seen at the peak of the first wave and so, there is need to exercise an abundance of caution this period.
The Governor thanked frontline workers and medical personnel who attended to him during his period of isolation, saying: “I received very dedicated and competent care from the Lagos State COVID-19 Treatment Team, and I am extremely proud of the work they do.”
What you should know
- Following the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19, especially with the discovery of a new strain of the virus in the UK, the Federal Government has been under pressure to shut down the airport from international flights.
- The government had announced strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocol, including at the airports, to contain the spread of the disease